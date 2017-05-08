Getty Images

It was raining threes again and Rockets blow past Spurs 125-104, even series 2-2

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT

Coach Mike D’Antoni’s formula for Houston to win in this series is pretty simple: The pace has to be up, the threes have to fall, and the role players — particularly off the bench — have to step up with big games.

Game 4 saw the Houston back to running and gunning. The Rockets hit 19 threes on 44.2 percent shooting from deep, ( well above the 30.8 percent they shot in Game 3). All those threes falling forced the Spurs to extend their defense, then the Rockets started putting the ball on the floor and blowing by them in what felt like a layup line at points.

And the Rockets got help for James Harden. Ryan Anderson had 13 points (up from 2 in the previous game), and the Houston bench had 50 points, well ahead of the 10 last game. Eric Gordon led the way with 22.

The result of all this was a 125-104 win for the Rockets at home, evening the series at 2-2 heading back to San Antonio for Game 5 Tuesday.

“Several guys stepped up tonight,” James Harden said after a 28 point, 12 assist night (eight of the 12 dimes were for threes). “Ryan, Lou, Eric, Trevor, Pat, and if we’re going to have a chance at this series they’re going to have to make plays, and they did tonight.”

The Rockets did all this without Nene, who suffered a groin injury two minutes in and could not play. His status for the rest of the series is up in the air.

Patrick Beverley was the inspiration for Houston, on the day he lost his grandfather he played fantastic ball, scored 10 points and that included hitting the first three of the night.

“As always, he’s probably the heart and soul, the guy, he’s just incredible,” D’Antoni said postgame.

“So much adversity through his life that he’s had to go through to get to this point,” Harden added. “He’s just a fighter.”

The real story of this game was pace — the Rockets were running again, and the Spurs again got sucked into playing fast for stretches. They also didn’t slow the Rockets transition game.

“For us, our Bible begins with transition defense, and if it’s not there we’re just not ready to go,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the game. “If you’d seen the clips of our transition D you would have traded all the players and fired me at the end of the game. It was that bad. But they were that intense, they were that focused and professional, and we were not.”

One key to the pace this series has been rebounding. The Rockets had been killed on the offensive glass the last couple games and that slowed down their attack. The Spurs grabbed the offensive board on 32.8 percent of their missed shots in Game 3, but in Game 4 that fell to 24 percent, which allowed the Rockets to get out and run more.

With that pace and space, the shots fell — the Rockets even shot 62 percent on the shots contested by the Spurs (according to NBA.com). In addition to Harden’s 28 points and Gordon’s 22, Trevor Ariza had 16, and Lou Williams pitched in 13 off the bench.

Jonathon Simmons led the Spurs 1ith 17 points off the bench and he played well. Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 32 points on 27 shots. They will need to play better at home if the Spurs are to take control of this series again.

More importantly, the Spurs will need to control the pace of Game 5 to get that crucial win.

On the day he lost his grandfather, Patrick Beverley hits 3-pointer to open Game 4 (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley was seen distraught, emotional, and losing his composure before Sunday’s Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Multiple reports out of Houston confirmed that Beverley lost his grandfather earlier on Sunday before the game, and he was understandably struggling to deal with the emotion of both the death of a loved one and the stress of a second round NBA playoff series simultaneously.

When the game started, the first basket happened to come from Beverley on a broken play kick out from James Harden.



The Rockets beat the Spurs 125-104, and after the game Beverley spoke about his grandfather.

Thoughts are with Beverley and his family today.

Huge 26-0 run in third quarter helps Bradley Beal, John Wall demolish Celtics in Game 4

3 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

The Washington Wizards are who we thought they were.

John Wall and Bradley Beal had themselves a night in D.C., scoring a combined 56 points as the Wizards took Game 4 at home over the Boston Celtics, 121-102.

Of particular note was Wall’s performance, as athletic and physically-dominating as we’ve seen this postseason — and that includes those by LeBron James.

Wall scored 40 points in a losing effort in Game 2 thanks to Isaiah Thomas‘ monster 53-point outing, but this time Wall didn’t need to go bananas. The Wizards point guard was just 8-of-25 from the floor, but countered with 12 assists, five steals, three rebounds, and a block. Wall also got to the line nine times, while Thomas didn’t even sniff the charity stripe.

The first half was competitive, and the teams went into the third quarter tied at 48-48. But a huge surge from Washington put the game out of reach for the Celtics. Washington went on a 26-0 run, going 10-of-13 from the floor and forcing eight turnovers as they created an insurmountable lead.

Beal was an excellent part of the Wizards’ success, going 11-of-16 from the floor including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Washington’s star shooting guard finished with a game-high 29 points.

For Boston, it was a traumatic experience as they couldn’t seem to coax the Wizards into missing their shots. The big third quarter run was a defensive black mark for the Celtics, a team that finished near the middle in defensive rating this season.

Isaiah Thomas had a team-high 19 points, but again failed to reach the free-throw line, a staple of his game. Outside of scoring, no Celtic had double-digit statistics in any category, and Thomas and Al Horford finished -30 and -36, respectively.

When it came down to it, if you have been watching Wall this season you expected to see a game like this in the playoffs eventually. Doubly so against Boston’s guards, and definitely at home in the Verizon Center.

The series heads back to Boston tied 2-2 for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis shows up to Game 4 wearing Kelly Oubre Jr. jersey (PHOTO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

The Washington Wizards are without Kelly Oubre Jr. for Sunday’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Oubre was suspended after an altercation in Game 3 with Boston big man Kelly Olynyk.

Folks at the Verizon Center will miss Oubre, but one man is doing what he can to keep the Washington wingman there in spirit: owner Ted Leonsis.

Leonsis showed up to Game 4 wearing Oubre’s jersey over his button down shirt and tie.



Oubre will be back for Game 5.

Meanwhile, the suspended guard was on the playoff tickets for Game 4, which I am sure were printed well before he went after Olynyk.

LeBron James scores 35 points, Cavaliers sweep Raptors

Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

TORONTO — LeBron James scored 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a four-game sweep of Toronto, beating the Raptors 109-102 on Sunday to give James his seventh consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kyle Korver scored 18 points to help the Cavaliers become the first team to win eight straight playoff games the year following a title, and the first team to win eight straight in consecutive postseasons.

Channing Frye had 10 points, and Cleveland finished 16 for 41 from 3-point range.

They finished off the Raptors about an hour before Game 4 between the Celtics and Wizards tipped off in Washington.

That series won’t end until Wednesday night at the earliest, and could run until Monday night, meaning the Cavaliers will have plenty of time to rest before the Eastern Conference Finals.

James added nine rebounds and six assists. Irving had nine assists.

Serge Ibaka scored 23 points, and DeMar DeRozan had 22 for Toronto. The Raptors took their first fourth-quarter lead of the series but couldn’t avoid their fourth straight loss.

Making his second start in place of injured point guard Kyle Lowry, Cory Joseph had 20 points and 12 assists for Toronto, which lost in six games against Cleveland last year in the Conference Finals. P.J Tucker had 14 points and 12 assists in his first career playoff start.

Lowry sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of Game 2, and aggravated the injury while trying to warm up for Friday’s Game 3. He was not active Sunday.

A 3 by Toronto’s Fred Van Vleet cut it to 87-86 at 9:51 of the fourth, but James answered with a 3. Toronto kept it close, and took a 93-93 lead when Ibaka converted a three-point play with 6:38 left.

Irving responded with a 3 and, following a missed shot by DeRozan, added a pair of free throws to put Cleveland up 97-92 at 5:54. After a basket by Cory Joseph, Irving added two more free throws and a layup, scoring all of Cleveland’s points in an 11-2 run that gave the Cavs a 103-95 edge with 4:00 remaining.

Cleveland missed nine of its first 12 field-goal attempts, including four straight 3-point shots, and trailed 26-15 with 2:38 left in the first, but Toronto couldn’t hold its lead. James converted a three-point play with 15 seconds left in the first to tie it at 28-all after one.

Following a replay review, Cleveland’s Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the second after he kneed DeRozan in the ground area while rising for a jump shot, an incident that left DeRozan lying on the court in pain.

The Cavaliers started a 17-7 run while DeRozan was on the bench, opening a 51-41 lead with 3:46 left in the second. Korver scored 16 points in the second, making four 3-pointers, as Cleveland led 61-49 at halftime.

James scored 10 points in the third but the Raptors got nine from DeRozan and seven from Ibaka to close the gap. Toronto trailed 85-80 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland has swept its opponent all nine times it has taken a 3-0 series lead. … Korver’s career high for points in a quarter is 17. … James was the only Cleveland player to shoot a free throw in the first half. He went 3 for 3 from the line.

Raptors: Toronto shot 10 for 29 from 3-point range. … The Raptors used a different starting lineup in all four games. … DeRozan’s eight assists were a career playoff-high.