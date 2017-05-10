Kobe Bryant says it’s not just Isaiah Thomas he wants to mentor, is “an open book”

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Stories surfaced recently that a Los Angeles Lakers player had been helping a Boston Celtics player. Nobody freaked out. Nobody incited the rivalry between the two teams. Well, most people didn’t.

In fact, most of us thought it was pretty cool.

It turns out that former Lakers great Kobe Bryant had been talking to current Celtics PG Isaiah Thomas, helping him review film and prepare for upcoming playoff games.

The newest revelation out of LA is that Bryant — now retired and actively spending his time in myriad interesting ways — is open to helping other players as well.

Speaking to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Bryant said he’s an open book.

Via ESPN:

Bryant confirms he’s had “many conversations” during the playoffs with Thomas, but says the Celtics star is just one of many current NBA stars who have reached out to Kobe for advice. Bryant says he also talks regularly with Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, MVP candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, whom Kobe spent three days training with in Orange County last summer. “I’m around for all the guys,” Bryant tells ESPN.com. “Anybody can reach out. It’s an open book.”

Bryant went on to talk about how he worked with Utah Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward last summer as well.

How much would you pay for an hour in the gym with Kobe to work on your pickup game? If I’m an NBA player I’m definitely taking advantage of the ability to get in touch with him this offseason.