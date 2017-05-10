Isaiah Thomas on Draymond Green: ‘I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty’

Draymond Green – who has kicked dudes in the nuts a bunch of times – called Kelly Olynyk dirty.
Isaiah Thomas stuck up for his Celtics teammate, who dislocated Kevin Love‘s shoulder and set a high screen on Kelly Oubre (and got laid out for it).
Thomas on Green, via Jay King of MassLive:
“I mean, I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty,” Thomas said. “But it is what it is. Everybody’s got a comment or something to say about others, I guess.”
“It’s a joke that he said that,” Thomas added later, offering that he knows everything gets blown out of proportion during the playoffs. “We can’t worry about what others are saying or doing.”
Green then sent a tweet that appeared to be directed at Thomas, whose Celtics are tied 2-2 with the Wizards:
Thomas is the only NBA player to say what most fans though: Green is too dirty to call someone else dirty. But that doesn’t make Green wrong about Olynyk. At minimum, Olynyk has been repeatedly reckless – and, personally, I don’t see much point parsing the difference between that and dirty.
As far as Green’s retort, this is the upper-hand of playing for the Warriors, the NBA’s best team. It always provides a comeback – even when you’re the pot calling the kettle black.
The testiness between the Wizards and Hawks has continued in their second-round series.
Marcin Gortat in Onet Sport, translated from Polish, via DJ Bean of CSN New England:
[Isaiah] Thomas said after the second game: we do not like them, they do not like us …
“Which is a popular story with the media. This hostility thing between these two teams looks a bit different, though. We play tougher, but we only care about our own team, while they want to provoke us. Avery Bradley approached me last game and said that if I set one more screen, he’s going to beat me up.”
And what was the reply?
“I laughed at him. I advised him to come to come back when he grows up and gains some weight. It really is the Celtics who get excited with this. In other words, they build their unity around their disliking of the Wizards players.”
The Wizards wore all black to a regular-season game against the Celtics, but only the Celtics want to provoke the Wizards? OK.
To be fair to Gortat, he clearly wanted nothing to do with the all-black gimmick. Via Chase Hughes of CSN Mid-Atlantic that night:
But Gortat ought to own his team’s role in escalating the rivalry.
No matter who provoked whom, it’s hard to see the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bradley beating up the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Gortat. Beyond the size difference, Bradley is basketball tough and Gortat is fighter tough.
With 1:20 left in overtime of Game 5, the Rockets led the Spurs by one and had the ball. Twenty-four seconds later, San Antonio led by two.
What changed?
LaMarcus Aldridge got a steal, and Danny Green hit a 3-pointer en route to the Spurs’ 110-107 win.
Also: Aldridge got away with two violations, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report.
While stealing the ball from James Harden, Aldridge should have been called for a foul with 1:19 left, per the league:
Aldridge (SAS) make contact to Harden’s (HOU) arm and affect his ability to pass the ball.
On the other end, Aldridge got away with an offensive three-second violation with 1:06 left, according to the league:
Aldridge (SAS) is in the paint for longer than three seconds.
A correct call would’ve resulted in a turnover. Instead, the Spurs kept the ball – which they had only because of the incorrect no-call on Aldridge’s steal – and Green hit a 3-pointer.
We can’t know what would have happened with correct calls down the stretch, but those were two huge swings in a game that was separated by just two points once Houston began intentionally fouling.
The two-minute report also includes three other uncalled violations – but all three were offensive, and the offending team didn’t score anyway. Those were washes. Aldridge’s uncalled foul and three-second violation were the only noteworthy missed calls in the report.
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas apparently told a Washington fan:
I’ll f— you up. You know that.
Make sure after, come right here and say it.
NBA release:
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident occurred during the Celtics’ 121-102 loss to the Washington Wizards in Game 4 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series on May 7 at Verizon Center.
The above video was posted May 5 – two days before Game 4 and the day after Game 3, both in Washington. The league described the fine as for an incident in Game 4. However, the video didn’t really catch on until after Game 4.
I’ve asked for clarification, but here’s my strong hunch: This date discrepancy just further indicates the NBA doesn’t care enough about player language toward fans enough to actively police it. The only problem is getting caught on video.
Update: The NBA confirmed the fine was for Game 3.
HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Scott and the Houston Rockets will have a special treat for fans attending Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal series against San Antonio on Thursday night.
Everyone will receive exclusive T-shirts designed in collaboration between the Houston rapper and the Rockets.
The red T-shirts feature a white Rockets logo above the team’s playoff slogan “Run As One” in Scott’s handwriting. They could end up being a nice collectable, with the words “Curated By Travis Scott” and the game information printed on the shirt’s left side. The left sleeve will have the words “Cactus Jack,” a shoutout to Scott’s new record label.
The Houston native, who spent time as a ball boy for the Rockets in high school, is a huge fan of the team and has attended several games this season. He was there when Houston clinched its first-round playoff series against Oklahoma City, sitting courtside alongside reality star Kylie Jenner.
He’ll be at the Toyota Center on Thursday to hype up the crowd before tipoff. The rapper known for hits such as “Antidote,” “Goosebumps” and “Pick up the Phone” plans to catch the first half before dashing across downtown Houston to headline his sold-out concert.
The team distributes T-shirts before each playoff game, but this is the first time the Rockets paired with a celebrity to create one.
Houston needs a win to avoid elimination and force a Game 7 in San Antonio after losing in overtime Tuesday night to put the Spurs up 3-2.