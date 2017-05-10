Getty

Craig Sager posthumously wins Sports Emmy for Sports Reporter (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 10, 2017, 2:00 AM EDT

TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager passed away in December of 2016, and the 2017 NBA Playoffs have been worse-off for his absence.

On Tuesday night, as the San Antonio Spurs took the Houston Rockets in OT, Sager was posthumously awarded a Sports Emmy in the category of Sports Personality – Sports Reporter.

The TNT crew showed the moment during their halftime report.

Good for Sager, who was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame shortly before his death. The Emmy was his first.

Meanwhile, TNT analyst Charles Barkley also won a Sports Emmy, and his co-workers did this to him:

Gordon Hayward’s free agency will be story of Jazz offseason

Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) All Gordon Hayward could do was smile as he fielded question after question Tuesday about his expected free agency.

It signaled the beginning of the Jazz offseason, where Hayward’s decision could have the biggest impact on Utah’s future since All-Stars Carlos Boozer and Deron Williams changed teams within an eight-month span in 2010-11.

“These opportunities don’t come around very much,” Hayward said. “That’s why you hire an agent, to deal with this type of stuff. I’m sure he’s going to go through all of the options for me, let me know what can happen. I know there’s a lot of stuff that can definitely go down. So, once I sit down and talk with him, we’ll move forward from there.”

Hayward has a player option for next season on the contract he signed in 2014 but is expected to forgo that and become an unrestricted free agent. He’s likely to receive a maximum contract wherever he signs, and the Celtics are rumored to be in the mix with his college coach Brad Stevens now leading the East’s No. 1 playoff seed.

The first-time All-Star had a career year, averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists and leading the Jazz to the second round of the playoffs. The franchise hadn’t qualified for the postseason since 2012 and hadn’t won a playoff game since 2010.

Winning is a top priority for the seven-year veteran and the Jazz still have a young core highlighted by defensive player of the year candidate Rudy Gobert.

“Coming from that little scrawny, shaggy-haired kid that wasn’t really playing (and grew) into an All-Star,” Jazz forward Joe Ingles said. “I truly believe he really likes it here. He loves the organization and the team. At the end of the day, for him, it’s about winning. … Obviously, the organization is committed to that. The next step is getting that team around him.”

General manager Dennis Lindsey has work to do to continue to build that winner. The Jazz took a huge step when he traded for George Hill and Boris Diaw and signed Joe Johnson last summer.

Hill averaged a career-high 16.9 points and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range and gave the team the point guard it had been missing. But Hill will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Additionally, Ingles will be a restricted free agent and is expected to be courted after his career-high 44.1 3-point percentage ranked No. 3 in the NBA and after showing versatility in the playoffs.

Hill called Hayward his little brother and said the two will be in constant contact throughout the process because Hayward’s decision will influence his.

“I have a son, so that’s my first responsibility,” Hill said. “Taking care of my son and fiancï¿½e, making sure everything is fine with them. I love to win. I love good teammates and solid locker room guys. All those things will be into play. … Where can I help the most?”

Team President Steve Starks said the Jazz will remain aggressive in improving the team.

“We want to build on the successes of this year,” Starks said. “We’ve put ourselves in position to be aggressive and be attractive for any player that’s a free agent. We’ll be aggressive first retaining our core guys and that starts with Gordon Hayward.”

The Jazz were the No. 1 defensive team during the regular season and upset the Clippers in seven games as the No. 5 seed. They were overwhelmed in Round 2 by the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Jazz on Monday night to complete a four-game sweep.

Utah could use more offense next season, whether that comes from the growth of Rodney Hood, Derrick Favors, Alec Burks and Dante Exum or from new acquisitions. Either way, the Jazz would love to stay healthy after being ravaged by injuries the last two seasons.

Coach Quin Snyder declined to list specific needs, saying those can evolve through development over the summer, self-scouting and depending on what the roster dictates.

“There’s uncertainty,” Snyder said. “It’s almost like those questions will be better answered then.”

Johnson’s already lobbying guys to stay.

“The sky’s the limit for us,” Johnson said. “Just out of one year together, we had a pretty good season. I hope whatever has to happen happens for those guys to come back.”

Watch Manu Ginobili — yes Manu Ginobili! — dunk against the Rockets (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 10, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

Who said San Antonio Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili was too old to dunk?

Because he’s not … apparently.

I think we were all taken aback when the second-oldest player in the NBA took to the skies against the Houston Rockets during Tuesday night’s Game 5 matchup.

The play came in the second quarter against Houston, with the defense slow to catch up in secondary transition as Ginobili streaked down the lane.

Charles Barkley thinks the NBA playoffs aren’t exciting? Well just dial up a whole mess of Manu dunks, that will get your blood pumping.

That or when Ginobili blocks James Harden at the buzzer to save Game 5.

Manu Ginobili blocks James Harden at the buzzer as Spurs beat Rockets in OT

By Dane CarbaughMay 9, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT

It wasn’t a pretty game at the end, but it was an important one for Manu Ginobili and the San Antonio Spurs. In a tense, OT battle brought to the buzzer, it was Ginobili who wound back the clock and came up with a block on James Harden to save the win for the Spurs, 110-107.

Ginobili was the surprise of the game, seemingly coming out of nowhere after being nearly unplayable in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies. At one point to close the first half, Ginobili even split the defense to sky for a dunk.

Kawhi Leonard was spectacular, and the Spurs hung around the Rockets thanks to seemingly disjointed play on offense. San Antonio’s execution felt largely opportunistic, and mixed with Leonard’s strong play it allowed them to stay on top of the Rockets.

The second half was raucous, and San Antonio’s crowd was active all night. Danny Green hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter, sending the AT&T Center into a frenzy to start the fourth.

Houston couldn’t do much to pull away from the Spurs, as San Antonio seemed to steady down the stretch. Ginobili in particular was a nightmare for the Rockets to deal with, eventually completing a drive with 34.5 seconds left to tie the game at 101.

On the next possession, Harden drew an offensive foul by extending his arm on a drive against Jonathon Simmons, giving San Antonio the chance to win the game with 11 seconds to go.

Aching from what appeared to be an ankle injury sustained earlier in the game, Leonard sat on the sideline for the Spurs’ final play in regulation. That left it to Patty Mills, who had to isolate after Pau Gasol failed to come up and give him a screen as the clock wound down. Mills did happen to make a banked 3-pointer at the buzzer, but after review it was waived off, forcing the game to overtime.

OT was particularly ugly, and the first point wasn’t scored until 2 minutes to go in the extra period. Both teams looked confused, waiting until the shot clock ran down to isolate without running a full set.

Surprisingly it was Green who came through in the clutch for San Antonio. The veteran guard hit a 3-pointer with a minute left, then followed it up with a strong drive to the hole to give the Spur a 109-107 lead with 30 seconds left.

Houston piddled away late possessions, including a missed 3-pointer, a turnover that turned into a jump ball, and a final shot for Harden that Ginobili blocked:

Ginobili finished the night with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, adding seven rebounds, five assists, and the all-important block on Harden. Leonard dropped in 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Mills scored a playoff career-high 20 points.

For Houston, Harden led the way with 33 points on 11-of-24 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists for yet another triple-double. Patrick Beverley contributed 20 points and four rebounds. Ryan Anderson added 19 points off the bench.

San Antonio now have a 3-2 series lead as they head back to Houston.

That Ray Allen Facebook post about the Celtics? He was hacked

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 9, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Ray Allen’s verified Facebook page sent out a photo of him playing against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It appeared to be in response to the 2008 Celtics reunion on Kevin Garnett’s TV show, including Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, and Glen Davis.

It was also fake.

That’s according to Allen and multiple reports, who say the page was hacked and has been for some time. Facebook has apparently had to be involved, and has now de-verified the page.

The rivalry between Allen and the boys — which the rest of the Big 3 said was like a sour breakup — remains dormant.

For now.