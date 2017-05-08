Portland’s Allen Crabbe has surgery for “stress reaction” in foot

Allen Crabbe signed a four-year, $78.4 million contract last summer — Portland matched a Brooklyn offer sheet — and then went out and proceeded to be pretty pedestrian this season. Portland paid him off a strong third season but he plateaued this past season, shooting 44.4 percent from three as a guy strong on the catch-and-shoot but unable to offer much more on offense, and he didn’t develop like the team hoped defensively. In the playoffs he was an afterthought.

This might have had something to do with it.

Crabbe will have surgery “to repair a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot” the team announced Monday. He should be ready to go for next season, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Portland guard Allen Crabbe, who will undergo foot surgery, expected to be ready for start of 2017-18 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 8, 2017

This is what would be known as a Jones Fracture if it developed into more than a stress reaction — the same injury that kept Ben Simmons on the Sixers bench all season, and it cost Kevin Durant considerable time a few seasons back in Oklahoma City. Portland seems to have gotten to it before it progressed that far, but that there will be surgery suggests this is serious.

The fifth metatarsal is the bone that connects the little toe up to near the ankle of the foot. The danger with injuries there is the blood flow to the area is not great, so healing can be slow. Expect the Blazers to be cautious with bringing Crabbe along next season.