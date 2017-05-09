Getty Images

With Nene out, Rockets will start Eric Gordon, make Ryan Anderson backup center

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

Mike D’Antoni’s default move in the face of adversity is to go smaller.

So with Nene out for the rest of the playoffs and his rotations thrown off, the Houston Rockets’ coach is taking Eric Gordon off the bench and starting him in Game 5 against San Antonio. Ryan Anderson will lose his starting spot and become the backup center.

What Popovich is doing for Game 5 is moving Patty Mills into the starting lineup. Dejounte Murray played about as well as could be expected once Tony Parker went out, but this move was destined to happen.

I like starting Gordon for Houston. D’Antoni started the second half of Game 4 with that lineup — Patrick Beverly, James Harden, Gordon, Trevor Ariza, Clint Capella — and it was +14 in a little over six minutes of court time. D’Antoni experimented with some Ryan Anderson at center lineups and combined they were +1. Overall, going smaller made it hard for the Spurs to go with what had worked for them, keeping Pau Gasol in the paint under the basket to take away drives, allowing the other defenders to be more aggressive on the perimeter.

The moves comes with risks, too. For one, James Harden will have to take on either Pau Gasol or LaMarcus Aldridge (because they don’t want to take Trevor Ariza off of Kawhi Leonard). Look for the Spurs to try to exploit that matchup.

Then there is the foul risk, as D’Antoni told Jonathan Feigin of the Houston Chronicle.

“The biggest thing, if Clint would get in (foul) trouble, or you get quick fouls on somebody, you don’t really have (off the bench) what we want to get to,” D’Antoni said of the decision to bring Anderson off the bench.

Despite the risks, this is the way the Rockets have to go. It allows them to run, and if the threes are falling it will force Gregg Popovich to match the small lineups, something he has the players to do but has been loath to do.

 

Report: Clippers find sponsor, to start own D-League… er, G-League team

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Clippers are about to become the 26th team in the NBA to have their own D-League team… er, I mean G-League team as Gatorade has become the title sponsor of the league.

The Clippers have found their own title sponsor — Agua Caliente Casino Resort — and an arena about an hour drive from Staples Center that will host the team. Marc Stein of ESPN broke the story and has the details.

The LA Clippers are working toward introducing their new NBA Development League franchise as the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN.com that the Clippers are closing in on an announcement that would establish Agua Caliente Casino Resort — one of the club’s most prominent sponsors at the NBA level — as the title sponsor of the club’s looming D-League affiliate in a unique naming arrangement.

Ontario, California, is roughly 50 miles away from Los Angeles, which would enable the Clippers to assign and recall players whose D-League rights they hold on an expedited basis.

This is a good thing for a few reasons. One, the new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for two-way contracts so having an affiliate nearby where a couple of players can develop then be called up if needed/ready is a smart thing.

However, this is more key for the Clippers in a bigger picture — they have been poor at developing talent to go around their stars. While the franchise developed Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, look at the other top teams in the West — San Antonio, Golden State, Utah — and you see franchises that round out their rosters with quality young players they draft then groom. The most obvious example, the Clippers had Joe Ingles in training camp but cut him loose three years back, the Jazz picked him up and took the time to develop him. In the first round, Ingles was key for Utah in the matchups that beat the Clippers.

Doc Rivers has the Clippers in a “win now” place, but with that he has been like the guy who goes to the grocery store and buys the pre-prepared meals rather than the ingredients to make his own dinner. After a while, the cost of that catches up with people — the Clippers have disregarded their draft picks for years, and it shows. Look at the Clippers roster, there aren’t the kinds of guys developed in house that populate the Spurs bench, or Utah, or many top NBA teams. Los Angeles needs those kinds of players, that is part of the reason they lack depth.

Maybe adding a nearby D-League team will start to change that. Although not in the short term as the Clippers have traded away all their picks in this draft.

PBT Podcast: A 2017 NBA Mock Draft with Rob Dauster of NBC

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

Next week the NBA Draft Lottery will take place, and with that some things will fall into place with the 2017 NBA Draft. Will Boston have the No. 1 pick (thank’s again Brooklyn)? Will the Lakers keep their pick (top three protected)? If those teams have those picks, both might dangle them in trades for Paul George.

However, I’m not a patient man.

Rob Dauster from NBC’s College Basketball Talk and I talked through a mock first round draft. We went with the lottery odds order (Boston, Phoenix, LA Lakers, etc) and tried to both get teams the best guy on the board and get matches with their styles and needs.

Somehow we got through all of it without mocking LaVar Ball. But we did talk about Russell Westbrook‘s clothing choices, and if you can dress your child like that.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

Rajon Rondo says Bulls would have swept Celtics had he not had thumb injury

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

Led by “playoff Rondo,” the Chicago Bulls had swept the first two games against Boston in Boston and were heading home seemingly in control of the series. Chicago’s length was giving Boston’s offense problems, and the inconsistent shooting of the Bulls had been on.

But Rajon Rondo fractured his thumb in Game 2, so he had a courtside seat the next four games as Boston stormed back and won the series.

That injury came up when Rondo joined Kevin Garnett and the rest of the 2008 Celtics in the Area 21 segment on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Here’s the exchange, via CSNChicago.com.

Charles Barkley asked Rondo how frustrated he was to see the Bulls “dominating the Celtics and then get hurt.”

“It was very frustrating, especially the way we were clicking at the time,” Rondo said. “We had a good chemistry going and I thought we were making great adjustments.”

Then Perkins and Garnett asked Rondo if he thought the Bulls would sweep Boston if Rondo didn’t get hurt.

Rondo’s response: “Honestly, yeah.”

And here’s the video (this conversation starts at about 1:40.

I understand why Rondo thinks this, but I also think Boston might well have gotten its act together and made this a more interesting series. That said, the Rondo injury opened the door — because the Bulls had a serious lack of depth at the point — and the Celtics burst through it and took advantage. Without the Rondo injury, coming all the way back would have been tougher, and Boston wouldn’t have won four in a row.

Rondo will be back with the Bulls next season. So will coach Fred Hoiberg. After that, who knows.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri: ‘We need a culture reset’

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Last year, Raptors president Masai Ujiri oversaw signing coach Dwane Casey to a new three-year contract. Shortly before this year’s playoffs, Masai Ujiri said there was “no question” he’d try to re-sign Kyle Lowry.

But after Toronto got swept by the Cavaliers, ending another underwhelming postseason, Ujiri took a different tone in his postseason press conference.

He never said he’d fire Casey or let Lowry leave in free agency. Still, Ujiri opened the door for plenty of tea-leaf reading.

On Toronto’s direction:

I take responsibility first. I blame myself first. I’ve questioned myself. Should I have made those trades? What should we have done? How could I have done better to put these guys in a better situation?

And then, like I said, it goes down. We’re going to hold everybody accountable, because we need to.

After that performance, we need a culture reset here. Like, we need to figure it out. Yeah, there’s been some success, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to win a championship here. To me, making the playoffs is nothing. That was back in the day. Now, we have to figure out how we can win in the playoffs. That’s the goal. I’m not trying to hear all this “super teams” or “super personnel” or whatever.

On losing to the Cavaliers:

The end of the year was disappointing. Let’s call a spade a spade. The end of the year was disappointing for us. That series was disappointing for us. We thought we could do better. I don’t know what it is. We’ve started to study it, and I can’t tell exactly what it is. At a point, we looked wide-eyed. We didn’t make shots, I understand. But I sometimes feel that wasn’t our team that we saw out there, to be honest.

On Casey:

There are things that I questioned. I think our style of play is something that we’re going to really evaluate.

One of the things that I discussed with Coach Casey is how we play. We’ve done it the same time over and over again. Is it going to work the next time? We have to figure that out. The one-on-one basketball we play, we have to question that.

The style of play is something that we need to change. I’ve made it clear, and Coach has acknowledged it, and he’s already thought about it. Just some of the things that we do, it’s not working anymore. I’ve just made it clear that it’s going to be difficult for me to keep changing players, just because of the way the CBA is situated. My short answer to that, honestly, is, yes, there’s commitment, but we are all going to question ourselves. We’re all going to seriously question ourselves now and figure out the best way to do it, because Coach Casey has been a phenomenal part of our success here. In some ways, we owe that to him. But I’ve told him that we all have to be accountable.

On Lowry:

It’s our jobs to try and get Kyle to come back and do it the best way that we possibly can. We want him back. He’s been a huge part of the success here.

You’ve built this thing for a while, and is there another level to it? We have to account for that and be accountable for that. And we have to decide, is this the way we want to go in terms of money spent?

There were mixed signals about Casey’s job security last year before his extension. It doesn’t sound as if he should feel safe now.

Likewise, Lowry probably shouldn’t bank on a full five-year max offer (worth a projected $205 million). Ujiri clearly wants Lowry back, but I’m not sure Ujiri is enthused to pay so much for Lowry from age 31 to 36.With Lowry sounding like he’s dropping hints about leaving, anything less than a full max could push him out the door.

Toronto’s ascent will be stalled until it answers a question: Would an offensive scheme other than Casey’s lead to more playoff success, or are Lowry and DeMar DeRozan ill-suited for postseason basketball? Or both?

There are many sub-questions: Can Casey change his style? Can Lowry and DeRozan change their styles? Who are the alternatives to the coach and players?

Ujiri enters a pivotal offseason, and as he said, there’s still more information to gather. But the early indications are Casey and/or Lowry might not like how it goes.