Garnett, Pierce, 2008 Celtics say feud with Ray Allen about how he left for Miami

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

It was a 2008 champion Celtics reunion in Area 21 Monday night. During the TNT broadcast of Golden State closing out the Utah Jazz, they would go at times to Kevin Garnett’s player’s lounge area where he got the gang back together: Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, “Big Baby” Glen Davis, and even Doc Rivers dropped in to reminisce.

But no Ray Allen.

Allen was part of the big three that won a ring in 2008, but there is still bad blood about his exit from the Celtics to LeBron James‘ Miami Heat in 2012, the Celtics’ chief rival in the East at the time. The players were open and honest about it. Here are some quotes from an online segment where the group talked about Allen.

“I was initially hurt by the whole way everything went down…” Pierce said. “I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston. Just how we carried ourselves, not only on the court, but off the court, and I just figured if it was me leaving or KG leaving, then I would have been like, ‘Rondo, Perk, Baby, this is what I’ve been thinking about.’ That’s what I was hurt by when Ray didn’t just at least give us a heads-up about it.”

“I just feel like, it ain’t what Ray did, it’s how he did it,” Perkins added. “We did form a family. We all shed tears together, talked about some of the deepest things — I’m talking about outside of basketball that the world don’t know about. If you felt like you wanted to go that way and )sign with a team those Celtics saw as a rival), I just think he could have handled it a different way.”

“Everybody’s asking us, ‘Where’s Ray?’ People don’t understand that this is real life for us,” Garnett said about him not inviting Allen. “The situation with Ray is very sensitive. I think that when we all talked about doing this reunion tour, we were talking about guys who we consider loyal and part of this group. Just being honest, my two cents, when Ray decided to go to the Heat, I felt like he moved on.”

Perkins went on to say it’s up to Allen to change the dynamic with his former Celtics teammates, he would have to reach out and start the process.

The question is, does Allen really want to? He got another ring and enjoyed his Miami experience, he may well have moved on.

Rockets try to adjust to life without Nene, Spurs try to bounce back in Game 5

Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The first four games of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have seen the best and worst of both teams, with each winning twice.

That’s why Game 5 of the best-of-seven series, set for Tuesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, is so crucial.

Game 6 will be on Thursday in Houston, with a seventh and deciding game — if necessary — scheduled for Sunday in San Antonio.

The Rockets, who had looked lost in Game 2 on the road and Game 3 at home, stormed back to claim a 125-104 win in Game 4 on Sunday in Houston to tie the series.

Houston point guard and MVP candidate James Harden scored 28 points and dished out 12 assists in the win. The Rockets’ bench stepped up, getting 22 points from guards Eric Gordon and 13 from Lou Williams after the entire reserve unit scored just 10 points in their Game 3 loss.

It helped too that Houston canned 19 3-point shots in the victory Sunday, the second time in the series it had reached that number — the Rockets had a franchise-high 22 3-pointers in their Game 1 win in San Antonio.

“We did a great job of having patience with our drive-ins,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Drive, kick, drive, kick, instead of just throwing up a quick floater, which is kind of what San Antonio wants you to do. We were able to keep moving the ball, or keep moving our people and keep driving until we found the easier shot and it worked.”

After recording just four fast-break points in Game 3, the Rockets managed 13 in the first quarter alone in Game 4.

“Our defense was pretty defective,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

Rockets reserve center Nene logged just two minutes before departing with an injury. The team announced on Monday that he would miss the rest of the postseason with a torn left adductor. Nene had averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.9 minutes during the playoffs before Sunday’s injury.

“Nene is a big part of what we do,” Harden said. “Guys have to step up. It’s an opportunity for guys who don’t play big minutes and for guys who haven’t really played and might get some opportunities. Whoever it is, we’ve got to try to fill that role.”

Reserve guard Jonathon Simmons tallied a team-high 17 points for the Spurs in Game 4 while forwards Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 16 apiece and reserve guard Patty Mills added 10 points for San Antonio, which never led in the game.

“Houston made a few adjustments that we just couldn’t cope with them on the fly,” Mills said. “And it ended up leaving us (playing) soft and exposed our individual (defense), which they took the chances and just drove (on) us.”

Although San Antonio would potentially have two of the final three games on its home floor, Spurs venerable guard Manu Ginobili said the team needed to treat Tuesday’s contest like it was a Game 7, not a Game 5.

“We had a great opportunity (in Game 4) to go back to San Antonio up 3-1 and in a better situation,” Ginobili said. “Now it’s 2-2 and we have to go in knowing that every possession is a game-winning possession.”

Since moving to the AT&T Center in 2002, the Spurs are 81-28 (.743) in home playoff games, giving them the most such wins by any team in the league since that year.

Warriors race out to huge early lead, close out 26-point win to sweep series with Jazz

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2017, 12:20 AM EDT

Time off is a serious motivational tool. It works at your office/school, and it worked for the Golden State Warriors Monday night.

Close out the Jazz in a sweep Monday and the Warriors could be off a week or more, depending on how long the Spurs and Rockets keep beating each other up.

Golden State came out firing — the threes were falling, the ball was moving, and they were aggressive on defense then turning missed shots and turnovers into transition buckets the other way. The result was a fast 20-point lead (33-13) and a 22 point Golden State lead after one.

Utah battled, they got 25 from Gordon Hayward who made some plays and tough shots, helping the Jazz get the lead down to single digits a couple of times (including 8 at the half), but they could never completely make up the gap. Golden State pulled away in the fourth quarter for the 121-95 win.

Golden State sweeps the series and will go home and await San Antonio or Houston. Eventually.

“It was important for us to close out this series, you never want to drag a series out and suddenly you get knick-knack injuries and all those things,” Draymond Green told NBA TV after the game. “Close it out, get that rest, and get ready for the next round.

Curry had 30 points on 15 shots, Klay Thompson added 21, and Green had a triple-double of 17 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Jazz fans sent their stars off with a huge ovation as they were taken out — there were “Gor-Don Hay-Ward” chants after he was removed from the game and after the final buzzer, just to show how much they love him in Utah (consider it an attempted Celtics vaccine). Fans should shower the Jazz with love. Utah was a team battling injuries all season long — Utah’s preferred starters were together for just 13 games this season, and George Hill missed this one (his third straight game out this series) — to get 51 wins and advance to the second round of the playoffs. That is a huge step forward, maybe faster than even they expected.

“We had a really good year, and that’s a really good team,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said after the game. “I couldn’t be more proud coaching this group.”

It’s the kind of season that will make it hard for Hayward to walk away as a free agent this summer. But that’s another discussion.

Monday night was not their night. And it was that way right from the start. Golden State had an offensive rating of 156 (points per 100 possessions) in the first quarter while the Jazz started the game 3-of-18 from the floor. The Warriors had more assists (9) in the first quarter than the Jazz had made baskets (6).

It was a 22-point game after one, but the Jazz cut that to eight by the half and five at one point in the third quarter. Shelvin Mack had a huge 11 point third quarter, and Hayward had a dozen in the quarter. Utah worked and made it a game.

“I wish we would have started the game better,” Snyder said. “But what happened happened. We got blitzed. It would have been easy for that game to run away early, for us to keep it, throughout the course of the game to keep with within striking distance, speaks to how they approached the whole year.”

Led by Curry and Green, in the fourth the Warriors did Warriors things and pulled away. They did what they had to do to get the rest they wanted.

Both the Warriors and the Cavaliers are now 8-0 through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the first time that teams in both conferences have swept through the first two rounds. Both are resting, and both seem on a collision course.

Utah’s Derrick Favors dunks all over Draymond Green (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT

Give Utah some credit.

Golden State came out on fire in Game 4, led by 22 after the first quarter, and down 3-0 in the series most teams would have rolled over and accepted their fate. Starting with a feisty shift by their second unit, the Jazz fought back to make it a game.

The highlight of that may have been this above Derrick Favors dunk on Draymond Green.

If not that, it was this Joe Ingles sweet pass to Dante Exum.

Stephen Curry drains threes, Warriors get off to fast start (VIDEO)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

Golden State came into Game 4 in Utah on a mission — close this thing out and get us some time off.

No one more so than Stephen Curry, who had 14 first quarter points as Utah raced out to a 22-point lead, knocking down shot after shot after shot.

The ball movement from Golden State was impressive.

Every Warrior was in on the act and running on the Jazz, including JaVale McGee.

Utah’s second unit showed some fight, but if the Warriors are shooting and moving the ball like this it may not matter.