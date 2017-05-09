PBT Podcast: A 2017 NBA Mock Draft with Rob Dauster of NBC

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

Next week the NBA Draft Lottery will take place, and with that some things will fall into place with the 2017 NBA Draft. Will Boston have the No. 1 pick (thank’s again Brooklyn)? Will the Lakers keep their pick (top three protected)? If those teams have those picks, both might dangle them in trades for Paul George.

However, I’m not a patient man.

Rob Dauster from NBC’s College Basketball Talk and I talked through a mock first round draft. We went with the lottery odds order (Boston, Phoenix, LA Lakers, etc) and tried to both get teams the best guy on the board and get matches with their styles and needs.

Somehow we got through all of it without mocking LaVar Ball. But we did talk about Russell Westbrook‘s clothing choices, and if you can dress your child like that.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

Rajon Rondo says Bulls would have swept Celtics had he not had thumb injury

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT

Led by “playoff Rondo,” the Chicago Bulls had swept the first two games against Boston in Boston and were heading home seemingly in control of the series. Chicago’s length was giving Boston’s offense problems, and the inconsistent shooting of the Bulls had been on.

But Rajon Rondo fractured his thumb in Game 2, so he had a courtside seat the next four games as Boston stormed back and won the series.

That injury came up when Rondo joined Kevin Garnett and the rest of the 2008 Celtics in the Area 21 segment on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Here’s the exchange, via CSNChicago.com.

Charles Barkley asked Rondo how frustrated he was to see the Bulls “dominating the Celtics and then get hurt.”

“It was very frustrating, especially the way we were clicking at the time,” Rondo said. “We had a good chemistry going and I thought we were making great adjustments.”

Then Perkins and Garnett asked Rondo if he thought the Bulls would sweep Boston if Rondo didn’t get hurt.

Rondo’s response: “Honestly, yeah.”

And here’s the video (this conversation starts at about 1:40.

I understand why Rondo thinks this, but I also think Boston might well have gotten its act together and made this a more interesting series. That said, the Rondo injury opened the door — because the Bulls had a serious lack of depth at the point — and the Celtics burst through it and took advantage. Without the Rondo injury, coming all the way back would have been tougher, and Boston wouldn’t have won four in a row.

Rondo will be back with the Bulls next season. So will coach Fred Hoiberg. After that, who knows.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri: ‘We need a culture reset’

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Last year, Raptors president Masai Ujiri oversaw signing coach Dwane Casey to a new three-year contract. Shortly before this year’s playoffs, Masai Ujiri said there was “no question” he’d try to re-sign Kyle Lowry.

But after Toronto got swept by the Cavaliers, ending another underwhelming postseason, Ujiri took a different tone in his postseason press conference.

He never said he’d fire Casey or let Lowry leave in free agency. Still, Ujiri opened the door for plenty of tea-leaf reading.

On Toronto’s direction:

I take responsibility first. I blame myself first. I’ve questioned myself. Should I have made those trades? What should we have done? How could I have done better to put these guys in a better situation?

And then, like I said, it goes down. We’re going to hold everybody accountable, because we need to.

After that performance, we need a culture reset here. Like, we need to figure it out. Yeah, there’s been some success, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to win a championship here. To me, making the playoffs is nothing. That was back in the day. Now, we have to figure out how we can win in the playoffs. That’s the goal. I’m not trying to hear all this “super teams” or “super personnel” or whatever.

On losing to the Cavaliers:

The end of the year was disappointing. Let’s call a spade a spade. The end of the year was disappointing for us. That series was disappointing for us. We thought we could do better. I don’t know what it is. We’ve started to study it, and I can’t tell exactly what it is. At a point, we looked wide-eyed. We didn’t make shots, I understand. But I sometimes feel that wasn’t our team that we saw out there, to be honest.

On Casey:

There are things that I questioned. I think our style of play is something that we’re going to really evaluate.

One of the things that I discussed with Coach Casey is how we play. We’ve done it the same time over and over again. Is it going to work the next time? We have to figure that out. The one-on-one basketball we play, we have to question that.

The style of play is something that we need to change. I’ve made it clear, and Coach has acknowledged it, and he’s already thought about it. Just some of the things that we do, it’s not working anymore. I’ve just made it clear that it’s going to be difficult for me to keep changing players, just because of the way the CBA is situated. My short answer to that, honestly, is, yes, there’s commitment, but we are all going to question ourselves. We’re all going to seriously question ourselves now and figure out the best way to do it, because Coach Casey has been a phenomenal part of our success here. In some ways, we owe that to him. But I’ve told him that we all have to be accountable.

On Lowry:

It’s our jobs to try and get Kyle to come back and do it the best way that we possibly can. We want him back. He’s been a huge part of the success here.

You’ve built this thing for a while, and is there another level to it? We have to account for that and be accountable for that. And we have to decide, is this the way we want to go in terms of money spent?

There were mixed signals about Casey’s job security last year before his extension. It doesn’t sound as if he should feel safe now.

Likewise, Lowry probably shouldn’t bank on a full five-year max offer (worth a projected $205 million). Ujiri clearly wants Lowry back, but I’m not sure Ujiri is enthused to pay so much for Lowry from age 31 to 36.With Lowry sounding like he’s dropping hints about leaving, anything less than a full max could push him out the door.

Toronto’s ascent will be stalled until it answers a question: Would an offensive scheme other than Casey’s lead to more playoff success, or are Lowry and DeMar DeRozan ill-suited for postseason basketball? Or both?

There are many sub-questions: Can Casey change his style? Can Lowry and DeRozan change their styles? Who are the alternatives to the coach and players?

Ujiri enters a pivotal offseason, and as he said, there’s still more information to gather. But the early indications are Casey and/or Lowry might not like how it goes.

Former Pistons, Pacers coach George Irvine dies at age 69

Eliot J. Schechter /Allsport
Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers say former NBA coach George Irvine has died. He was 69 and had been battling cancer.

The Pacers announced the death Tuesday after speaking with Irvine’s family.

He became Indiana’s head coach in 1984 after three seasons as an assistant with the team. He went 48-116 in two seasons and later returned as the Pacers interim coach in 1988-89. Irvine got a second chance with Detroit in 1999-2000 and stuck around for one more season. The Washington state native finished his head coaching career with a record of 100-190.

Irvine also served as an assistant with the Pacers, Pistons, Golden State, Denver and the Virginia Squires in the defunct ABA. The Seattle Supersonics took him in the eighth round of the 1970 draft.

 

Shaq says he’s running for sheriff in 2020

Dan Steinberg/Getty Images
6 Comments
By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Shaquille O’Neal has long been infatuated with law enforcement, and he says he’ll dive deeper into the field.

Shaq, via Julie Wolfe of WXIA Atlanta:

“In 2020, I plan on running for Sheriff.”

SHAQ FOR SHERIFF?! Yep, he’s serious.

He could run for Sheriff in Henry County, where he is a resident. The incumbent there is up for reelection in 2020. He could run in Florida where he also has residency. He also could move somewhere between now and 2020, and establish new residency.

“I haven’t made my mind up yet,” he said.

“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together,” Shaq said. “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

“I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”

“I know how to run a team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people.”

There are many reasons this is a terrible idea. Policing is serious business with lives on the line. Shaq doesn’t have the experience or temperament to do the job well.

I hope this, as with many things he says publicly, is a joke – because, if he runs, he might win.