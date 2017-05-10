Getty Images

Rapper Travis Scott designs special shirts for Rockets fans

Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Scott and the Houston Rockets will have a special treat for fans attending Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal series against San Antonio on Thursday night.

Everyone will receive exclusive T-shirts designed in collaboration between the Houston rapper and the Rockets.

The red T-shirts feature a white Rockets logo above the team’s playoff slogan “Run As One” in Scott’s handwriting. They could end up being a nice collectable, with the words “Curated By Travis Scott” and the game information printed on the shirt’s left side. The left sleeve will have the words “Cactus Jack,” a shoutout to Scott’s new record label.

The Houston native, who spent time as a ball boy for the Rockets in high school, is a huge fan of the team and has attended several games this season. He was there when Houston clinched its first-round playoff series against Oklahoma City, sitting courtside alongside reality star Kylie Jenner.

He’ll be at the Toyota Center on Thursday to hype up the crowd before tipoff. The rapper known for hits such as “Antidote,” “Goosebumps” and “Pick up the Phone” plans to catch the first half before dashing across downtown Houston to headline his sold-out concert.

The team distributes T-shirts before each playoff game, but this is the first time the Rockets paired with a celebrity to create one.

Houston needs a win to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 in San Antonio after losing in overtime Tuesday night to put the Spurs up 3-2.

 

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas fined $25,000 for swearing at a fan (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas apparently told a Washington fan:

I’ll f— you up. You know that.

Make sure after, come right here and say it.

NBA release:

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred during the Celtics’ 121-102 loss to the Washington Wizards in Game 4 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series on May 7 at Verizon Center.

The above video was posted May 5 – two days before Game 4 and the day after Game 3, both in Washington. The league described the fine as for an incident in Game 4. However, the video didn’t really catch on until after Game 4.

I’ve asked for clarification, but here’s my strong hunch: This date discrepancy just further indicates the NBA doesn’t care enough about player language toward fans enough to actively police it. The only problem is getting caught on video.

Report: Celtics to interview potential No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz. As they should.

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

Markelle Fultz is the guy on top of nearly everybody’s draft board, including the new NBC mock draft just released. Teams like Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson too, but it’s hard to find people who don’t have Fultz on top — he can play the pick-and-roll well, shoot threes, pass, has great size and showed an all-around game despite being on a weak Washington team last season.

Boston has a 25 percent chance at the top pick because they can (and will) swap picks with Brooklyn. So it shouldn’t be a shock that the Celtics brass wants to meet with Fultz, as reported by Jonathan Givony of Draft Express and The Vertical.

This is what they should do, along with working him out. Same with Ball, Jackson, Jayson Tatum, and anyone else they think could warrant being a top four pick (that’s the lowest the pick could slide). It’s simple due diligence.

The question is if the Celtics get the No. 1 pick, will they keep it or use it as trade bait for someone like Jimmy Butler or Paul George? Even if that’s possible, the Celtics need to be ready to make the pick if nothing else comes to fruition.

Report: Philadelphia to make “lucrative” offer to native son Kyle Lowry this summer

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry is a free agent this summer, and the speculation about his future has already started. There are questions about whether the Raptors want to keep this core together — as it starts to head into luxury tax range — only to end up banging their head against the LeBron James wall in the playoffs. There are rumors that maybe Lowry wants to bolt Toronto for a better team — he said in his exit interview “I just want a ring.”

Then there’s the buzz out of Philly that Lowry would come home to lead the Sixers.

Which is kind of the opposite of going for a ring in his prime, but Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer says it could happen.

Sources have said the North Philly native has been interested in playing for the Sixers for some time. The speculation only heightened once Bryan Colangelo became the president of basketball operations in April 2016. As the Raptors general manager, Colangelo acquired Lowry in a trade from the Houston Rockets on July 11, 2012. The two have remained good friends since then.

And sources have always said that the Sixers planned to offer Lowry a lucrative contract this summer.

Never say never around the NBA.

But this is as close to never as a Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy marriage.

Lowry says a ring is the only priority, but every player says that until they have to leave millions on the table to do it (well, almost every player, David West is the most notable exception). The Spurs could sure use Lowry, but unless Pau Gasol opts out or can be traded while taking almost no money back, and then the Spurs find a way to dump at least another $5 million, San Antonio can’t get near offering max money. In reality, Lowry likely would need to take more than $10 million a year less from the Spurs than the Raptors or any other team could offer. If Lowry were actually serious about a ring San Antonio would be the best fit, there is no other team in the East that could offer him a max deal and he would make them a contender.

If Lowry is going to be about the money, then he likely stays in Toronto — they can offer one more guaranteed year, the difference between $205 million guaranteed (over five years) vs. $158 million (over four years). Plus he’s comfortable there, GM Masai Ujiri said bringing Lowry back is a priority, and this team is good.

In the unlikely event Toronto tried to get Lowry to take a discount and pissed him off, then the Spurs decide they don’t want to get involved, all the Sixers would need to do is beat out a bunch of other suitors and convince Lowry to come home again… except not every player wants to do that. LeBron James did but he’s more the exception than the rule, most players see coming home as a series of added distractions and problems.

Maybe Lowry is an exception and is serious about potentially coming home. But that leads to one other question:

Why would Philly do this? I know they want some veteran leaders and quality players to start rounding out the young roster, but if you’ve been saying for a year that Ben Simmons as a point forward is the future of this franchise — and if nothing else, they have to try it out — then why bring in an established point guard to take the ball out of his hands? Lowry would be mentoring the next generation of Sixers and likely putting up numbers, but is that his goal at this point in his career?

Never say never, but I just do not see a return home for Lowry working out.

Kelly Oubre is ready to be booed in Boston

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

There are a lot of questions heading into Game 5 between the Wizards and Celtics Wednesday night, ones that could determine the fate of this series. Can Isaiah Thomas get back on track at home and lift his team up? Can the Wizards bench stop blowing leads? Can the Wizards slow the Celtics from three (Boston is +57)? Can the Celtics slow the Wizards in the paint (Washington is +56)?

We don’t know the answers to any of that.

We do know one thing for sure about Game 5 — Kelly Oubre is going to get booed. Mercilessly.

He was suspended for Game 4 after running from halfcourt to shove Kelly Olynyk to the ground after a hard screen by the Celtics big man, one of several Oubre thought was aimed above the neck. He’s back for Game 5 in Boston and we all know what’s coming. He told Candace Buckner of the Washington Post he was ready for it.

“I’m happy to be in the situation, honestly. I’m 21 years old and people are going to be — how many people fit in here?” Oubre inquired as he looked around the arena where green shirts covered 18,624 seats.

“A lot of people are going to be booing me tonight,” Oubre said, beaming. “They know who I am, so it’s definitely a blessing so we got to go out here and get this big win tonight.”

Oubre played his college ball at Kansas, and he said playing there taught him about being booed by opposing fans, via J. Michael of CSNMidAtlantic.com.

“Kansas State is the worst,” said Oubre, who went to the University of Kansas before being drafted in the first round in 2015. “They got a whole student section that hates your guys. They want you dead.”

Oubre matters because he’s part of that Wizards bench that has been inconsistent this series, although most of that has been an issue in the backcourt. Brandon Jennings has been outplayed by the Celtics. That said, Oubre will draw some time on Isaiah Thomas as a defender — and that will mean some Olynyk picks in his path.

These teams dislike each other like few in the playoffs, which has made this series — and will make Game 5 — all the more fun.