John Wall falls asleep on defense (video)

Tyronn Lue: Appeal of Cavaliers-Warriors III mirrors Lakers-Celtics
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — As the sports world salivates while awaiting a seemingly inevitable NBA Finals, Cavaliers coach Tryonn Lue is keeping his undefeated team focused on its next unknown opponent.
And keeping an eye on the Warriors.
“I’m always watching,” Lue said. “I’m watching everybody.”
But maybe that Northern California team a little more.
With both Cleveland and Golden State at 8-0 in these playoffs and on a collision course toward a potential third straight Finals, there has been heated debate about whether Cavaliers-Warriors 3.0 is good for basketball.
It’s the first time two teams have swept through the first two rounds, and with the way the Cavaliers and Warriors are playing, it doesn’t seem to matter who they’ll face once the conference finals get going.
Lue isn’t overlooking Boston or Washington, one of which will play Cleveland next, but he isn’t buying into this notion that a third helping of Cavaliers vs. Warriors is somehow a hoops overindulgence.
“I think a lot of people wanted to see Boston and the Lakers back in the day,” he said. “I think nowadays, a lot of people want to see Golden State-Cavs. And it’s not a problem. Right now, it’s two of the teams playing some of the best basketball. So, two of the teams that have been in back-to-back Finals, so, why not?
“Why not want to see it again?”
Draymond Green has no objection.
“I know as a basketball fan that’s what I’d want to see,” Golden State’s loquacious forward said. “You hear all the talk about it. You know it’s there, but we’ve got four more games to win before we can reach an NBA Finals. … We’ve got to stay locked in and focused on the now. If that happens, it happens. I know we’ve got to take care of our business and I’m sure they think the same way.”
Following two days off after sweeping Toronto in the second round, the Cavaliers got back in the gym on Wednesday to work on some defensive schemes and push through conditioning drills while DJ Steph Floss, who spins records during games at Quicken Loans Arena, filled the facility with thumping music.
It’s the same routine the Cavs have used while going 16-0 in the first two rounds the past two years, so Lue isn’t changing much.
“We’re just sticking to it and I think with the DJ, it just gives them a different look and it gives guys motivation to work out to the music and just something different,” he said. “I don’t know, it’s worked the last couple years for us, so we’re just going to continue to do it.”
Winning has worked as well, and after staggering to the finish line in the regular season, LeBron James and the Cavaliers have taken their game to another level.
James, who will be appearing in his ninth Eastern Conference finals in 14 years next week, has never been better. He’s averaging 34.4 points – up 8.1 over last year – with 9.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists in eight games. The extra rest between series has kept him fresh, and the 32-year-old seems extra motivated following a regular season in which Russell Westbrook and James Harden dominated the MVP conversation because of the triple-double exploits.
James has found another gear in the postseason and Lue believes the Cavaliers are capable of shifting even higher – if that’s possible.
“We definitely can get better,” he said. “We know that.”
The Warriors have been more impressive in rolling over Portland and Utah. In its first postseason with Kevin Durant on board, Golden State is winning by an average of 16.5 points per game – nearly 7 points higher than Cleveland and on pace to be the highest point differential in league history.
From the moment last summer when Durant left Oklahoma City and joined Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Co., it’s been assumed they would cross paths with the Cavaliers this June.
And, as Lue said, what’s so bad about that?
“I think last year (the Finals) had some of the best ratings, I think, in NBA history,” he said. “I think now with them adding Durant and the way they’re playing, the way we’re playing, it can be even higher.”
Celtics run all over Wizards in Game 5
In the first quarter of Celtics-Wizards Game 5, points scored within seven seconds of Washington attempting a layup – including points scored on those layups themselves:
- Celtics: 9
- Wizards: 8
Boston played stout defense at the rim and turned those stops, which often left a Wizard behind the play under Celtics’ basket, into transition points and separated itself early in a 123-101 win Wednesday. The Celtics, who led by 22 midway through the second quarter and were never seriously challenged from there, now lead the second-round series 3-2.
The home team has won each game in the series. Game 6 is Friday in Washington.
When teams up 3-2 in a 2-2-1-1-1 series face a road Game 6, they have won the series 92 percent of the time:
In Game 5, Avery Bradley was the best player on the floor. He scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half and helped stifle John Wall, especially early.
Al Horford (19 points on 8-of-9 shooting, seven assists, six rebounds and three blocks) and Isaiah Thomas (18 points and nine assists) provided plenty of help. Bradley, Horford and Thomas made 9-of-16 3-pointers (56 percent) – and their teammates made 7-of-17 3s (48 percent). Stop their primary scorers, and the Celtics – who had 33 assists – swung the ball to an open shooter.
Neither Wall (21 points on 7-of-17 shooting) nor Bradley Beal (16 points on 7-of-19 shooting) generated enough offense for the Wizards to keep up. For the first time this series, Washington didn’t have a huge run. The Wizards’ best run while keeping Boston scoreless:
- Game 1: 16-0
- Game 2: 14-0
- Game 3: 22-0
- Game 4: 26-0
- Game5: 7-0
Credit the Celtics’ transition defense, vastly improved from Games 3 and 4, for shutting down Washington before it got rolling.
The Wizards are 5-0 at home in these playoffs, and perhaps returning to Washington for Game 6 will cure them. But they’re also 1-5 on the road.
Boston, with a 3-2 lead and a home Game 7 if necessary, ought to feel pretty good right now about advancing.
Tyronn Lue on Cavaliers’ elaborate handshakes: ‘I wish we could remember some of the defensive schemes that well’
The Cavaliers’ handshakes are so controversial, they’ve elicited an official statement from the team.
They also sparked an interesting response from Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue.
Lue:
I wish we could remember some of the defensive schemes that well.
Guys come to the side, “My bad. I forgot.” But they remember all this and all that.
This a “joking, but not joking” response.
The Cavs’ defense was a problem all year, and their incredible offensive masked defensive issues against the Pacers. Cleveland allowed fewer points per per possession against the Raptors, but I’d attribute that more to Toronto’s annual postseason offensive collapse than true improvement.
The Cavaliers defending better starts with better positioning and communication, all five players being on the same page in their coverages. It might be too late to develop those habits, but the problem isn’t a simple matter of spending too much time practicing handshakes.
Spurs call Kawhi Leonard questionable for Game 6 against Rockets
Kawhi Leonard (ankle injury) said he’d play in Spurs-Rockets Game 6.
Officially, San Antonio isn’t as confident.
Spurs:
Up 3-2, San Antonio still controls this series – if Leonard is healthy for Game 7. The Spurs, with Leonard, would be favored to win that at home. They could even win Game 6 in Houston tomorrow without Leonard.
San Antonio outscored the Rockets in Game 5 when Leonard sat, but the rest of the series shows a far different tale. Leonard’s scoring has taken on greater importance with Tony Parker‘s injury, and Leonard’s defense on James Harden has been instrumental. Just because Patty Mills (offensively) and Jonathon Simmons (defensively) picked up the slack in Game 5 doesn’t mean those role players will duplicate their production in Game 6 or 7. Also, don’t discount Leonard wearing down Houston, which used a seven-man rotation, before getting hurt yesterday.
Still, the Spurs got the Game 5 win, and that buys them some leeway if Leonard needs more time to recover.