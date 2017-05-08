Rockets: Nene out for rest of playoffs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Rockets lost Nene to injury early in their Game 4 win over the Spurs.

Now, Houston will have to cope without him for longer.

Rockets release:

Houston Rockets center Nenê will miss the remainder of the postseason with a left adductor tear. The Rockets medical staff is currently reviewing treatment options. An update will be provided once a decision is made.

This series likely now diverges even more in style.

Clint Capela has the size to matchup with San Antonio’s traditional bigs – Pau Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon – but Nene was Houston’s only other reliable option for that. Montrezl Harrell is undersized and inexperienced, and Chinanu Onuaku is even more raw. Rather than break out one of those young players, the Rockets could turn to Ryan Anderson at center. They found success with that in Game 3, but the Spurs will test Anderson’s defense more with more type to prepare.

Houston will surely counter by using Anderson’s 3-point shooting to drag a Spurs center out of the paint.

In a series that was already somewhat about big vs. small, with Nene sidelined, the differences between these teams look even more pronounced.