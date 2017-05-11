AP Photo/John Raoux

Kevin Durant to top draft prospects: Skip the combine

Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

Kevin Durant had one of the most unforgettable performances in the history of the NBA combine.

He went to the bench-press, got 185 pounds of metal and… didn’t lift it once.

Durant, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Durant said, as he readjusted his body to get comfortable in his seat. “All the strength coaches were laughing at me and s—. They were giggling with each other that I couldn’t lift 185 pounds, and I was like, ‘All right, keep laughing. Keep laughing.’ It was a funny thing, because I was the only one that couldn’t lift it and I was struggling to lift it. I was embarrassed at that point, but I’m like, ‘Give me a basketball, please. Give me a ball.’ “

Durant also looked relatively unathletic in speed and agility testing, and his jumping tests produced mediocre results. He was probably unlikely to pass Greg Oden for the No. 1 pick, but the combine helped solidify Durant as No. 2.

It has worked out for Durant, who is in the midst of a great NBA career. Soon to cash on another mega deal, as soon as this summer with the Warriors, he won’t miss the difference in earnings from his one-pick fall.

But other prospects have slipped further after the combine and regretted it more – and Durant can still relate.

Haynes:

When asked what advice he would give to a potential lottery pick, he responded without hesitation, “Don’t go [to the combine].”

“… If you’re a top-10 pick or a first-round pick or whatever and you know you might be guaranteed, stay your ass home, work out and get better on your own time.”

“It’s good for guys who are trying to fight their way into the first round, fight their way into the draft … go to play,” Durant added. “But if you’re like a top pick and you know you’re going to be a top pick, just work out. Just work on your game and then they’ll see you in the individual workouts; and they’ve been watching you all year, so your whole body of work is more important than just going there for a couple of days.”

This is sound advice, and agents are wising up. Top prospects have more to lose than gain at the combine. They might work their way up a couple picks, but there’s room to fall dozens of spots.

The draft process is already tilted so heavily in favor of teams. Could you imagine being told coming out of college which single company in your field acquired exclusive hiring rights, that it would pay you a predetermined salary, that you couldn’t solicit other offers? If you were likely to receive one of the highest predetermined salaries, you probably would try not to jeopardize that.

There’s always talk about the league and union “fixing the combine” to get more top prospects to participate. But not much can be done. Draft prospects are not yet NBA employees. The league can’t force rules upon them.

So, for the select prospects with more to lose than gain, they’ll avoid the risk of being the next laughingstock at the bench-press.

Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell staying in 2017 NBA draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell entered the NBA draft without an agent, allowing him to withdraw and maintain college eligibility.

But he’s now closing the door on a return to college basketball, hiring an agent.

Mitchell:

Officially signed with @caa_basketball 🙏🏾💯📃✍🏾️#BeHumble🙏🏾

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

Mitchell looks a mid-to-late first-round pick.

Athletic with a solid base, he should defend point guards well at the next level. But at 6-foot-3, can he regularly defend wings?

That’s a key question, because it’s questionable whether Mitchell can run point offensively. He mostly played off-the-ball at Louisville, showing playmaking ability good for a shooting guard but poor for a point guard.

Louisville asked Mitchell to be more of a scorer, and he had to create a lot of his own shots. He made a lot of tough ones, but because he generated too few easy ones – a skill in itself – his efficiency was low. NBA teams must determine whether Louisville’s system or his shot selection had more to do with Mitchell’s shooting percentages.

Mitchell clearest path to contributing in the NBA might be playing point guard defensively and shooting guard offensively – a combination that requires a specific backcourt partner, narrowing the pool of fitting teams. He strikes me as the type of prospect who could slip on draft night. Then again, tough-shot-making is a skill we’ve repeatedly seen teams fall for.

Warriors’ Mike Brown blending his style into Steve Kerr’s foundation

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 11, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — They often hear him arrive at work from upstairs in the Warriors executive offices, the thundering vroom of his Harley Davidson a telltale sign.

Mike Brown rolled in on his Bay Area bike – he has another in Cleveland – one day last week, and since the practice he was leading between playoff games would be short, he never bothered to change out of his beige Harley-logo T-shirt and dark jeans.

Somehow, the veteran NBA coach filling in for the Warriors has found a way to beautifully blend being his distinctive self with carrying on the way reigning NBA Coach of the Year Steve Kerr would do it if he were here and healthy.

Brown still works out Draymond Green daily on a court in the far corner of Golden State’s practice facility, almost as if nothing has changed in his position.

“It’s a tough balance,” two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry said. “Obviously Coach Kerr has set up an atmosphere and a way of doing things here that’s worked and been successful. When he hired Coach Brown, Coach Brown aligned right with that kind of idea. Coach Brown’s done a great job so far just, respectful is a word, but taking ownership of the opportunity right now to get over this next challenge. He obviously has Coach in his ear all the time, and that’s how it should be, but he’s got to have confidence in himself and in his own mind and what he sees out there to make decisions on the fly and push the right buttons in games and make the right adjustments.

“He’s done a great job of that ever since Game 3 in Portland. I’m sure that will continue.”

The 2009 NBA Coach of the Year with the Cavaliers, Brown has embraced getting another shot on the bench with an uber-talented team like Golden State – and wow has he coached some of the game’s biggest stars along the way, from LeBron James to Kobe Bryant to now Curry and Kevin Durant.

As the unbeaten Warriors prepare for the Western Conference finals against either Houston or San Antonio, this is a moment Brown knows won’t last. Kerr, who had another procedure last Friday for a spinal fluid leak, could come back before the postseason ends. But he might not.

The 51-year-old Kerr missed the first 43 games during last season’s run to a record 73 victories, including an NBA-best 24-0 start as now-Lakers coach Luke Walton guided Golden State to a 39-4 record in his absence. Brown and Kerr talk and text regularly to plan practice or scout opponents.

“Steve has done a fantastic job laying a great foundation down culturally and X’s and O’s basketball-wise,” Brown said. “We have a great staff. The staff has helped out tremendously and (GM) Bob Myers and his group, the leaders on the team, the veterans that we have. Everybody has kind of pitched in to help us keep heading in the right direction during this time.”

Brown has learned not to get too high or too low. He has been through the ringer losing his job in Cleveland only to come back, being let go by the Lakers and even facing a frightening situation last May putting out a kitchen fire in his home that left him scarred from all the burns.

Brown could end up coaching against the Cavs in the NBA Finals after guiding them to the playoffs in all five seasons during his first stint there from 2005-10.

Each day at Golden State headquarters, there is Brown going about leading Green through his post-practice individual work.

“It’s extremely important. I still have a role to do,” Brown said Wednesday. “Steve’s the head coach. So I’m going to keep doing it. That’s not going to change for me.”

Everyone figures just anybody can coach this star-studded roster, right?

Not quite that simple. But to withstand the absence of a head coach in the heart of a championship chase, it sure doesn’t hurt to have an experienced group of coaches and veteran players. That has helped make this such a seamless transition for everybody involved, and allowed Kerr to take all the time he needs to seek answers and healing as he deals with debilitating symptoms that stem from complications following a pair of back surgeries nearly two years ago after the team’s 2015 title run.

“Mike has done a really great job of leading the team, being very mindful of who we are as a team, directing a team as he feels Steve would kind of direct the team,” assistant and defensive specialist Ron Adams said. “I’m not talking about necessarily the messaging but I am certainly talking about the everyday process, talking to the group. Mike is a really mindful person, a person who’s very comfortable in his own skin.”

Brown has been Kerr’s manager of minutes all season, offering insight on substitution patterns from the very start that has played a key role in how rotations go – such as keeping two starters on the court at all times.

“Mike has had a pretty big voice throughout the whole season,” Durant said. “He’s been a head coach before, understands what it takes to be a head coach and the coaching staff is just so smart. They empower each other. If you’re around us on a day-to-day basis I think anybody can tell they kind of work well as a group as far as a coaching staff. Coach Kerr does a great job. He spearheads it all just by empowering everybody, from the coaches to the players. It’s unfortunate that he’s not on the bench with us, but he trusts and we all trust in Coach Brown to keep leading us.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Celtics fans serenade Kelly Oubre with derisive, NSFW chant

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

Kelly Oubre knew what was coming.

The Wizards forward had been suspended for Game 4 after sprinting halfway down the court to shove Boston’s Kelly Olynyk to the ground for what he considered some cheap shots on picks Olynyk set. As the series returned to Boston Oubre knew the boos were coming from Celtics fans.

He got boos early, but it turned into more than that. He got “f*** you Oubre” chants. (I’m not going to run the video here, I like my job, but if thousands of people chanting a swear word is your thing then follow that link.)

Oubre laughed it off after the game, via Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

What Oubre and his teammates cannot laugh off is a poor shooting performance… well, a poor everything performance in a crucial Game 5 (to be fair, Oubre may have been the best Wizards player through three quarters). Now the Wizards have to win two in a row, starting at home on Friday night.

Report: Markelle Fultz meeting with top lottery teams – except Magic

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The Celtics aren’t unique – at least when it comes to interviewing potential No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.

The Magic on the other hand…

Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel:

Markelle Fultz’s time at the NBA Draft Combine will be brief, and it will not include an interview with the Orlando Magic, sources told the Orlando Sentinel.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Jeff Goodman of ESPN:

The eight teams most likely to win the lottery:

  • Celtics
  • Suns
  • Lakers
  • 76ers
  • Magic
  • Timberwolves
  • Knicks
  • Mavericks

Goodman names Sacramento, which can’t get the No. 1 pick due to a pick swap with Philadelphia, and omits Minnesota and Dallas. Maybe Fultz will meet with the Kings anyway and won’t meet with the Timberwolves or Mavericks. Or maybe Goodman was told vaguely about meeting with the several teams most likely to win the lottery and failed to consider Sacramento’s swap.

Regardless, the specifics are unimportant. If another team – even Orlando – wins the lottery, Fultz can always meet with it later.

He’s clearly open to numerous interviews.