Report: Patrick Beverley expected to play in Rockets-Spurs Game 5

Patrick Beverley learned of his grandfather’s death shortly before Rockets-Spurs Game 4 yesterday, and he said his immediate reaction was to book the first flight home to Chicago. After the game – in which he played and played well – he spoke of being with his family.

There are obviously bigger concerns, but where does this leave Beverley for Game 5 tomorrow?

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Rockets G Patrick Beverley is expected to play in Game 5 tomorrow after the passing of his grandfather Sunday, a source told The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 8, 2017

These conflicting concerns – wanting to grieve with his family and wanting to help his team – must be so tough to handle. My thoughts go out to Beverley.

Houston needs him. His perimeter defense is unmatched on the team, and he works well as a secondary playmaker/spot-up shooter next to James Harden.

But Beverley and his family also clearly need each other.

I just hope he felt the freedom to make whatever choice he deemed best for himself.