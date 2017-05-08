Rudy Gay opting out of Kings contract despite injury

Rudy Gay wants to escape “basketball hell,” and a torn Achilles – after a little uncertainty – won’t stop him.
Marc J. Spears of ESPN:
Veteran forward Rudy Gay plans to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Sacramento Kings to become a free agent, his agent Roger Montgomery confirmed to The Undefeated on Monday.
Gay was slated to earn $14,263,566 next season. He might not get that much in free agency, given the January injury that could sideline him a year. But the 30-year-old could seek a long-term contract from a team looking to lock him into a potentially reduced rate. Or he could sign a shorter deal and rehab his value. Or he could get a mega long-term deal. Gay is a talented scorer, and he’ll draw suitors – especially if he’s willing to be a stretch four.
The Kings might not know it, but this could be good for them, too. Gay no longer fits a team that should rebuild without DeMarcus Cousins. Sacramento has only one more year to tank before sending its unprotected 2019 first-rounder to the 76ers. A young core of Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere, Malachi Richardson, Georgios Papagiannis, Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Kings’ own first-rounder and a Pelicans’ first-rounder probably isn’t quite enough to mold into a legitimate winner. I’d want that high 2018 first-rounder too – which should be achievable considering how much development the players in place still need.
The path to another high pick gets even easier without Gay, and that should offset the short-term loss in production.
The Cavaliers swept the Raptors, but one Cleveland player didn’t escape the series unscathed.
Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue fined J.R. Smith $100 for biting on a DeMar DeRozan pump fake in Game 4 Sunday, and collected in the locker room after the win.
As part of Lue’s challenge to Smith to guard DeRozan, the Raptors’ top scorer who looks to draw fouls, Smith owed his coach $100 every time he jumped for one of DeRozan’s pump fake.
Iman Shumpert said all players were subjected to fines for jumping on a fake by DeRozan or Kyle Lowry, who missed the final two games of the series with a sprained ankle. But Lue said Smith was the only one who jumped (and paid).
$100 isn’t necessarily a lot to Smith, who made $12.8 million this season. But if I ran the players’ union, I’d protest this on principle. Lue should find ways to motivate his players other than taking their money.
On another note: This is a reason Toronto’s offense keeps faltering in the playoffs. DeRozan’s and Lowry’s craftiness is tough to handle when facing a few teams each week, each with distinctive strengths and weaknesses, in the regular season. When seeing DeRozan and Lowry repeatedly in a row, their moves are easier to solve. I doubt the Lowry and DeRozan went four straight games without getting multiple bites on their pump fakes. That even Cleveland’s suspect defense did it only once is telling.
Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk, who set an infuriatingly high screen on Kelly Oubre and dislocated Kevin Love‘s elbow, said he’s not a dirty player.
Draymond Green disagrees.
Green on the Dray Day podcast:
Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player. You do little stuff dirty, and then you want to take a charge on something? Come on, man. Oubre ain’t hit him that hard. Nor should he have been suspended. Y’all already kicked him out of the game. So essentially he’s getting a game-and-a-half suspension for that?
Olynyk caught him in the face, in the neck, with a couple elbows. And that’s what I don’t understand. You let people get away with stuff and then finally when somebody reacts you penalize that guy. But you’re not going to penalize him for continuing to elbow this guy in the face? I don’t get that.
He’s dirty. Dirty player. Man, I don’t respect guys like that. I know he’s not like the greatest basketball player of all-time so maybe you feel like you’ve got to do that. But – just dirty. I don’t respect that, man. He dirty.
There’s a big difference between knowing all the tricks because knowing all the tricks ain’t doing stuff to hurt people. Like, come on, you really yanked this dude’s shoulder out of place. I don’t roll with that. He just — dude’s dirty. Veteran tricks is grabbing an arm so a guy can’t get there to block the shot or passing the ball and cutting somebody off so they can’t get there to contest, just stuff like that. But you ain’t doing nothing to hurt nobody. This dude be out there trying to hurt people. I don’t rock with bruh like that.
I don’t know whether Olynyk is dirty or reckless, but at a certain point, what’s the difference? He doesn’t take the proper care to ensure he’s not injuring his opponents.
But Green isn’t sparking a deep discussion of whether Olynyk is dirty. The Warriors star is just generating a bunch of pot-calling-the-kettle-black retorts.
Kyle Lowry said before the season he’d decline his $12 million player option and expect the Raptors to treat him like a franchise player.
Today, Lowry confirmed he’d opt out – but gave a different priority for free agency.
Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic:
I don’t believe this is true. If it were, he’d sign a minimum-salary deal with the Warriors and back up Stephen Curry.
Lowry surely wants to win. But every player on his level has always wanted to win on their terms – with a huge salary and major role. Some make concessions, giving up a little money and/or stature on the team. But winning a ring has never been the only priority for someone as good as Lowry. David West came closest, but he was far less valuable than Lowry when he signed with San Antonio then Golden State.
The practical question is where Lowry falls on the spectrum.
The Raptors face a narrow – maybe even closed – path to title contention with an expensive roster that doesn’t look particularly close to breaking through LeBron James and the Cavaliers. And Lowry knows it. But Toronto can also offer the most money, a projected $205 million ($41 million annually) over five years.
Other teams could offer up to a projected $152 million ($38 million annually). But few, if not no, plausible championship contenders will have max cap space.
Lowry doesn’t sound like someone returning to Toronto, but again, I don’t think he meant what he said. What did he mean? That’s a far more important, and far tough to answer, question.
A couple championship general managers – Cavaliers general manager David Griffin and former Pistons general manager Joe Dumars – have emerged as contenders to run the Hawks’ front office.
Another name to watch: Thunder assistant general manager Troy Weaver.
Marc Stein of ESPN:
Weaver has earned respect for his ability to evaluate players in totality – their talent and their personalities. His ability to connect with people offers a broad pool of players to choose from and still fit a culture.
But Atlanta just demoted Mike Budenholzer (president) and Wes Wilcox (general manager), and Weaver has never held a title as lofty as the ones those two just lost. Would they answer to someone so unproven? That’s not a drawback with Griffin and Dumars.
On the other hand, if the Hawks believe Weaver would do the best job, they should value him over Wilcox. Integrating Budenholzer, who’s also head coach, into the new structure will be trickier.
Weaver deserves a chance to run his own team somewhere, though Atlanta brings complications.