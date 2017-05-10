Getty Images

Report: Knicks eyeing De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, or Frank Ntilikina in draft

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

The New York Knicks are likely picking seventh in the upcoming NBA Draft.

They do have a 5.3 percent chance of jumping up to the No. 1 pick, and an 18.3 percent chance of leaping up to the top three. However, the biggest odds are the 57.2 percent chance of staying where they are (and a 24.4 percent chance of falling back a spot or two).

When it comes time to pick the Knicks need help a lot of places but particularly in the backcourt – especially with Derrick Rose unlikely to return — and that seems to be where they are looking, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Members of the organization have been scouting players in the draft for months; there are a few players that those members have become fond of: French guard Frank Ntilikina and Kentucky guards De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, among others. Also, just like the rest of the NBA, members of the organization are also enamored by Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson.

Those last three are off the board unless they do get blessed by the Draft Lottery gods. Frankly, so is Fox, who is likely off the board before they pick if it’s seventh.

In NBC’s mock draft we have the Knicks taking Monk — a guy who can put up points. If you followed Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, you saw how red-hot he can get for a stretch. However, he doesn’t do much else, he feels like a Lou Williams/Jamal Crawford kind of player who can light it up as a sixth man but may struggle when asked to do too much.

Some scouts are high on Ntilikina, a 6’5″ point guard with long arms who shows promise on defense and was an improved shooter this season. He looks like an NBA point guard in style, and we know Phil Jackson loves tall guards.

Workouts and interviews will go a long way in deciding what the Knicks do. First, they are hoping the lottery balls bounce their way.

2017 NBA Mock Draft, the first round

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Tuesday, myself and Rob Dauster from NBC’s College Basketball Talk talked through a first round 2017 mock draft. You can listen to how we came to these conclusions (also at the bottom of this post).

Teams tend to take the best player on the board, but if it’s close between guys — and in spots this draft is very bunched up — teams take need and other factors into account. We looked at it the same way, and here is what we projected.

 
Celtics small icon 1. Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz, Washington. The top player on nearly everyone’s draft board because he can do it all: Make threes, finish above the rim, play in transition, elite on the pick-and-roll, hits midrange pullups, great size for his position. The only questions are defense and how far he can lead a team.

 
Suns small icon 2. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, Kansas. Great physical gifts for a wing, strong defender who could become lock-down guy, great motor, needs to improve his shooting but form is strong.

 
Lakers small icon 3. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, UCLA. Fantastic court vision and high IQ, incredible in transition. Can he score in half court (he mostly dished on P&R)? Shooting motion is odd but the ball goes in.

 
Sixers small icon 4. Philadephia 76ers: Jayson Tatum, Duke.: Phenomenal isolation scorer, he can face guys up or post up smaller players. How will his game translate to NBA where everyone has size and athleticism? Is he a small ball four?

 
Magic small icon 5. Orlando Magic: De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky. Good size, speed, and athleticism, strong defender and could be elite on that end. Has a lot of work to do on his shot.

 
timberwolves small icon 6. Minnesota Timberwolves:
 Lauri Markkanen, Arizona. He’s a 7-footer that shot 42.3% from three, and not just spot-ups. Floor spacing backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

 
Knicks small icon 7. New York Knicks: Malik Monk, Kentucky. Guy just knows how to score, and can get red hot for stretches. Not fantastic at anything else. Future sixth man in the Jamal Crawford/Lou Williams mold?

 
Kings small icon 8. Sacramento Kings: Jonathan Isaac, Florida State. One of the best athletes in the draft and already a strong defender with elite potential. Very raw on offense.

 
Mavericks small icon 9. Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr., N.C. State. Strong playmaker, good handles good in the open court, but was up and down and didn’t seem consistently interested in defense.

 
Kings small icon 10. Sacramento Kings: Frank Ntilikina, France, Tall 6’5″ point guard who is a good two-way player, someone with a lot of offensive potential.

 
Hornets small icon 11. Charlotte Hornets: Zach Collins, Gonzaga. Fantastic performances on big stage of NCAA Tournament, he can make threes, score in the post, blocks shots, rebound. Came off bench at Gonzaga, still a work in progress.

 
Pistons small icon 12. Detroit Pistons: Terrance Ferguson, Australia. A 6’6″ wing with insane athleticism, good spot up shooter but has work to do on both ends. Chose to play in Australia rather than college last season.

 
Nuggets small icon 13. Denver Nuggets: O.G. Anunoby, Indiana. Great physical tools for an NBA wing, 6’8″, athletic, can be impressive defender, needs to work on his shot and handles.

 
Heat small icon 14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, North Carolina. Can shoot the three, and when he gets in the lane has a fantastic floater. Not great at creating his own shot. Good size, but will he defend at next level?

 
Blazers small icon 15. Portland Trail Blazers:
 Jarrett Allen, Texas. Great size — 6’11” with 7’6″ wingspan — and he’s a great athlete. Could develop into Clint Capella like NBA big, but will he put in the work to do it?

 
Bulls small icon 16. Chicago Bulls: Luke Kennard, Duke. Incredibly efficient offensively, he can shoot, work off the ball, even get buckets in the pick-and-roll. Real questions defensively.

 
Bucks small icon 17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, Gonzaga. A lot of potential, he’s a 7-footer with length, can shoot some but needs shots created for him, and defensive tools needs work.

 
Pacers small icon 18. Indiana Pacers: Donovan Mitchell, Louisville. Big time athlete and can use that to defend. Can create his own shot but will he work off the ball well.

 
Hawks small icon 19. Atlanta Hawks: John Collins, Wake Forest. A bit of a late bloomer (young for his grade,), he’s an efficient scorer but will he pass? 6’11” but how will he defend, rebound at the next level.

 
Blazers small icon 20. Portland Trail Blazers:
 Ike Anigbogu, UCLA. He’s got good size — 6’10” with long arms, strong — and is quick off the floor, which helps with rebounding and shot blocking, but the rest of his game needs polish.

 
Thunder small icon 21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Semi Ojeleye, SMU. Played as a stretch four last season and showed to be a good shooter, but he’s undersized for that role in the NBA. Can he play the three?

 
Nets small icon 22. Brooklyn Nets: Isaiah Hartenstein (played in Lithuania). Great size at 7’1″ and a solid athlete who can do a little bit of everything.

 
Raptors small icon 23. Toronto Raptors: Hamidou Diallo, Kentucky. The most explosive athlete in the draft, fantastic physical tools, but very raw and is a real project. Never played for Kentucky.

 
Jazz small icon 24. Utah Jazz: T.J. Leaf, UCLA. Great size at 6’10”, fluid athlete who excelled in transition and can shoot the three. Needs to get stronger and round out his game.

 
Magic small icon 25. Orlando Magic: Tyler Lydon, Syracuse. Can shoot the three and was a good rim protector (but in the Syracuse zone). Was a good stretch four in college but is undersized for that at the next level.

 
Blazers small icon 26. Portland Trail Blazers:
 Ivan Rabb, California. Would have gone a lot higher last year, but returned to college for a season. Put up better numbers this season but was less efficient.

 
Nets small icon 27. Brooklyn Nets: Harry Giles, Duke. Was the top of this class early in high school then injuries robbed him of some athleticism and development time. Is he past that, or is he forever diminished (and if so how much)? Good roll of dice this late in round.

 
Lakers small icon 28. Los Angeles Lakers: Bam Adebayo, Kentucky. Will be more of a four, he can defend on perimeter and is good athlete, but not a shooter. Could be a Julius Randle backup?

 
Spurs small icon 29. San Antonio Spurs:. Rodions Kurucs, Barcelona. Athletic wing with good size out of a top European program. We won’t hear from him for two or three years, then Gregg Popovich will put him in and he’ll be fantastic. Because that’s what the Spurs do.

 
Jazz small icon 24. Utah Jazz: Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State. Was the focal point of the OSU offense, strong in the pick-and-roll, but undersized and questions about his shooting.

Check out the highlights of Manu Ginobili’s throwback, game-saving plays vs. Rockets (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

“Manu reached back and gave us one of his Manu performances from past years. He was a stud.”

That was how Spurs coach Gregg Popovich described Manu Ginobili‘s Game 5 performance. With Tony Parker out they Spurs leaned on Ginobili, who turns 40 in a couple of months, to be the team’s secondary playmaker. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined through most of the fourth quarter and all of overtime due to an ankle injury, even more was asked of Ginobili.

From a dunk — that Danny Green said surprised everyone — to a game-saving block, Ginobili was making plays. Check out his highlights.

Video Breakdown: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry dominate Jazz on consecutive BLOB plays

By Dane CarbaughMay 10, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant made short work of the Utah Jazz. The Golden State Warriors duo, along with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, swept the No. 5 seed in four games on Monday in a 121-95 drubbing.

Things really took off for the Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 4, but the opening half wasn’t too shabby either. In particular, I saw two plays within one minute of each other that were a perfect symbol of just how deadly the Warriors are.

Put simply: the Jazz were so afraid of Kevin Durant — who scored 38 points in Game 3 — they overplayed him to the point of leaving Curry wide open. Twice.

So how could this come about, and what strategy could you possibly employ to stop the Warriors in this scenario if you were the Jazz?

Watch the full breakdown above to see just how ridiculously dangerous Golden State is when it plays even the toughest NBA defenses.

Kobe Bryant says it’s not just Isaiah Thomas he wants to mentor, is “an open book”

By Dane CarbaughMay 10, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Stories surfaced recently that a Los Angeles Lakers player had been helping a Boston Celtics player. Nobody freaked out. Nobody incited the rivalry between the two teams. Well, most people didn’t.

In fact, most of us thought it was pretty cool.

It turns out that former Lakers great Kobe Bryant had been talking to current Celtics PG Isaiah Thomas, helping him review film and prepare for upcoming playoff games.

The newest revelation out of LA is that Bryant — now retired and actively spending his time in myriad interesting ways — is open to helping other players as well.

Speaking to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Bryant said he’s an open book.

Via ESPN:

Bryant confirms he’s had “many conversations” during the playoffs with Thomas, but says the Celtics star is just one of many current NBA stars who have reached out to Kobe for advice.

Bryant says he also talks regularly with Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, MVP candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, whom Kobe spent three days training with in Orange County last summer.

“I’m around for all the guys,” Bryant tells ESPN.com. “Anybody can reach out. It’s an open book.”

Bryant went on to talk about how he worked with Utah Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward last summer as well.

How much would you pay for an hour in the gym with Kobe to work on your pickup game? If I’m an NBA player I’m definitely taking advantage of the ability to get in touch with him this offseason.