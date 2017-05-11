PBT Extra: Looking at Top 10 from our pre-combine NBA Mock Draft

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

This week, 67 players are working out in a gym in Chicago, trying to impress scouts and GMs from NBA teams in advance of the NBA Draft next month. The top players are skipping the event — Kevin Durant thinks that is the right move — but a lot of guys are trying to move up a little, get a team to start falling for them, or secure their second-round spot.

Before that started, myself and Rob Dauster from NBC’s College Basketball Talk talked through a first round 2017 mock draft. You can listen to how we came to these conclusions in our podcast. Or you can read through our choices.

In this PBT Extra, I talk about the Top 10 picks, starting with Markelle Fultz of Washington.

Richard Jefferson responds to Draymond Green’s comments about the Cavaliers being boring

AP
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green doesn’t like watching the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. He thinks they’re boring. Green isn’t impressed by the Cavaliers sweeping the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors, telling the San Jose Mercury News, “When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.”

That’s cool. That’s not something new or exciting, to be honest. A lot of the chatter over the last month has been about the inevitability of the Cavaliers and Warriors meeting in the Finals, and the potential degradation to the NBA product because of their playoff dominance.

But Cavaliers wing Richard Jefferson sort of wants Green to stop throwing stones from inside his glass house.

Speaking on his podcast, Jefferson said the Warriors haven’t exactly been easy on their opponents, either.

Via Twitter:

Keep telling me this isn’t a rivalry.

Metta World Peace is not backing off his championship prediction: Jazz or Clippers

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

It is verifiably untrue that the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz will win the NBA title this season.

Frankly, either of those were longshots when the playoffs started, but the Jazz knocked off the Clippers in the first round, then the Warriors swept the Jazz out in the second round.

This Tweet, however, is why we love Metta World Peace:

Maybe there is a job for World Peace in the Trump administration yet. He may be looking for a job as he wants to keep playing but his contract with the Lakers is up and he’s not likely to get picked up anywhere other than as an assistant coach.

Kawhi Leonard out for Game 6 in Houston

Associated Press
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

Through the playoffs, the San Antonio Spurs have been 20.9 points per 100 possessions better when Kawhi Leonard is on the court. If fact, they have generally struggled when he sat.

The big exception to that was the fourth quarter and overtime of Game 5, when Leonard sat with a sprained ankle and Manu Ginobili played like it was a decade ago to lead the Spurs to a huge win against the Rockets. Now the question becomes, can the Spurs do that for 48 minutes on the road.

Because Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 6, Popovich announced pregame.

Jonathon Simmons will get the start after a strong Game 5.

The Spurs have a long history of the next man stepping up and making plays, if the Rockets let up because of this it will cost them. Houston has to play with real desperation — and their role players have to knock down threes.

Will Leonard be ready to go if there is a Game 7 Sunday? It’s going to be hard to keep a competitor like that off the floor, but Popovich isn’t going to let his star risk long-term injury.

Star wars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant moving toward NBA Finals reunion

Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT

OAKLAND (AP) — Kevin Durant admires LeBron James from afar, marveling at how Cleveland’s main man finds ways to elevate his game at age 32 – year after year, title after title.

Kobe Bryant was much the same.

Ten years into his NBA journey, the unassuming, scoring machine everyone calls “KD”, strives to emulate those superstars. Soon, he will likely see James again in the Finals, this time in a matchup that has been talked about from the very moment Durant departed Oklahoma City to join Golden State last July.

The anticipation of this potential matchup has overshadowed other postseason series.

Durant understands that like LeBron and Bryant, it’s time to take his game to another level. They each have something Durant wants.

“It’s a mindset, when you don’t realize how old you are or how many years you’ve played or mileage or the moment,” Durant said. “You’ve just got to try to keep getting better. You have that mindset when you step on the court that you want to be the best player on the court. It may not happen every game. You may not be the best, you might not have the best game, but just having that mindset you never get satisfied with what you do.

“That’s the mindset he (James) has taken on, that’s the mindset Kobe did. There’s a lot of other players that did it. I feel like I’m on the same path as far as – I wouldn’t say I’m going to have four MVPs or three championships, I’m not guaranteeing that but I want that. On the basketball court, I want to be consistent and great every night.”

James and Durant have squared off 23 times during their NBA careers, and James has a decisive 18-5 edge, including 4-1 in the postseason and 1-0 in battles for the championship.

Now the basketball world is watching and waiting, even hoping for a Durant-James rematch. And this one could live up to the hype.

After swatting aside their opponents in the first and second rounds, the Cavaliers and Warriors stand an unblemished 16-0 combined as they await their conference finals opponents.

The 3-Match. Another must-see, best-of-seven series featuring arguably the league’s best players in James and Durant – both playing some of the best basketball of their careers – and a marquee All-Star cast that includes two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Kevin Love.

It’s a showdown made in hoops heaven, but Durant is downplaying a matchup with James as anything worthy of stealing the spotlight from the others.

“If we do end up making it to the Finals and Cleveland makes it to the Finals, it’s never going to be me versus LeBron,” Durant said. “It’s going to be team versus team. It’s not an individual sport. We’re not playing 1-on-1 out there, as much as people want us to.”

They have history and a rivalry – albeit a rather one-sided one. James, then with the Miami Heat, won the first of his three NBA titles by beating Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.

The pair is linked by talent, tenacity and drive. Olympic gold medal-winning teammates, they have become close friends and workout companions. They spent two summers pushing each other during training sessions in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio. Little did these two realize then that their stellar NBA careers would become even more intertwined when Durant bolted from OKC and faced the constant scrutiny that came with his decision.

In many ways, James actually helped show him how it’s done.

He as much as anyone understood the tornado of criticism aimed at Durant for signing onto a “super team” to chase a championship. James left home in 2010 for Miami, where he won two titles and played in four straight Finals before leading Cleveland to its first major sports championship in 52 years . Before returning to Oklahoma City – a place he still holds dear and supports – earlier this season to face fans who are still stung and feel betrayed, Durant sought James out for advice on handling the hatred.

Now they’re on a path toward Cavs-Dubs 3.0.

James has been practically unstoppable. And Durant, who missed 19 games late in the regular season with a left knee injury, has found the right balance of taking charge and sacrificing for him teammates with the Warriors.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is impressed with how Durant seamlessly blended in on Golden State, as Curry took a backseat.

“When Steph and Klay have a bad game – which is not very often – when they do, then you can give the ball to Durant and he can go get his own basket and his own shot,” Lue said. “You saw that in this Utah series where Steph and Klay struggled one game, and they just put it to Durant in the midrange area, and he went and got it. So you have that third player who is definitely one of the top three players in this league that can go get his own shot at any time and that’s what makes them more dangerous.”

Mike Brown knows both well.

Golden State’s assistant, now filling in for Warriors coach Steve Kerr, spent five seasons with James in Cleveland. He appreciates his athleticism, but is more impressed by James’ all-consuming work ethic that has allowed him to evolve every year.

He sees those same qualities in Durant, who now understands that when the stage enlarges he has to expand that 7-foot-5 wingspan even more.

“That’s what those guys do,” Brown said. “When you have superstars like that and the competition gets tougher, they usually rise to the moment or the occasion.”

 