Kristaps Porzingis’s brother says star wants stay a Knick, wants to see culture that can win

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Kristaps Porzingis is a smart guy, surrounded by people who get it — his agent Andy Miller, his brother (an agent also with Miller) who played ball in Europe and has been around the block with teams good and bad. Team Porzingis has been a smart, steady voice for his little bro.

Team Porzingis may have been a little surprised by the backlash, and how big a story it became, when he skipped his exit interview and went home to Latvia. However, the message they wanted to send about the need to change the culture of the Knicks was not lost.

Porzingis’ brother Janis spoke with Ian Begley of ESPN and tried to make clear what they are hoping to see.

“Kris wants to stay in New York; he feels at home there. There is no question about it. The only thing he wants is for the Knicks to create an environment where he can develop and grow as a player and win,” Janis Porzingis said in an interview with ESPN. “If he were traded, he would play out his contract and head into free agency, where he can choose his own destiny.”

The second part of that quote is moot, the Knicks are not trading Porzingis. Yes, teams reached out to them about a deal after the exit interview thing, but that went as well as me reaching out to Zoe Saldana about a date. (In a fantasy basketball world we could come up with trades the Knicks would make, but the reality is that Anthony Davis or Karl-Anthony Towns and that ilk are not getting moved, and that’s what it would take.)

Porzingis is right to be frustrated with the dysfunction of the Knicks organization and the constant switching of directions — they’re a triangle team, then they’re going to play Hornacek’s style with some triangle elements, they’re going to build around Porzingis then sign Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah (the latter to a horrid deal), and now they’re triangle again. The top-down corporate culture, or lack thereof, is what held the Knicks back for more than a decade. And it all starts above Jackson.

Eventually the threat of losing KP will give the big man power in the organization to push for changes (see Chris Paul with the Clippers among many examples over the years), but for now he’s just got to send messages. And he did that well.

Star wars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant moving toward NBA Finals reunion

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT

OAKLAND (AP) — Kevin Durant admires LeBron James from afar, marveling at how Cleveland’s main man finds ways to elevate his game at age 32 – year after year, title after title.

Kobe Bryant was much the same.

Ten years into his NBA journey, the unassuming, scoring machine everyone calls “KD”, strives to emulate those superstars. Soon, he will likely see James again in the Finals, this time in a matchup that has been talked about from the very moment Durant departed Oklahoma City to join Golden State last July.

The anticipation of this potential matchup has overshadowed other postseason series.

Durant understands that like LeBron and Bryant, it’s time to take his game to another level. They each have something Durant wants.

“It’s a mindset, when you don’t realize how old you are or how many years you’ve played or mileage or the moment,” Durant said. “You’ve just got to try to keep getting better. You have that mindset when you step on the court that you want to be the best player on the court. It may not happen every game. You may not be the best, you might not have the best game, but just having that mindset you never get satisfied with what you do.

“That’s the mindset he (James) has taken on, that’s the mindset Kobe did. There’s a lot of other players that did it. I feel like I’m on the same path as far as – I wouldn’t say I’m going to have four MVPs or three championships, I’m not guaranteeing that but I want that. On the basketball court, I want to be consistent and great every night.”

James and Durant have squared off 23 times during their NBA careers, and James has a decisive 18-5 edge, including 4-1 in the postseason and 1-0 in battles for the championship.

Now the basketball world is watching and waiting, even hoping for a Durant-James rematch. And this one could live up to the hype.

After swatting aside their opponents in the first and second rounds, the Cavaliers and Warriors stand an unblemished 16-0 combined as they await their conference finals opponents.

The 3-Match. Another must-see, best-of-seven series featuring arguably the league’s best players in James and Durant – both playing some of the best basketball of their careers – and a marquee All-Star cast that includes two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Kevin Love.

It’s a showdown made in hoops heaven, but Durant is downplaying a matchup with James as anything worthy of stealing the spotlight from the others.

“If we do end up making it to the Finals and Cleveland makes it to the Finals, it’s never going to be me versus LeBron,” Durant said. “It’s going to be team versus team. It’s not an individual sport. We’re not playing 1-on-1 out there, as much as people want us to.”

They have history and a rivalry – albeit a rather one-sided one. James, then with the Miami Heat, won the first of his three NBA titles by beating Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012.

The pair is linked by talent, tenacity and drive. Olympic gold medal-winning teammates, they have become close friends and workout companions. They spent two summers pushing each other during training sessions in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio. Little did these two realize then that their stellar NBA careers would become even more intertwined when Durant bolted from OKC and faced the constant scrutiny that came with his decision.

In many ways, James actually helped show him how it’s done.

He as much as anyone understood the tornado of criticism aimed at Durant for signing onto a “super team” to chase a championship. James left home in 2010 for Miami, where he won two titles and played in four straight Finals before leading Cleveland to its first major sports championship in 52 years . Before returning to Oklahoma City – a place he still holds dear and supports – earlier this season to face fans who are still stung and feel betrayed, Durant sought James out for advice on handling the hatred.

Now they’re on a path toward Cavs-Dubs 3.0.

James has been practically unstoppable. And Durant, who missed 19 games late in the regular season with a left knee injury, has found the right balance of taking charge and sacrificing for him teammates with the Warriors.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is impressed with how Durant seamlessly blended in on Golden State, as Curry took a backseat.

“When Steph and Klay have a bad game – which is not very often – when they do, then you can give the ball to Durant and he can go get his own basket and his own shot,” Lue said. “You saw that in this Utah series where Steph and Klay struggled one game, and they just put it to Durant in the midrange area, and he went and got it. So you have that third player who is definitely one of the top three players in this league that can go get his own shot at any time and that’s what makes them more dangerous.”

Mike Brown knows both well.

Golden State’s assistant, now filling in for Warriors coach Steve Kerr, spent five seasons with James in Cleveland. He appreciates his athleticism, but is more impressed by James’ all-consuming work ethic that has allowed him to evolve every year.

He sees those same qualities in Durant, who now understands that when the stage enlarges he has to expand that 7-foot-5 wingspan even more.

“That’s what those guys do,” Brown said. “When you have superstars like that and the competition gets tougher, they usually rise to the moment or the occasion.”

 

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: My Dirk Nowitzki 'one-trick pony' comments were misconstrued

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Last year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said of Dirk Nowitzki:

Dirk Nowitzki’s shot is very hard to block, but I don’t think that he was able to have a dominant career because he couldn’t do other things. If he could have shot like that and rebounded and played defense and blocked shots, then he would have been all-around, and he would have gotten more credit. He was like a one-trick pony. You want guys that can shoot like that on your team. I’m not saying that he lacked value, but he would have been considered at a higher level if he had done more on the court other than just shoot the ball.

Abdul Jabbar this week on ESPN, as transcribed by Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“I want to make a shout-out to Dirk,” Abdul-Jabbar told Nichols. “Some of the statements I made about him were misconstrued to make it seem like I was trying to knock him and knock his career.

“Nothing could be farther from the truth.’’

Of Nowitzki, Abdul-Jabbar went on to say: “He helped the game evolve by stretching the court with his accurate 3-point shooting. Anybody that can lead the league multiple times as the leading scorer is awesome.

“And anything that I said that made anybody think differently, they got it wrong. And I wanted him to hear that from me.”

Nowitzki was an underrated rebounder, defender and passer in his prime. That’s why he led the Mavericks to the 2011 title.

If he had done those things better, would he have been better? Um, sure. That’s not really a point.

And Nowitzki used his primary skill – shooting – to great effect all over the floor in a variety of actions. It’s an oversimplification to call it a single trick.

I don’t know what Abdul-Jabbar originally meant, but it sure sounded as if he was selling Nowitzki short. I don’t blame anyone for walking away believing that was his intent.

But good for Abdul-Jabbar for praising Nowitzki now – even if he’s changing his tune rather more than setting the record straight, though this is probably some of both.

James Blackmon Jr. leaving Indiana early for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

OG Anunoby and Thomas Bryant are leaving Indiana early for the NBA draft.

Now, the Hoosiers’ leading scorer is following suit.

James Blackmon Jr.:

Anunoby (health permitting) will be a first-round pick. Bryant is more likely to land in the second round.

Blackmon might go undrafted, though someone could take a flier on him in the second round. He’s an excellent outside shooter, and teams would like to find a place for players with that skill.

It won’t be easy with Blackmon. He’s 6-foot-3 without much athleticism or playmaking ability. Can he shoot well enough to be a poor-defending, one-dimensional shooting guard? That’s a tall order. So is him developing complementary skills without better physical tools.

LaVar Ball: 'I don't need no advice from Kobe Bryant'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Kobe Bryant has mentored several players in retirement. Kobe has also talked about advising the Lakers specifically.

Lonzo Ball prefers the Lakers draft him, and they’re reportedly interested.

Could Ball become Kobe’s protégé?

Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, via ESPN:

“I don’t need no advice from Kobe Bryant,” LaVar Ball said Thursday on Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ on ESPN Radio 710 LA. “I don’t need advice from Kobe Bryant. ‘Zo’s got to play his game.

OK then.