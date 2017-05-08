Dwight Howard cited for speeding, has car towed on night Hawks eliminated

Well, that was a crappy day.
Back on April 28, the Washington Wizards went into Atlanta and beat the Hawks, ending Atlanta’s playoff run and season. Dwight Howard had an uninspiring nine points, seven rebounds, and five turnovers. After the game, he was frustrated about how he was being used. Or something.
He decided to get those frustrations out with a long, fast drive. Except, that didn’t go so well either, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Just a few hours after that loss, Howard was pulled over by police in Dunwoody. A few minutes later, an officer had the eight-time NBA All-Star’s car towed.
A police report states that Howard, 31, was pulled over for speeding in the wee hours of the morning on April 29. Police found that he was driving on a suspended registration and without insurance.
Ouch.
Howard got off fairly lightly for going 95 in a 65 zone, according to the report the AJC saw. Howard was given a ticket for not having insurance but a verbal warning for speeding and the lack of registration. The vehicle was towed, Howard got in the black SUV of his bodyguard (who had followed Howard while he was driving/speeding).
It’s going to be an interesting off-season for Howard, who has two-years and $47 million left on his contract. Depending on who the new head of basketball operations for the Hawks turns out to be, and what direction he takes the roster, Howard could find himself on the trade block. Not that he would fetch much, as the playoffs showed the game is moving in a direction that doesn’t fit with Howard’s game anymore.