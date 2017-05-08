Portland’s Allen Crabbe has surgery for “stress reaction” in foot

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Allen Crabbe signed a four-year, $78.4 million contract last summer — Portland matched a Brooklyn offer sheet — and then went out and proceeded to be pretty pedestrian this season. Portland paid him off a strong third season but he plateaued this past season, shooting 44.4 percent from three as a guy strong on the catch-and-shoot but unable to offer much more on offense, and he didn’t develop like the team hoped defensively. In the playoffs he was an afterthought.

This might have had something to do with it.

Crabbe will have surgery “to repair a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot” the team announced Monday. He should be ready to go for next season, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

This is what would be known as a Jones Fracture if it developed into more than a stress reaction — the same injury that kept Ben Simmons on the Sixers bench all season, and it cost Kevin Durant considerable time a few seasons back in Oklahoma City. Portland seems to have gotten to it before it progressed that far, but that there will be surgery suggests this is serious.

The fifth metatarsal is the bone that connects the little toe up to near the ankle of the foot. The danger with injuries there is the blood flow to the area is not great, so healing can be slow. Expect the Blazers to be cautious with bringing Crabbe along next season.

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT

Well, that was a crappy day.

Back on April 28, the Washington Wizards went into Atlanta and beat the Hawks, ending Atlanta’s playoff run and season. Dwight Howard had an uninspiring nine points, seven rebounds, and five turnovers. After the game, he was frustrated about how he was being used. Or something.

He decided to get those frustrations out with a long, fast drive. Except, that didn’t go so well either, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Just a few hours after that loss, Howard was pulled over by police in Dunwoody. A few minutes later, an officer had the eight-time NBA All-Star’s car towed.

A police report states that Howard, 31, was pulled over for speeding in the wee hours of the morning on April 29. Police found that he was driving on a suspended registration and without insurance.

Ouch.

Howard got off fairly lightly for going 95 in a 65 zone, according to the report the AJC saw. Howard was given a ticket for not having insurance but a verbal warning for speeding and the lack of registration. The vehicle was towed, Howard got in the black SUV of his bodyguard (who had followed Howard while he was driving/speeding).

It’s going to be an interesting off-season for Howard, who has two-years and $47 million left on his contract. Depending on who the new head of basketball operations for the Hawks turns out to be, and what direction he takes the roster, Howard could find himself on the trade block. Not that he would fetch much, as the playoffs showed the game is moving in a direction that doesn’t fit with Howard’s game anymore.

Draymond Green on Cavaliers in East: “When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball”

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

Draymond Green is talking a lot lately.

On the day he made pot-calling-the-kettle-black comments about Boston’s Kelly Olynyk being a “dirty” player, Green decided to take shots at every team save the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference when asked about Cleveland’s romp through the East.

Via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“I thought teams would compete a little harder,” Green said after shootaround on Monday. “I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.

“I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is.”

Some quick thoughts here.

• Green is right, nobody was terribly impressed by Indiana in the first round, then again nobody was impressed by Portland either.

• In the second round, the Cavaliers played better defense, exploited mismatches, and dismissed the 51-win Raptors with ease. The Warriors are up 3-0 heading into Monday night’s game with the 51-win Utah Jazz. While I would argue the Jazz are better built for the postseason than the Raptors, it’s not like the Warriors have had a difficult path through the playoffs.

• It’s not the Cavaliers’ fault that the rest of the East does not have a true contender among them. If anything, teams on the rise in the East are trying to make their peak a couple of years from now when, in theory, LeBron James and the Cavaliers have started to fade. Right now, Cleveland is a juggernaut in the East.

• LeBron has been the best player in the playoffs, and most concerning to Golden State should be his 46.8 percent three-point shooting in the postseason. Golden State’s go-to strategy against LeBron is to go under the pick and dare him to beat them with his jumper, because that’s less dangerous than him on the drive, but if LeBron is knocking down those shots a Finals rubber match just got a lot more interesting.

Trail Blazers unveil new logo (photo)

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

The Trail Blazer’s pinwheel logo has become iconic, which is remarkable considering it has changed multiple times over the years – different colors, different angles.

Portland released its latest update with an annotations:

1. 10 lines represent the game of basketball: two teams of five players, coming together at center court in competition. The movement and symmetry of the lines reflect the mechanics and fluidity of the game.

2. Each of the lines follow the same trail to the center of the pinwheel and are now connected as an added symbol of teamwork.

3. The updated pinwheel is reminiscent of our original 70’s logo that was constructed with evenly spaced lines and congruent edges.

4. The angle of the lines are now at exactly 45 degrees representing the 45th Parallel North that leads on a path to the Northwest region, our community and our hometown.

5. To honor the tradition of our 1990’s brand, we reversed the color scheme of the logo to feature our red on top.

6. We are introducing an updated font that is a modernized interpretation built from our rich history and reflecting the styles of the Northwest.

Turning the angles to 45 degrees to represent the 45th parallel is a cool detail. Flipping the colors to put red on top feels like change for the sake of change.

It’s just hard to generate much excitement over a logo that looks so similar to the previous version.

At least the Trail Blazers will probably sell some merchandise to fans who don’t want to look dated.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue fined J.R. Smith $100 for falling for DeMar DeRozan pump fake

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

The Cavaliers swept the Raptors, but one Cleveland player didn’t escape the series unscathed.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue fined J.R. Smith $100 for biting on a DeMar DeRozan pump fake in Game 4 Sunday, and collected in the locker room after the win.

As part of Lue’s challenge to Smith to guard DeRozan, the Raptors’ top scorer who looks to draw fouls, Smith owed his coach $100 every time he jumped for one of DeRozan’s pump fake.

Iman Shumpert said all players were subjected to fines for jumping on a fake by DeRozan or Kyle Lowry, who missed the final two games of the series with a sprained ankle. But Lue said Smith was the only one who jumped (and paid).

$100 isn’t necessarily a lot to Smith, who made $12.8 million this season. But if I ran the players’ union, I’d protest this on principle. Lue should find ways to motivate his players other than taking their money.

On another note: This is a reason Toronto’s offense keeps faltering in the playoffs. DeRozan’s and Lowry’s craftiness is tough to handle when facing a few teams each week, each with distinctive strengths and weaknesses, in the regular season. When seeing DeRozan and Lowry repeatedly in a row, their moves are easier to solve. I doubt the Lowry and DeRozan went four straight games without getting multiple bites on their pump fakes. That even Cleveland’s suspect defense did it only once is telling.