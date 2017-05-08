Shaquille O’Neal will be on cover of NBA 2K18 Legend Edition

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 8:31 AM EDT

He is the MDE. The Diesel. The Big Aristotle. The Big Cactus. Superman. Shaq Daddy.

He’s also a Hall of Famer and still one of the faces of the NBA.

And Shaquille O’Neal will be on the cover of NBA 2K18 Legend Edition when it comes out this fall, 2K sports announced today.

“I want to thank NBA 2K for their continuous support of my basketball and broadcast career,” O’Neal. “I’m excited to be on the cover of the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition and I hope my fans have a blast playing it up big man style and re-creating my most legendary in-game moments!”

This is Shaq’s third time on an NBA 2K cover, for those of you counting such things. If you’re trying to get people’s attention on the cover, hard to go wrong with this call.

Gamers who pre-order the NBA 2K18 Legend Edition will receive special Shaq memorabilia, in-game content, and Early Tip-Off Access beginning September 15, 2K announced.

The best way to keep up with the latest on NBA 2K18 is to follow @NBA2K on Twitter, or if your older you can do it on Facebook.

Isaiah Thomas after shooting 0 free throws: "It's got to be called differently" (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 8, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas shot zero free throws during Game 4 against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. That should shock you, because Thomas’ free-throw rate this season was .441. During these playoffs it rose to a whopping .512. Zero free throws for Thomas was weird.

So weird, in fact, that Thomas’ postgame comments were critical of how the game was officiated. Speaking with reporters, Thomas said he felt the game was not called evenly and that he should have been awarded a few trips to the charity stripe during Washington’s incredible 26-0 run during the third quarter.

Via Twitter:

If you can’t watch the video, here’s the bulk of what Thomas said:

“The refs were allowing them to hold and grab and do all those things. I think, especially in that quarter, I might have hit the ground five or six straight times. And I’m not the one that likes hitting the ground. So I think it’s gotta be called differently. Not saying that’s the reason why we lost. They went on a 26-0 run, and we can’t have that on the road. I can’t allow to be held and grabbed every pin-down, every screen and I don’t shoot one free throw. I play the same way each and every night. I think that has to change.”

The Wizards shot a total of 27 free throws on Sunday compared to 24 for Boston. Coming into Game 4, the Celtics had a free throw disparity of +13 for the series.

No word yet on whether Thomas’ comments will be deemed harsh enough to earn him a fine from the league.

Patrick Beverley speaks emotionally about grandfather after Rockets' Game 4 win (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 8, 2017, 1:01 AM EDT

Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley had to tough outing during Sunday’s Game 4 win over the San Antonio Spurs, 125-104. Beverley’s grandfather passed away earlier in the day, and he had been trying to keep his emotions in check all day.

The Rockets came out and stunned San Antonio by 21 points to even the series, 2-2. Beverley himself hit the first bucket of the game, a 3-pointer, after which he tapped his chest and pointed to the sky to honor his grandfather. He finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding six assists, four rebounds, and a steal.

But after the game was over, Beverley was understandably emotional. Speaking to reporters during the postgame presser, Beverley honored his grandfather, a man the Rockets PG said, “Wore my jerseys every single day of his life.”

Via Twitter:

Between Beverley and Isaiah Thomassister Chyna passing away in April, these playoffs have been extremely tough for players and fans supporting these guys.

Here’s wishing all the best to Patrick Beverley’s family.

Watch the entire 26-0 third quarter run by the Wizards against the Celtics in Game 4 (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 8, 2017, 12:35 AM EDT

John Wall, Bradley Beal, and the Washington Wizards did everything they could to hammer the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday. The Wizards beat the Celtics, 121-102, and evened the series at 2-2.

Much of their success was due to a third quarter 26-0 run in which Washington went 10-of-13 from the field while forcing eight turnovers.

That helped Wall score 26 points to go along with 12 assists as he sliced his way through the Boston defense. Beal was the game’s top scorer, dropping 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting.

You can check out the entire 26-0 run in the video above.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Boston.

It was raining threes again and Rockets blow past Spurs 125-104, even series 2-2

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT

Coach Mike D’Antoni’s formula for Houston to win in this series is pretty simple: The pace has to be up, the threes have to fall, and the role players — particularly off the bench — have to step up with big games.

Game 4 saw the Houston back to running and gunning. The Rockets hit 19 threes on 44.2 percent shooting from deep, ( well above the 30.8 percent they shot in Game 3). All those threes falling forced the Spurs to extend their defense, then the Rockets started putting the ball on the floor and blowing by them in what felt like a layup line at points.

And the Rockets got help for James Harden. Ryan Anderson had 13 points (up from 2 in the previous game), and the Houston bench had 50 points, well ahead of the 10 last game. Eric Gordon led the way with 22.

The result of all this was a 125-104 win for the Rockets at home, evening the series at 2-2 heading back to San Antonio for Game 5 Tuesday.

“Several guys stepped up tonight,” James Harden said after a 28 point, 12 assist night (eight of the 12 dimes were for threes). “Ryan, Lou, Eric, Trevor, Pat, and if we’re going to have a chance at this series they’re going to have to make plays, and they did tonight.”

The Rockets did all this without Nene, who suffered a groin injury two minutes in and could not play. His status for the rest of the series is up in the air.

Patrick Beverley was the inspiration for Houston, on the day he lost his grandfather he played fantastic ball, scored 10 points and that included hitting the first three of the night.

“As always, he’s probably the heart and soul, the guy, he’s just incredible,” D’Antoni said postgame.

“So much adversity through his life that he’s had to go through to get to this point,” Harden added. “He’s just a fighter.”

The real story of this game was pace — the Rockets were running again, and the Spurs again got sucked into playing fast for stretches. They also didn’t slow the Rockets transition game.

“For us, our Bible begins with transition defense, and if it’s not there we’re just not ready to go,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the game. “If you’d seen the clips of our transition D you would have traded all the players and fired me at the end of the game. It was that bad. But they were that intense, they were that focused and professional, and we were not.”

One key to the pace this series has been rebounding. The Rockets had been killed on the offensive glass the last couple games and that slowed down their attack. The Spurs grabbed the offensive board on 32.8 percent of their missed shots in Game 3, but in Game 4 that fell to 24 percent, which allowed the Rockets to get out and run more.

With that pace and space, the shots fell — the Rockets even shot 62 percent on the shots contested by the Spurs (according to NBA.com). In addition to Harden’s 28 points and Gordon’s 22, Trevor Ariza had 16, and Lou Williams pitched in 13 off the bench.

Jonathon Simmons led the Spurs 1ith 17 points off the bench and he played well. Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 32 points on 27 shots. They will need to play better at home if the Spurs are to take control of this series again.

More importantly, the Spurs will need to control the pace of Game 5 to get that crucial win.