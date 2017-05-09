Isaiah Thomas appears to tell Wizards fan: ‘I’ll f— you up’ (video)

In a heated Game 3 of Celtics-Wizards, Isaiah Thomas had some harsh words for a Washington fan. It appeared he said:
I’ll f— you up. You know that.
Make sure after, come right here and say it.
Who knows what the fan told Thomas? It seems likely the Boston guard was provoked. Depending on the initial heckle, Thomas’ response might have been reasonable – and even welcomed by the provocateur.
But the NBA has thrice fined DeMarcus Cousins for directing profanity toward fans on video. This stuff happens, but the league doesn’t investigate every instance – unless it’s caught on video. That seems to be the line, and Thomas got caught crossing it.
Shaquille O’Neal has long been infatuated with law enforcement, and he says he’ll dive deeper into the field.
Shaq, via Julie Wolfe of WXIA Atlanta:
“In 2020, I plan on running for Sheriff.”
SHAQ FOR SHERIFF?! Yep, he’s serious.
He could run for Sheriff in Henry County, where he is a resident. The incumbent there is up for reelection in 2020. He could run in Florida where he also has residency. He also could move somewhere between now and 2020, and establish new residency.
“I haven’t made my mind up yet,” he said.
“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together,” Shaq said. “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”
“I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”
“I know how to run a team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people.”
There are many reasons this is a terrible idea. Policing is serious business with lives on the line. Shaq doesn’t have the experience or temperament to do the job well.
I hope this, as with many things he says publicly, is a joke – because, if he runs, he might win.
Kelly Olynyk: I’m not dirty. Draymond Green: Yes, you are.
Kristaps Porzingis: I was hacked. Draymond Green: No, you weren’t.
The Knicks forward tweeted and deleted:
Green could relate.
Green on the Dray Day podcast:
Listen, man. I had an episode on social media this summer, and the first thing I said was I was hacked. And then I thought about it and I said, “You know what? I wasn’t hacked.”
Kristaps, I’m sorry, but no one believes you. You weren’t hacked. You’re trying to go to the Clippers.
Kristaps, you lying, bro. You weren’t hacked. Maybe you was drunk, and your true feelings came out, and you tweeted your true feelings. But you weren’t hacked, my man. Trust me. I had worse episode than what you just did on social media, and the first thing I said was, “Aw, man. I was hacked.” It’s the first thing you think of. But, brother, if the Clippers is where you’re trying to go, come on to this West.
I have no idea whether Porzingis was hacked. I have no idea what the tweet, sent by him or someone else, was supposed to mean. So, despite Green’s accusations and inferences, Porzingis maintains plenty of plausible deniability.
Green’s Snapchat snafu, well, that one was harder to cover.
Late last month, Russell Westbrook said he hadn’t thought signing a contract extension with the Thunder.
But he also said, “Obviously, Oklahoma City is a place that I want to be.” He also called Oklahoma home in a new commercial.
Neither means he’ll remain with the Thunder beyond next season, but I don’t believe he’d mislead fans so strongly if he didn’t plan to stay. Westbrook is too good at branding himself for that, and post-Decision, players are more conscious about framing their exits.
He has built his image, in contrast to Kevin Durant, on loyalty to Oklahoma City. Westbrook could always pivot, but that gets harder if he keeps sending signals about his devotion to the Thunder.
The Warriors have won all eight of their games in these playoffs. They’ve led by double digits about half the time they’ve been on the court. They’ve spent more time up 20 than trailing.
Their dominance has sparked a debate on their watchability, and the same questions exist about the Cavaliers in the East.
Golden State and Cleveland have made 2017 the first time multiple teams reached conference finals with 8-0 records. These teams appear to be on a collision course for an unprecedented third straight Finals, their dominance so far eye-popping.
Here’s every team to sweep the first two rounds since the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in 1984:
- 2017 Warriors (8-0)
- 2017 Cavaliers (8-0)
- 2016 Cavaliers (8-0)
- 2012 Spurs (8-0)
- 2010 Magic (8-0)
- 2009 Cavaliers (8-0)
- 2005 Heat (8-0)
- 2001 Lakers (7-0)
- 1999 Pacers (7-0)
- 1993 Bulls (7-0)
- 1989 Pistons (7-0)
- 1989 Lakers (7-0)
The more recent double sweeps tend to be more impressive, because the first round expanded to best-of-seven from best-of-five and, with expansion, first-round opponents are at about the league’s median rather than well below it.
It’s not just the victories. Golden State has won by 16.5 points per game, fourth-best through two rounds in the 16-team playoff format. After the closest four-game sweep in NBA history, Cleveland routed the Raptors to move its point difference per game to a robust +9.6.
Here’s every conference finalist since 2004, sorted by point difference per game: