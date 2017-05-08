Rumor: Kyle Lowry, after predicting LeBron James’ reign to continue ‘long time,’ could sign with Western Conference team

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kyle Lowry ran into trouble with how he complimented LeBron James in the past.

This year, the Raptors guard made no much mistake, offering unequivocal praise.

Lowry, via Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

“They’ve got LeBron James,” Lowry told The Vertical late Friday night. “Nobody’s closing the gap on him. I mean, that’s it right there: They’ve got LeBron James and nobody’s closing the gap on him.”

“I don’t know when his prime is going to stop,” Lowry told The Vertical. “I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon. I think he’ll be able to continue what he’s doing for a long time. But that’s basketball. You’ve got to find a way to beat the best.”

And that was after Game 3.

Without much confidence from its best player or Lowry himself due to injury, the Raptors were swept by the Cavaliers. LeBron has now won 20 straight playoff series against Eastern Conference foes, going 80-20 in those games.

With that final nail of the coffin hammered in, how does Lowry – who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer – feel about the situation?

Marc Stein of ESPN:

Late-season rumbles that Kyle Lowry will give legit thought to a free-agent switch to the West are sure to rise in volume after this series — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 7, 2017

This speaks to the power of LeBron.

The Warriors – who won 73 games then added Kevin Durant – are the NBA’s consensus top team. Golden State, San Antonio and Houston each won more games than any Eastern Conference team. The Clippers and Jazz might have also done so if healthier.

But Lowry personally felt LeBron’s dominance the last two years, Cleveland eliminating Toronto. An escape from his wrath might feel appealing, even if it’s not logical.