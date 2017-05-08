This pass from John Wall to Marcin Gortat was nothing short of incredible (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How did John Wall make this pass?

I’m still trying to figure it out, to be honest. While the real fireworks from the Washington Wizards came in the third quarter on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, this dish from Wall to Marcin Gortat takes the cake.

It came in the second quarter as Wall isolated, pulled off a close-quarters spin move, then wrapped around Kelly Olynyk for a sweet shovel pass.

Here’s a few angles of this thing to make the decision you need:

The degree of difficulty on this assist is like a 12 out of 10. #WallWay #OptimusDime pic.twitter.com/iwzGDl78ic — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) May 7, 2017

I still … uh … how?