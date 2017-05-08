George Hill out again for Utah in Game 4

It’s win or you can hop on a plane for Cabo tonight for the Jazz, who are don 0-3 to the Warriors heading into Game 4 Monday night in Utah.

And once again, no George Hill. For the third straight game, Utah’s starting point guard is out with a toe injury.

Once again, that hurts taking a strong defender off the floor when going against the best backcourt in the NBA.

Once again it means a lot of Shelvin Mack, who has played fairly well but is not a guy Utah wants to lean on.

The fact that Utah won 51 games and made it to the second round of the playoffs, considering the number of injuries this team battled this season — their preferred starting five was together for 13 regular season games and only one game in this second round series — is amazing. It’s been as good a season as Utah could have hoped for.

Hill is a free agent this summer, it will be interesting to see if Utah can afford to keep him. Hill will have plenty of suitors.