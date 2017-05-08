Associated Press

Stephen Curry drains threes, Warriors get off to fast start (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 10:06 PM EDT

Golden State came into Game 4 in Utah on a mission — close this thing out and get us some time off.

No one more so than Stephen Curry, who had 14 first quarter points as Utah raced out to a 22-point lead, knocking down shot after shot after shot.

The ball movement from Golden State was impressive.

Every Warrior was in on the act and running on the Jazz, including JaVale McGee.

Utah’s second unit showed some fight, but if the Warriors are shooting and moving the ball like this it may not matter.

Utah’s Derrick Favors dunks all over Draymond Green (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT

Give Utah some credit.

Golden State came out on fire in Game 4, led by 22 after the first quarter, and down 3-0 in the series most teams would have rolled over and accepted their fate. Starting with a feisty shift by their second unit, the Jazz fought back to make it a game.

The highlight of that may have been this above Derrick Favors dunk on Draymond Green.

If not that, it was this Joe Ingles sweet pass to Dante Exum.

George Hill out again for Utah in Game 4

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT

It’s win or you can hop on a plane for Cabo tonight for the Jazz, who are don 0-3 to the Warriors heading into Game 4 Monday night in Utah.

And once again, no George Hill. For the third straight game, Utah’s starting point guard is out with a toe injury.

Once again, that hurts taking a strong defender off the floor when going against the best backcourt in the NBA.

Once again it means a lot of Shelvin Mack, who has played fairly well but is not a guy Utah wants to lean on.

The fact that Utah won 51 games and made it to the second round of the playoffs, considering the number of injuries this team battled this season — their preferred starting five was together for 13 regular season games and only one game in this second round series — is amazing. It’s been as good a season as Utah could have hoped for.

Hill is a free agent this summer, it will be interesting to see if Utah can afford to keep him. Hill will have plenty of suitors.

Shaq, Kobe relive feud in funny NBA 2K18 Legends promo video

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

The Shaquille O’Neal/Kobe Bryant feud that ultimately broke up the three-peat Lakers is the stuff of legend. Two massive egos battling for power and Phil Jackson manipulating it all to try to get titles.

Now, the two get along just fine.

However, they revisited the feud to help sell NBA 2K18 Legends edition — Shaq is on the cover, but Kobe makes a cameo in this promo video. And it’s damn funny.

Portland’s Allen Crabbe has surgery for “stress reaction” in foot

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Allen Crabbe signed a four-year, $78.4 million contract last summer — Portland matched a Brooklyn offer sheet — and then went out and proceeded to be pretty pedestrian this season. Portland paid him off a strong third season but he plateaued this past season, shooting 44.4 percent from three as a guy strong on the catch-and-shoot but unable to offer much more on offense, and he didn’t develop like the team hoped defensively. In the playoffs he was an afterthought.

This might have had something to do with it.

Crabbe will have surgery “to repair a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot” the team announced Monday. He should be ready to go for next season, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

This is what would be known as a Jones Fracture if it developed into more than a stress reaction — the same injury that kept Ben Simmons on the Sixers bench all season, and it cost Kevin Durant considerable time a few seasons back in Oklahoma City. Portland seems to have gotten to it before it progressed that far, but that there will be surgery suggests this is serious.

The fifth metatarsal is the bone that connects the little toe up to near the ankle of the foot. The danger with injuries there is the blood flow to the area is not great, so healing can be slow. Expect the Blazers to be cautious with bringing Crabbe along next season.