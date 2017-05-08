Stephen Curry drains threes, Warriors get off to fast start (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Golden State came into Game 4 in Utah on a mission — close this thing out and get us some time off.

No one more so than Stephen Curry, who had 14 first quarter points as Utah raced out to a 22-point lead, knocking down shot after shot after shot.

The ball movement from Golden State was impressive.

Every Warrior was in on the act and running on the Jazz, including JaVale McGee.

Utah’s second unit showed some fight, but if the Warriors are shooting and moving the ball like this it may not matter.