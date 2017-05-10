Video Breakdown: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry dominate Jazz on consecutive BLOB plays

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant made short work of the Utah Jazz. The Golden State Warriors duo, along with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, swept the No. 5 seed in four games on Monday in a 121-95 drubbing.
Things really took off for the Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 4, but the opening half wasn’t too shabby either. In particular, I saw two plays within one minute of each other that were a perfect symbol of just how deadly the Warriors are.
Put simply: the Jazz were so afraid of Kevin Durant — who scored 38 points in Game 3 — they overplayed him to the point of leaving Curry wide open. Twice.
So how could this come about, and what strategy could you possibly employ to stop the Warriors in this scenario if you were the Jazz?
Watch the full breakdown above to see just how ridiculously dangerous Golden State is when it plays even the toughest NBA defenses.
“Manu reached back and gave us one of his Manu performances from past years. He was a stud.”
That was how Spurs coach Gregg Popovich described Manu Ginobili‘s Game 5 performance. With Tony Parker out they Spurs leaned on Ginobili, who turns 40 in a couple of months, to be the team’s secondary playmaker. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined through most of the fourth quarter and all of overtime due to an ankle injury, even more was asked of Ginobili.
From a dunk — that Danny Green said surprised everyone — to a game-saving block, Ginobili was making plays. Check out his highlights.
Stories surfaced recently that a Los Angeles Lakers player had been helping a Boston Celtics player. Nobody freaked out. Nobody incited the rivalry between the two teams. Well, most people didn’t.
In fact, most of us thought it was pretty cool.
It turns out that former Lakers great Kobe Bryant had been talking to current Celtics PG Isaiah Thomas, helping him review film and prepare for upcoming playoff games.
The newest revelation out of LA is that Bryant — now retired and actively spending his time in myriad interesting ways — is open to helping other players as well.
Speaking to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Bryant said he’s an open book.
Via ESPN:
Bryant confirms he’s had “many conversations” during the playoffs with Thomas, but says the Celtics star is just one of many current NBA stars who have reached out to Kobe for advice.
Bryant says he also talks regularly with Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, MVP candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, whom Kobe spent three days training with in Orange County last summer.
“I’m around for all the guys,” Bryant tells ESPN.com. “Anybody can reach out. It’s an open book.”
Bryant went on to talk about how he worked with Utah Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward last summer as well.
How much would you pay for an hour in the gym with Kobe to work on your pickup game? If I’m an NBA player I’m definitely taking advantage of the ability to get in touch with him this offseason.
Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard had 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes before exiting with an injured right ankle in Game 5 against the Rockets. He stepped on Harden’s foot while running back in transition with 5:37 left in the third quarter and then played limited minutes before sitting out overtime.
“It was frustrating because I wanted to play,” Leonard said. “But I was happy seeing my teammates out there putting in a good effort and getting the win.”
Leonard said he will play in Game 6 on Thursday in Houston.
As for Game 5, that’s when Danny Green and the Spurs’ supporting cast stepped up with Leonard on the bench.
Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime and made a go-ahead 3-pointer and converted a three-point play to make it 109-107 Spurs with 30.1 seconds left in overtime. He also made a foul shot down the stretch to help San Antonio hold on.
“I think we all made a decision to be aggressive,” Green said of Leonard’s absence, “regardless of what was going to happen. We weren’t going to lose the game being on our heels.”
The Spurs hope they won’t have to deal with Leonard’s absence much longer.
TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager passed away in December of 2016, and the 2017 NBA Playoffs have been worse-off for his absence.
On Tuesday night, as the San Antonio Spurs took the Houston Rockets in OT, Sager was posthumously awarded a Sports Emmy in the category of Sports Personality – Sports Reporter.
The TNT crew showed the moment during their halftime report.
Via Twitter:
Good for Sager, who was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame shortly before his death. The Emmy was his first.
Meanwhile, TNT analyst Charles Barkley also won a Sports Emmy, and his co-workers did this to him: