Russell Westbrook calls Oklahoma home in new commercial (video)

Late last month, Russell Westbrook said he hadn’t thought signing a contract extension with the Thunder.
But he also said, “Obviously, Oklahoma City is a place that I want to be.” He also called Oklahoma home in a new commercial.
Neither means he’ll remain with the Thunder beyond next season, but I don’t believe he’d mislead fans so strongly if he didn’t plan to stay. Westbrook is too good at branding himself for that, and post-Decision, players are more conscious about framing their exits.
He has built his image, in contrast to Kevin Durant, on loyalty to Oklahoma City. Westbrook could always pivot, but that gets harder if he keeps sending signals about his devotion to the Thunder.
The Warriors have won all eight of their games in these playoffs. They’ve led by double digits about half the time they’ve been on the court. They’ve spent more time up 20 than trailing.
Their dominance has sparked a debate on their watchability, and the same questions exist about the Cavaliers in the East.
Golden State and Cleveland have made 2017 the first time multiple teams reached conference finals with 8-0 records. These teams appear to be on a collision course for an unprecedented third straight Finals, their dominance so far eye-popping.
Here’s every team to sweep the first two rounds since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1984:
- 2017 Warriors (8-0)
- 2017 Cavaliers (8-0)
- 2016 Cavaliers (8-0)
- 2012 Spurs (8-0)
- 2010 Magic (8-0)
- 2009 Cavaliers (8-0)
- 2005 Heat (8-0)
- 2001 Lakers (7-0)
- 1999 Pacers (7-0)
- 1993 Bulls (7-0)
- 1989 Pistons (7-0)
- 1989 Lakers (7-0)
The more recent double sweeps tend to be more impressive, because the first round expanded to best-of-seven from best-of-five and, with expansion, first-round opponents are at about the league’s median rather than well below it.
It’s not just the victories. Golden State has won by 16.5 points per game, fourth-best through two rounds in the 16-team playoff format. After the closest four-game sweep in NBA history, Cleveland routed the Raptors to move its point difference per game to a robust +9.6.
Here’s every conference finalist since 2004, sorted by point difference per game:
Kevin Durant said it was too touchy to congratulate Russell Westbrook on his contract extension last summer.
Since, Westbrook went out of his way to say he hadn’t spoken with Durant. They broke the ice while trash-talking during a game, but at All-Star weekend, they were again passing with awkward silence.
Yet, by the time Westbrook broke the triple-double record, it seems fences had been mended.
Former Thunder player Kendrick Perkins on TNT:
I was trying to figure out a way to try to make them talk again because I felt like the outside world was putting a beef there that really wasn’t too serious. So, I think the night that Russ actually broke the record, I had text KD the next day. We was talking about something, and he sent me a text and was like, “Hey man, me and Russ had a nice conversation yesterday.” The media don’t even know nothing about it, but I just let it be known that they’re back on talking terms. So, the differences aside.
And I wouldn’t be surprised, if KD made a little run, I wouldn’t be surprised if he go back to Oklahoma. Because in my opinion, I don’t think Russ is going nowhere. He that type of guy. He want to stick it out. He just want you to give him the pieces, and he want to roll with it. He not going and trying to run or chase. And one thing about him, he not begging anyone to come and play with him.
Durant had stated a desire to reconnect with Westbrook. Westbrook seemed more interested in marketing the feud and using to motivate himself and his teammates.
But time heals all wounds, and apparently this one is moving along in the process.
Draymond Green said the Cavaliers’ playoff games have been boring, but hasn’t the Warriors’ dominance produced a similar result?
Kevin Durant: Zzzzzz
Draymond Green: “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah”
Well, that settles that.
History favors Boston to knock off Washington. Sure the series is 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s Game 5, sure the Wizards have held Isaiah Thomas in check for a couple of games in a row while John Wall has gone off, but history suggests none of that matters.
Still, in this PBT Extra I discuss why I think this series may be the exception to the rule, and that Washington is a better matchup against Cleveland in the next round. Not that anyone in the East is a threat to Cleveland right now, but relatively.