Isaiah Thomas on Draymond Green: ‘I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty’

Draymond Green – who has kicked dudes in the nuts a bunch of times – called Kelly Olynyk dirty.

Isaiah Thomas stuck up for his Celtics teammate, who dislocated Kevin Love‘s shoulder and set a high screen on Kelly Oubre (and got laid out for it).

Thomas on Green, via Jay King of MassLive:

“I mean, I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty,” Thomas said. “But it is what it is. Everybody’s got a comment or something to say about others, I guess.” “It’s a joke that he said that,” Thomas added later, offering that he knows everything gets blown out of proportion during the playoffs. “We can’t worry about what others are saying or doing.”

Green then sent a tweet that appeared to be directed at Thomas, whose Celtics are tied 2-2 with the Wizards:

Just get through that series bro…. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 9, 2017

Thomas is the only NBA player to say what most fans though: Green is too dirty to call someone else dirty. But that doesn’t make Green wrong about Olynyk. At minimum, Olynyk has been repeatedly reckless – and, personally, I don’t see much point parsing the difference between that and dirty.

As far as Green’s retort, this is the upper-hand of playing for the Warriors, the NBA’s best team. It always provides a comeback – even when you’re the pot calling the kettle black.