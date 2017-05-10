Getty Images

Kelly Oubre is ready to be booed in Boston

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

There are a lot of questions heading into Game 5 between the Wizards and Celtics Wednesday night, ones that could determine the fate of this series. Can Isaiah Thomas get back on track at home and lift his team up? Can the Wizards bench stop blowing leads? Can the Wizards slow the Celtics from three (Boston is +57)? Can the Celtics slow the Wizards in the paint (Washington is +56)?

We don’t know the answers to any of that.

We do know one thing for sure about Game 5 — Kelly Oubre is going to get booed. Mercilessly.

He was suspended for Game 4 after running from halfcourt to shove Kelly Olynyk to the ground after a hard screen by the Celtics big man, one of several Oubre thought was aimed above the neck. He’s back for Game 5 in Boston and we all know what’s coming. He told Candace Buckner of the Washington Post he was ready for it.

“I’m happy to be in the situation, honestly. I’m 21 years old and people are going to be — how many people fit in here?” Oubre inquired as he looked around the arena where green shirts covered 18,624 seats.

“A lot of people are going to be booing me tonight,” Oubre said, beaming. “They know who I am, so it’s definitely a blessing so we got to go out here and get this big win tonight.”

Oubre played his college ball at Kansas, and he said playing there taught him about being booed by opposing fans, via J. Michael of CSNMidAtlantic.com.

“Kansas State is the worst,” said Oubre, who went to the University of Kansas before being drafted in the first round in 2015. “They got a whole student section that hates your guys. They want you dead.”

Oubre matters because he’s part of that Wizards bench that has been inconsistent this series, although most of that has been an issue in the backcourt. Brandon Jennings has been outplayed by the Celtics. That said, Oubre will draw some time on Isaiah Thomas as a defender — and that will mean some Olynyk picks in his path.

These teams dislike each other like few in the playoffs, which has made this series — and will make Game 5 — all the more fun.

Report: Philadelphia to make “lucrative” offer to native son Kyle Lowry this summer

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry is a free agent this summer, and the speculation about his future has already started. There are questions about whether the Raptors want to keep this core together — as it starts to head into luxury tax range — only to end up banging their head against the LeBron James wall in the playoffs. There are rumors that maybe Lowry wants to bolt Toronto for a better team — he said in his exit interview “I just want a ring.”

Then there’s the buzz out of Philly that Lowry would come home to lead the Sixers.

Which is kind of the opposite of going for a ring in his prime, but Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer says it could happen.

Sources have said the North Philly native has been interested in playing for the Sixers for some time. The speculation only heightened once Bryan Colangelo became the president of basketball operations in April 2016. As the Raptors general manager, Colangelo acquired Lowry in a trade from the Houston Rockets on July 11, 2012. The two have remained good friends since then.

And sources have always said that the Sixers planned to offer Lowry a lucrative contract this summer.

Never say never around the NBA.

But this is as close to never as a Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy marriage.

Lowry says a ring is the only priority, but every player says that until they have to leave millions on the table to do it (well, almost every player, David West is the most notable exception). The Spurs could sure use Lowry, but unless Pau Gasol opts out or can be traded while taking almost no money back, and then the Spurs find a way to dump at least another $5 million, San Antonio can’t get near offering max money. In reality, Lowry likely would need to take more than $10 million a year less from the Spurs than the Raptors or any other team could offer. If Lowry were actually serious about a ring San Antonio would be the best fit, there is no other team in the East that could offer him a max deal and he would make them a contender.

If Lowry is going to be about the money, then he likely stays in Toronto — they can offer one more guaranteed year, the difference between $205 million guaranteed (over five years) vs. $158 million (over four years). Plus he’s comfortable there, GM Masai Ujiri said bringing Lowry back is a priority, and this team is good.

In the unlikely event Toronto tried to get Lowry to take a discount and pissed him off, then the Spurs decide they don’t want to get involved, all the Sixers would need to do is beat out a bunch of other suitors and convince Lowry to come home again… except not every player wants to do that. LeBron James did but he’s more the exception than the rule, most players see coming home as a series of added distractions and problems.

Maybe Lowry is an exception and is serious about potentially coming home. But that leads to one other question:

Why would Philly do this? I know they want some veteran leaders and quality players to start rounding out the young roster, but if you’ve been saying for a year that Ben Simmons as a point forward is the future of this franchise — and if nothing else, they have to try it out — then why bring in an established point guard to take the ball out of his hands? Lowry would be mentoring the next generation of Sixers and likely putting up numbers, but is that his goal at this point in his career?

Never say never, but I just do not see a return home for Lowry working out.

What makes Warriors elite? Hustle, effort matter as much as talent

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

Effort is a skill.

Friend of this site David Thorpe — who trains players in the NBA (and to get ready for the league) — says that all the time. So do a lot of coaches. Nobody is making the NBA without winning the genetic lottery to some degree, there is a baseline of athleticism, but what separates teams and players above that often comes town to effort. Tenacity. Drive. Work ethic. Whatever you want to call it.

Those are things that are hard to quantify — but the NBA is trying. All season on NBA.com the league has tracked “hustle stats” like deflected passes, who gets to loose balls, drawing charges, contesting shots, and the like.

Guess what it finds? The Golden State Warriors are good — and not just because of all that shooting talent. The brilliant Lee Jenkins breaks it down at Sports Illustrated in a must-read story.

The four-star juggernaut that won 67 games this season, that led the NBA in field goal percentage and field goal percentage defense, that posted a higher net rating and point differential even than last year, outworked everybody too. The Dubs created the most deflections (18.7) and corralled the most loose balls (7.7), while racking up the second-most contested shots (68.4) and screen assists (12.7). After their opening-round sweep of the Blazers, they led three of the five major hustle categories in the playoffs.

“We’d be good even without all that,” Draymond Green continues. “We’d be damn good. You look around the league, you see a lot of stars who don’t make these kinds of plays, and they still have good teams. But they’re not serious. They’re not chasing greatness. We are, and we realize these plays are the difference between the stars that win and the stars that lose. So when you combine the little things we do with the skill and the talent and the dynamic scoring, then all of a sudden you have a f—— animal that’s almost impossible to contain.”

Cleveland has started to do this as well. In the playoffs, they are contesting 67.4 percent of opponents shots, compared to 67.3 for the Warriors. Golden State is doing a better job of contesting threes, as well as getting to more loose balls and deflecting more passes.

What matters for the Warriors is their stars do it and lead the way. There’s not a gritty part of the team and a star part of the team — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson buy into this defensive, hustle ethos.

In the postseason Curry is No. 2 in loose balls, while Green is No. 2 in contests. “But I have to do that,” Green interjects. “Steph doesn’t. All you ever hear is, ‘Oh, man, Steph Curry, best shooter in the world! Klay Thompson, 60 points in three quarters! KD, freak of nature, in-and-out crossover full-speed transition tomahawk! And, hey, that s— is sexy, so you fall in love with it. But there’s sexy s— all over the NBA. Don’t forget about the other reasons we win.”

Just remember this when everyone starts saying how the Warriors bought a title because Durant came West. Obviously that helps, but the Warriors are much more than that.

D’Antoni had to shave his mustache because he lost a bet with his wife. About spelling.

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

Mike D’Antoni’s mustache was a signature part of his look from back in Phoenix through is days in Los Angeles. Not that he was exactly a fashion icon on the sidelines, but whatever his look was — a bit frumpy with a touch of overworked? — it included a mustache.

Watch Mike D’Antoni on the sidelines in the playoffs and no mustache. So what gives?

D’Antoni’s wife Laurel explains in Tim Keown’s story on the couple for ESPN the Magazine.

They engage in good-natured arguments over just about everything. Before Mike was hired by the Rockets last May, one dispute revolved around the spelling of a word. Laurel can’t even remember the word, but she remembers Mike’s stubbornness. “He was convinced he was right,” she says, “but I knew I was right.” She proposed a bet: If Mike was wrong, he would have to shave his mustache. Mike, so convinced of his rectitude that he was willing to put his most famous physical attribute on the line, accepted the bet, and that’s why Mike D’Antoni’s mustache has a Twitter account but Mike D’Antoni doesn’t have a mustache.

It doesn’t matter who you are, you are not going to win a bet with your wife.

Report: Knicks eyeing De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, or Frank Ntilikina in draft

By Kurt HelinMay 10, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

The New York Knicks are likely picking seventh in the upcoming NBA Draft.

They do have a 5.3 percent chance of jumping up to the No. 1 pick, and an 18.3 percent chance of leaping up to the top three. However, the biggest odds are the 57.2 percent chance of staying where they are (and a 24.4 percent chance of falling back a spot or two).

When it comes time to pick the Knicks need help a lot of places but particularly in the backcourt – especially with Derrick Rose unlikely to return — and that seems to be where they are looking, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

Members of the organization have been scouting players in the draft for months; there are a few players that those members have become fond of: French guard Frank Ntilikina and Kentucky guards De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, among others. Also, just like the rest of the NBA, members of the organization are also enamored by Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson.

Those last three are off the board unless they do get blessed by the Draft Lottery gods. Frankly, so is Fox, who is likely off the board before they pick if it’s seventh.

In NBC’s mock draft we have the Knicks taking Monk — a guy who can put up points. If you followed Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, you saw how red-hot he can get for a stretch. However, he doesn’t do much else, he feels like a Lou Williams/Jamal Crawford kind of player who can light it up as a sixth man but may struggle when asked to do too much.

Some scouts are high on Ntilikina, a 6’5″ point guard with long arms who shows promise on defense and was an improved shooter this season. He looks like an NBA point guard in style, and we know Phil Jackson loves tall guards.

Workouts and interviews will go a long way in deciding what the Knicks do. First, they are hoping the lottery balls bounce their way.