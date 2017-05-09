Draymond Green to Kristaps Porzingis: ‘You lying, bro. You weren’t hacked’

Shaquille O’Neal has long been infatuated with law enforcement, and he says he’ll dive deeper into the field.

Shaq, via Julie Wolfe of WXIA Atlanta:

“In 2020, I plan on running for Sheriff.” SHAQ FOR SHERIFF?! Yep, he’s serious. He could run for Sheriff in Henry County, where he is a resident. The incumbent there is up for reelection in 2020. He could run in Florida where he also has residency. He also could move somewhere between now and 2020, and establish new residency. “I haven’t made my mind up yet,” he said.

“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together,” Shaq said. “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

“I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates. I can go in the hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”

“I know how to run a team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people.”

There are many reasons this is a terrible idea. Policing is serious business with lives on the line. Shaq doesn’t have the experience or temperament to do the job well.

I hope this, as with many things he says publicly, is a joke – because, if he runs, he might win.