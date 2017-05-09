Twitter

Manu Ginobili blocks James Harden at the buzzer as Spurs beat Rockets in OT (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 9, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT

It wasn’t a pretty game at the end, but it was an important one for Manu Ginobili and the San Antonio Spurs. In a tense, OT battle brought to the buzzer, it was Ginobili who wound back the clock and came up with a block on James Harden to save the win for the Spurs, 110-107.

Ginobili was the surprise of the game, seemingly coming out of nowhere after being nearly unplayable in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies. At one point to close the first half, Ginobili even split the defense to sky for a dunk.

Via Twitter:

Kawhi Leonard was spectacular, and the Spurs hung around the Rockets thanks to seemingly disjointed play on offense. San Antonio’s execution felt largely opportunistic, and mixed with Leonard’s strong play it allowed them to stay on top of the Rockets.

The second half was raucous, and San Antonio’s crowd was active all night. Danny Green hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter, sending the AT&T Center into a frenzy to start the fourth.

Houston couldn’t do much to pull away from the Spurs, as San Antonio seemed to steady down the stretch. Ginobili in particular was a nightmare for the Rockets to deal with, eventually completing a drive with 34.5 seconds left to tie the game at 101.

On the next possession, Harden drew an offensive foul by extending his arm on a drive against Jonathon Simmons, giving San Antonio the chance to win the game with 11 seconds to go.

Aching from what appeared to be an ankle injury sustained earlier in the game, Leonard sat on the sideline for the Spurs’ final play in regulation. That left it to Patty Mills, who had to isolate after Pau Gasol failed to come up and give him a screen as the clock wound down. Mills did happen to make a banked 3-pointer at the buzzer, but after review it was waived off, forcing the game to overtime.

OT was particularly ugly, and the first point wasn’t scored until 2 minutes to go in the extra period. Both teams looked confused, waiting until the shot clock ran down to isolate without running a full set.

Surprisingly it was Green who came through in the clutch for San Antonio. The veteran guard hit a 3-pointer with a minute left, then followed it up with a strong drive to the hole to give the Spur a 109-107 lead with 30 seconds left.

Houston piddled away late possessions, including a missed 3-pointer, a turnover that turned into a jump ball, and a final shot for Harden that Ginobili blocked:

Ginobili finished the night with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, adding seven rebounds, five assists, and the all-important block on Harden. Leonard dropped in 22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Mills scored a playoff career-high 20 points.

For Houston, Harden led the way with 33 points on 11-of-24 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists for yet another triple-double. Patrick Beverley contributed 20 points and four rebounds. Ryan Anderson added 19 points off the bench.

San Antonio now have a 3-2 series lead as they head back to Houston.

That Ray Allen Facebook post about the Celtics? He was hacked

Getty
Leave a comment
By Dane CarbaughMay 9, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Ray Allen’s verified Facebook page sent out a photo of him playing against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. It appeared to be in response to the 2008 Celtics reunion on Kevin Garnett’s TV show, including Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, and Glen Davis.

It was also fake.

That’s according to Allen and multiple reports, who say the page was hacked and has been for some time. Facebook has apparently had to be involved, and has now de-verified the page.

Via Twitter:

The rivalry between Allen and the boys — which the rest of the Big 3 said was like a sour breakup — remains dormant.

For now.

Pivotal Game 5 awaits Boston as it returns home vs. Wizards

Getty
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) After four games, the Eastern Conference semifinal matchup between the Celtics and Wizards is exactly back where it began.

Following back-to-back comeback wins by the East’s top seed in the first two games in Boston, Washington returned the favor with a pair of dominant wins on its home court. The series now shifts back to the Garden for a pivotal Game 5 matchup on Wednesday night.

The winner of Game 5 in an NBA best-of-7 series tied at 2-2 has gone on to win the series 83% of the time (162-34), according to ESPN Stats & Info.

While happy to return to friendlier confines, the Celtics say they aren’t feeling any added pressure despite being unable to recover from game-changing runs by the Wizards in Games 3 and 4.

“That’s the playoffs for you,” Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas said. “We said it before the playoffs started, you lose a couple and you might get swept. I mean, that’s what the world is gonna say. `You’re not good enough to be here,’ or you win a couple and everybody loves you.”

Meanwhile, Washington may have found the anecdote to containing Boston’s leading scorer – making the game as physical as possible.

Thomas has managed just 13 and 19 points, respectively, over the last two games, while being held to 22 field goal attempts. That comes after his 53-point night in Game 2’s overtime win.

Despite having to win at least one game at the Garden over the next three games to advance, Wizards point guard John Wall said their confidence is higher than it was at the start of the series.

“We have a lot of confidence, understanding that we had a chance to win all four games,” said Wall, who is coming off a 27-point, 12-assist effort in Game 4. “Even though we only won two, and they won two at their place, we had an opportunity to win those games even though we didn’t shoot the ball well or we didn’t play great defense.”

Here are some things to know about Wednesday night’s Game 5:

NEED TO KNOW: Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. can expect to get a cold reception from Boston’s fans. Oubre returns to action after serving a one-game suspension for charging over Celtics center Kelly Olynyk in Game 3. Washington coach Scott Brooks was asked Tuesday about what advice he had for Oubre. “Bring some ear plugs,” he said after a long pause. “They’re definitely going to let him have it. But you just go out there and play, play hard.”

KEEP AN EYE ON: Isaiah Thomas’ free-throw attempts. The All-Star said he felt the Wizards were able to get away with holding and grabbing him at times during a Game 4 loss in which he didn’t once visit the foul line. But he said he hadn’t been contacted by the league office about a fine for criticizing the officiating. “I felt like things should be called different. But I didn’t say that’s the reason why we lost,” Thomas said. “So I don’t feel like I should get anything.”

INJURY UPDATE: Celtics guard Avery Bradley suffered a left hip-pointer in Game 4 after being slowed by a right hip-pointer in Game 2. But Stevens said he is set to go for Game 5.

PRESSURE IS ON: The Wizards. Though Boston is the higher seed, the Celtics will get all kinds of energy returning home, and Washington can set itself up with a closeout opportunity at home for Game 6 with a win.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

Danny Ainge’s leadership in spotlight as Celtics chase 18th title

Getty Images
3 Comments
Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

BOSTON (AP) — When you work for the Boston Celtics, there’s no need for daily reminders about your motivations. They’re constantly casting shadows overhead.

“There’s only one goal in Boston,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens recently said. “There’s 17 banners hanging above us. We only go for one goal here.”

And few people are as keenly aware of that chase as Danny Ainge.

Boston’s front office chief has already been to the NBA’s mountaintop; first as player winning a pair of championships in the 80s and then as the architect of the Big 3 that brought the Celtics their 17th NBA championship in 2008.

He’s since progressed from Kevin Garnett’s triumphant “Anything’s possible” declaration in `08, to believing in the possibilities of the present with a corps of young talent that’s two wins away from returning the franchise to the conference finals for the first time since 2012.

But with the East’s top seed locked in 2-2 tie with Washington, the outcome of this series could go a long way toward affirming the recent moves Ainge has made, or exposing the holes that still exist as his team chases banner No. 18.

Ainge, who has shown willingness to make big moves, stood pat at February’s trade deadline despite holding a wealth of coveted assets. It’s a decision Ainge hasn’t second-guessed.

“Make no mistake that we did try to improve our team,” Ainge said. “But we do have a lot of confidence in our team and the guys that don’t get a chance to play. It doesn’t seem really fair when we have guys that are healthy and that we like and aren’t even getting on the court to bring in other guys just because they’re playing and everyone assumes they’re better.”

After brushing off initial overtures, Ainge was lured back to Boston as the president of basketball operations in 2003 with the endorsement of none other than Celtics’ legend Red Auerbach.

The way Ainge once told the story to a church group, Auerbach called Ainge “the luckiest guy I know” in recommending him to owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca.

While Ainge has acknowledged some fortunate outcomes to get the Celtics back to this point, such as the rise of Isaiah Thomas into an All-Star, there have also been plenty of pivotal moves by Ainge.

One of the league’s most-tenured front office heads, he has recently used that experience to his advantage.

It started with the hiring of Stevens, then just a 37-year-old college coach at Butler, in 2013. That was followed by the trade of Garnett and Paul Pierce to Brooklyn, which netted the Celtics three first-round picks and the right to swap picks with the Nets this season.

That led to the drafting of rookie Jaylen Brown last summer and a wealth of possibilities with this year’s Brooklyn pick, which has the best odds of being No. 1 overall.

It’s a bargaining chip that only still exists because of Ainge’s decision to not make any trade deadline in each of the last two years.

Though Boston did miss on wooing Kevin Durant to town last summer, it was able to land big man Al Horford, who has since credited Ainge’s vision as one of the major factors that swayed him to sign.

Horford’s addition has not only has provided the Celtics with needed veteran leadership, but he’s been one of the sustaining elements for a group that was able to rally behind Thomas after his sister’s sudden passing on the eve of the playoffs.

“I think that that showed the character of all the players involved,” Ainge said. “I think the first two games (of Chicago series) there was a little bit of a cloud because one of our family was hurting really, really bad…It was like no one knew how to really react to the whole situation. Credit goes to Isaiah, first and foremost, for inspiring his team and the team for fighting for Isaiah.”

TNT analyst and former NBA coach Kevin McHale played alongside Ainge as a player and later saw him in action as an executive. He said while the word patient didn’t used to be one he’d have used to describe his friend, it is one example of how his style has evolved.

McHale said Ainge has also shown a willingness to bring tools like analytics into how he looks at his roster – even if at the end of the day he ultimately still relies on his instincts.

“He’s not a pigeonhole guy,” McHale said. “He uses everything and I think you have to…He has a good eye for grit and toughness. None of that analytics can show that.”

Whether it’s luck or skill, Ainge isn’t waiting for an 18th banner to fall in his lap.

“It’s like being player…You don’t sit around and wait for luck,” Ainge said. “You work your way into having good fortune go your way. You behave and act certain way with integrity and character so that when opportunities present themselves you’re ready.”

 

Report: Clippers find sponsor, to start own D-League… er, G-League team

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

The Los Angeles Clippers are about to become the 26th team in the NBA to have their own D-League team… er, I mean G-League team as Gatorade has become the title sponsor of the league.

The Clippers have found their own title sponsor — Agua Caliente Casino Resort — and an arena about an hour drive from Staples Center that will host the team. Marc Stein of ESPN broke the story and has the details.

The LA Clippers are working toward introducing their new NBA Development League franchise as the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN.com that the Clippers are closing in on an announcement that would establish Agua Caliente Casino Resort — one of the club’s most prominent sponsors at the NBA level — as the title sponsor of the club’s looming D-League affiliate in a unique naming arrangement.

Ontario, California, is roughly 50 miles away from Los Angeles, which would enable the Clippers to assign and recall players whose D-League rights they hold on an expedited basis.

This is a good thing for a few reasons. One, the new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for two-way contracts so having an affiliate nearby where a couple of players can develop then be called up if needed/ready is a smart thing.

However, this is more key for the Clippers in a bigger picture — they have been poor at developing talent to go around their stars. While the franchise developed Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, look at the other top teams in the West — San Antonio, Golden State, Utah — and you see franchises that round out their rosters with quality young players they draft then groom. The most obvious example, the Clippers had Joe Ingles in training camp but cut him loose three years back, the Jazz picked him up and took the time to develop him. In the first round, Ingles was key for Utah in the matchups that beat the Clippers.

Doc Rivers has the Clippers in a “win now” place, but with that he has been like the guy who goes to the grocery store and buys the pre-prepared meals rather than the ingredients to make his own dinner. After a while, the cost of that catches up with people — the Clippers have disregarded their draft picks for years, and it shows. Look at the Clippers roster, there aren’t the kinds of guys developed in house that populate the Spurs bench, or Utah, or many top NBA teams. Los Angeles needs those kinds of players, that is part of the reason they lack depth.

Maybe adding a nearby D-League team will start to change that. Although not in the short term as the Clippers have traded away all their picks in this draft.