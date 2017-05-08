This pass from John Wall to Marcin Gortat was nothing short of incredible (VIDEO)

How did John Wall make this pass?
I’m still trying to figure it out, to be honest. While the real fireworks from the Washington Wizards came in the third quarter on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, this dish from Wall to Marcin Gortat takes the cake.
It came in the second quarter as Wall isolated, pulled off a close-quarters spin move, then wrapped around Kelly Olynyk for a sweet shovel pass.
Here’s a few angles of this thing to make the decision you need:
I still … uh … how?
LeBron James showed little regard for the Raptors in the Cavaliers second-round series – sweeping Toronto, offering to buy Drake margaritas, spinning the ball in his hands before shooting over Serge Ibaka and grabbing a beer from a vendor during a game and feigning to take a sip.
The Cleveland superstar also grabbed Norman Powell‘s jersey in Game 3 and prevented him from committing a substitution violation.
Powell, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
“I just don’t like that,” Powell told ESPN. “I don’t care if it’s LeBron or if it’s anybody. It could be Kawhi [Leonard], it could be anybody. Just don’t pull my jersey. I feel like that’s a little disrespectful, you know what I’m saying? Like you’re trying to son me, and I don’t go for that.”
“He said he was trying to help me,” Powell said. “I mean, if you’re trying to help me, don’t pull my jersey. You can call my name, you don’t have to pull my jersey like that. I feel like that’s disrespectful. So, I hit his hand away. He said he was trying to help me. He was like, ‘All right, all right. I won’t help next time.’ Whatever. Just don’t pull my jersey.”
Was it explicitly disrespectful to grab Powell’s jersey? Maybe/probably. Was it implicitly disrespectful to prevent him from committing a violation because LeBron knew he’d win anyway? Heck yeah.
But that’s the worst part of getting showed up by LeBron. The Raptors were powerless to stop it.
Patrick Beverley learned of his grandfather’s death shortly before Rockets-Spurs Game 4 yesterday, and he said his immediate reaction was to book the first flight home to Chicago. After the game – in which he played and played well – he spoke of being with his family.
There are obviously bigger concerns, but where does this leave Beverley for Game 5 tomorrow?
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
These conflicting concerns – wanting to grieve with his family and wanting to help his team – must be so tough to handle. My thoughts go out to Beverley.
Houston needs him. His perimeter defense is unmatched on the team, and he works well as a secondary playmaker/spot-up shooter next to James Harden.
But Beverley and his family also clearly need each other.
I just hope he felt the freedom to make whatever choice he deemed best for himself.
He is the MDE. The Diesel. The Big Aristotle. The Big Cactus. Superman. Shaq Daddy.
He’s also a Hall of Famer and still one of the faces of the NBA.
And Shaquille O’Neal will be on the cover of NBA 2K18 Legend Edition when it comes out this fall, 2K sports announced today.
“I want to thank NBA 2K for their continuous support of my basketball and broadcast career,” O’Neal. “I’m excited to be on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition and I hope my fans have a blast playing it up big man style and re-creating my most legendary in-game moments!”
This is Shaq’s third time on an NBA 2K cover, for those of you counting such things. If you’re trying to get people’s attention on the cover, hard to go wrong with this call.
Gamers who pre-order the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition will receive special Shaq memorabilia, in-game content, and Early Tip-Off Access beginning September 15, 2K announced.
Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas shot zero free throws during Game 4 against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. That should shock you, because Thomas’ free-throw rate this season was .441. During these playoffs it rose to a whopping .512. Zero free throws for Thomas was weird.
So weird, in fact, that Thomas’ postgame comments were critical of how the game was officiated. Speaking with reporters, Thomas said he felt the game was not called evenly and that he should have been awarded a few trips to the charity stripe during Washington’s incredible 26-0 run during the third quarter.
Via Twitter:
If you can’t watch the video, here’s the bulk of what Thomas said:
“The refs were allowing them to hold and grab and do all those things. I think, especially in that quarter, I might have hit the ground five or six straight times. And I’m not the one that likes hitting the ground. So I think it’s gotta be called differently. Not saying that’s the reason why we lost. They went on a 26-0 run, and we can’t have that on the road. I can’t allow to be held and grabbed every pin-down, every screen and I don’t shoot one free throw. I play the same way each and every night. I think that has to change.”
The Wizards shot a total of 27 free throws on Sunday compared to 24 for Boston. Coming into Game 4, the Celtics had a free throw disparity of +13 for the series.
No word yet on whether Thomas’ comments will be deemed harsh enough to earn him a fine from the league.