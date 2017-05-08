Report: Troy Weaver also a candidate to lead Hawks’ front office

A couple championship general managers – Cavaliers general manager David Griffin and former Pistons general manager Joe Dumars – have emerged as contenders to run the Hawks’ front office.
Another name to watch: Thunder assistant general manager Troy Weaver.
Marc Stein of ESPN:
Weaver has earned respect for his ability to evaluate players in totality – their talent and their personalities. His ability to connect with people offers a broad pool of players to choose from and still fit a culture.
But Atlanta just demoted Mike Budenholzer (president) and Wes Wilcox (general manager), and Weaver has never held a title as lofty as the ones those two just lost. Would they answer to someone so unproven? That’s not a drawback with Griffin and Dumars.
On the other hand, if the Hawks believe Weaver would do the best job, they should value him over Wilcox. Integrating Budenholzer, who’s also head coach, into the new structure will be trickier.
Weaver deserves a chance to run his own team somewhere, though Atlanta brings complications.
The Rockets lost Nene to injury early in their Game 4 win over the Spurs.
Now, Houston will have to cope without him for longer.
Rockets release:
Houston Rockets center Nenê will miss the remainder of the postseason with a left adductor tear. The Rockets medical staff is currently reviewing treatment options. An update will be provided once a decision is made.
This series likely now diverges even more in style.
Clint Capela has the size to matchup with San Antonio’s traditional bigs – Pau Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge, David Lee and Dewayne Dedmon – but Nene was Houston’s only other reliable option for that. Montrezl Harrell is undersized and inexperienced, and Chinanu Onuaku is even more raw. Rather than break out one of those young players, the Rockets could turn to Ryan Anderson at center. They found success with that in Game 3, but the Spurs will test Anderson’s defense more with more type to prepare.
Houston will surely counter by using Anderson’s 3-point shooting to drag a Spurs center out of the paint.
In a series that was already somewhat about big vs. small, with Nene sidelined, the differences between these teams look even more pronounced.
Kyle Lowry ran into trouble with how he complimented LeBron James in the past.
This year, the Raptors guard made no much mistake, offering unequivocal praise.
Lowry, via Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:
“They’ve got LeBron James,” Lowry told The Vertical late Friday night. “Nobody’s closing the gap on him. I mean, that’s it right there: They’ve got LeBron James and nobody’s closing the gap on him.”
“I don’t know when his prime is going to stop,” Lowry told The Vertical. “I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon. I think he’ll be able to continue what he’s doing for a long time. But that’s basketball. You’ve got to find a way to beat the best.”
And that was after Game 3.
Without much confidence from its best player or Lowry himself due to injury, the Raptors were swept by the Cavaliers. LeBron has now won 20 straight playoff series against Eastern Conference foes, going 80-20 in those games.
With that final nail of the coffin hammered in, how does Lowry – who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer – feel about the situation?
Marc Stein of ESPN:
This speaks to the power of LeBron.
The Warriors – who won 73 games then added Kevin Durant – are the NBA’s consensus top team. Golden State, San Antonio and Houston each won more games than any Eastern Conference team. The Clippers and Jazz might have also done so if healthier.
But Lowry personally felt LeBron’s dominance the last two years, Cleveland eliminating Toronto. An escape from his wrath might feel appealing, even if it’s not logical.
LeBron James showed little regard for the Raptors in the Cavaliers second-round series – sweeping Toronto, offering to buy Drake margaritas, spinning the ball in his hands before shooting over Serge Ibaka and grabbing a beer from a vendor during a game and feigning to take a sip.
The Cleveland superstar also grabbed Norman Powell‘s jersey in Game 3 and prevented him from committing a substitution violation.
Powell, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
“I just don’t like that,” Powell told ESPN. “I don’t care if it’s LeBron or if it’s anybody. It could be Kawhi [Leonard], it could be anybody. Just don’t pull my jersey. I feel like that’s a little disrespectful, you know what I’m saying? Like you’re trying to son me, and I don’t go for that.”
“He said he was trying to help me,” Powell said. “I mean, if you’re trying to help me, don’t pull my jersey. You can call my name, you don’t have to pull my jersey like that. I feel like that’s disrespectful. So, I hit his hand away. He said he was trying to help me. He was like, ‘All right, all right. I won’t help next time.’ Whatever. Just don’t pull my jersey.”
Was it explicitly disrespectful to grab Powell’s jersey? Maybe/probably. Was it implicitly disrespectful to prevent him from committing a violation because LeBron knew he’d win anyway? Heck yeah.
But that’s the worst part of getting showed up by LeBron. The Raptors were powerless to stop it.
Patrick Beverley learned of his grandfather’s death shortly before Rockets-Spurs Game 4 yesterday, and he said his immediate reaction was to book the first flight home to Chicago. After the game – in which he played and played well – he spoke of being with his family.
There are obviously bigger concerns, but where does this leave Beverley for Game 5 tomorrow?
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:
These conflicting concerns – wanting to grieve with his family and wanting to help his team – must be so tough to handle. My thoughts go out to Beverley.
Houston needs him. His perimeter defense is unmatched on the team, and he works well as a secondary playmaker/spot-up shooter next to James Harden.
But Beverley and his family also clearly need each other.
I just hope he felt the freedom to make whatever choice he deemed best for himself.