Spurs call Kawhi Leonard questionable for Game 6 against Rockets

Kawhi Leonard (ankle injury) said he’d play in Spurs-Rockets Game 6.

Officially, San Antonio isn’t as confident.

Spurs:

Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) is questionable for tomorrow's game. Tony Parker (ruptured left quadriceps tendon) remains out. pic.twitter.com/WISbBc8Rib — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 10, 2017

Up 3-2, San Antonio still controls this series – if Leonard is healthy for Game 7. The Spurs, with Leonard, would be favored to win that at home. They could even win Game 6 in Houston tomorrow without Leonard.

San Antonio outscored the Rockets in Game 5 when Leonard sat, but the rest of the series shows a far different tale. Leonard’s scoring has taken on greater importance with Tony Parker‘s injury, and Leonard’s defense on James Harden has been instrumental. Just because Patty Mills (offensively) and Jonathon Simmons (defensively) picked up the slack in Game 5 doesn’t mean those role players will duplicate their production in Game 6 or 7. Also, don’t discount Leonard wearing down Houston, which used a seven-man rotation, before getting hurt yesterday.

Still, the Spurs got the Game 5 win, and that buys them some leeway if Leonard needs more time to recover.