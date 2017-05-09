Are Warriors boring? Draymond Green says ‘blah, blah, blah,’ Kevin Durant pretends to sleep (video)

Draymond Green said the Cavaliers’ playoff games have been boring, but hasn’t the Warriors’ dominance produced a similar result?
Kevin Durant: Zzzzzz
Draymond Green: “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah”
Well, that settles that.
Draymond Green said the Cavaliers’ playoff games have been boring, but hasn’t the Warriors’ dominance produced a similar result?
Kevin Durant: Zzzzzz
Draymond Green: “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah”
Well, that settles that.
Kevin Durant said it was too touchy to congratulate Russell Westbrook on his contract extension last summer.
Since, Westbrook went out of his way to say he hadn’t spoken with Durant. They broke the ice while trash-talking during a game, but at All-Star weekend, they were again passing with awkward silence.
Yet, by the time Westbrook broke the triple-double record, it seems fences had been mended.
Former Thunder player Kendrick Perkins on TNT:
I was trying to figure out a way to try to make them talk again because I felt like the outside world was putting a beef there that really wasn’t too serious. So, I think the night that Russ actually broke the record, I had text KD the next day. We was talking about something, and he sent me a text and was like, “Hey man, me and Russ had a nice conversation yesterday.” The media don’t even know nothing about it, but I just let it be known that they’re back on talking terms. So, the differences aside.
And I wouldn’t be surprised, if KD made a little run, I wouldn’t be surprised if he go back to Oklahoma. Because in my opinion, I don’t think Russ is going nowhere. He that type of guy. He want to stick it out. He just want you to give him the pieces, and he want to roll with it. He not going and trying to run or chase. And one thing about him, he not begging anyone to come and play with him.
Durant had stated a desire to reconnect with Westbrook. Westbrook seemed more interested in marketing the feud and using to motivate himself and his teammates.
But time heals all wounds, and apparently this one is moving along in the process.
History favors Boston to knock off Washington. Sure the series is 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s Game 5, sure the Wizards have held Isaiah Thomas in check for a couple of games in a row while John Wall has gone off, but history suggests none of that matters.
Still, in this PBT Extra I discuss why I think this series may be the exception to the rule, and that Washington is a better matchup against Cleveland in the next round. Not that anyone in the East is a threat to Cleveland right now, but relatively.
It was a 2008 champion Celtics reunion in Area 21 Monday night. During the TNT broadcast of Golden State closing out the Utah Jazz, they would go at times to Kevin Garnett’s player’s lounge area where he got the gang back together: Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins, “Big Baby” Glen Davis, and even Doc Rivers dropped in to reminisce.
But no Ray Allen.
Allen was part of the big three that won a ring in 2008, but there is still bad blood about his exit from the Celtics to LeBron James‘ Miami Heat in 2012, the Celtics’ chief rival in the East at the time. The players were open and honest about it. Here are some quotes from an online segment where the group talked about Allen.
“I was initially hurt by the whole way everything went down…” Pierce said. “I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston. Just how we carried ourselves, not only on the court, but off the court, and I just figured if it was me leaving or KG leaving, then I would have been like, ‘Rondo, Perk, Baby, this is what I’ve been thinking about.’ That’s what I was hurt by when Ray didn’t just at least give us a heads-up about it.”
“I just feel like, it ain’t what Ray did, it’s how he did it,” Perkins added. “We did form a family. We all shed tears together, talked about some of the deepest things — I’m talking about outside of basketball that the world don’t know about. If you felt like you wanted to go that way and )sign with a team those Celtics saw as a rival), I just think he could have handled it a different way.”
“Everybody’s asking us, ‘Where’s Ray?’ People don’t understand that this is real life for us,” Garnett said about him not inviting Allen. “The situation with Ray is very sensitive. I think that when we all talked about doing this reunion tour, we were talking about guys who we consider loyal and part of this group. Just being honest, my two cents, when Ray decided to go to the Heat, I felt like he moved on.”
Perkins went on to say it’s up to Allen to change the dynamic with his former Celtics teammates, he would have to reach out and start the process.
The question is, does Allen really want to? He got another ring and enjoyed his Miami experience, he may well have moved on.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The first four games of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have seen the best and worst of both teams, with each winning twice.
That’s why Game 5 of the best-of-seven series, set for Tuesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, is so crucial.
Game 6 will be on Thursday in Houston, with a seventh and deciding game — if necessary — scheduled for Sunday in San Antonio.
The Rockets, who had looked lost in Game 2 on the road and Game 3 at home, stormed back to claim a 125-104 win in Game 4 on Sunday in Houston to tie the series.
Houston point guard and MVP candidate James Harden scored 28 points and dished out 12 assists in the win. The Rockets’ bench stepped up, getting 22 points from guards Eric Gordon and 13 from Lou Williams after the entire reserve unit scored just 10 points in their Game 3 loss.
It helped too that Houston canned 19 3-point shots in the victory Sunday, the second time in the series it had reached that number — the Rockets had a franchise-high 22 3-pointers in their Game 1 win in San Antonio.
“We did a great job of having patience with our drive-ins,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Drive, kick, drive, kick, instead of just throwing up a quick floater, which is kind of what San Antonio wants you to do. We were able to keep moving the ball, or keep moving our people and keep driving until we found the easier shot and it worked.”
After recording just four fast-break points in Game 3, the Rockets managed 13 in the first quarter alone in Game 4.
“Our defense was pretty defective,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.
Rockets reserve center Nene logged just two minutes before departing with an injury. The team announced on Monday that he would miss the rest of the postseason with a torn left adductor. Nene had averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.9 minutes during the playoffs before Sunday’s injury.
“Nene is a big part of what we do,” Harden said. “Guys have to step up. It’s an opportunity for guys who don’t play big minutes and for guys who haven’t really played and might get some opportunities. Whoever it is, we’ve got to try to fill that role.”
Reserve guard Jonathon Simmons tallied a team-high 17 points for the Spurs in Game 4 while forwards Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 16 apiece and reserve guard Patty Mills added 10 points for San Antonio, which never led in the game.
“Houston made a few adjustments that we just couldn’t cope with them on the fly,” Mills said. “And it ended up leaving us (playing) soft and exposed our individual (defense), which they took the chances and just drove (on) us.”
Although San Antonio would potentially have two of the final three games on its home floor, Spurs venerable guard Manu Ginobili said the team needed to treat Tuesday’s contest like it was a Game 7, not a Game 5.
“We had a great opportunity (in Game 4) to go back to San Antonio up 3-1 and in a better situation,” Ginobili said. “Now it’s 2-2 and we have to go in knowing that every possession is a game-winning possession.”
Since moving to the AT&T Center in 2002, the Spurs are 81-28 (.743) in home playoff games, giving them the most such wins by any team in the league since that year.