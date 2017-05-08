Getty Images

Draymond Green on Cavaliers in East: “When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball”

Leave a comment
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

Draymond Green is talking a lot lately.

On the day he made pot-calling-the-kettle-black comments about Boston’s Kelly Olynyk being a “dirty” player, Green decided to take shots at every team save the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference when asked about Cleveland’s romp through the East.

Via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“I thought teams would compete a little harder,” Green said after shootaround on Monday. “I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak.

“I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is.”

Some quick thoughts here.

• Green is right, nobody was terribly impressed by Indiana in the first round, then again nobody was impressed by Portland either.

• In the second round, the Cavaliers played better defense, exploited mismatches, and dismissed the 51-win Raptors with ease. The Warriors are up 3-0 heading into Monday night’s game with the 51-win Utah Jazz. While I would argue the Jazz are better built for the postseason than the Raptors, it’s not like the Warriors have had a difficult path through the playoffs.

• It’s not the Cavaliers’ fault that the rest of the East does not have a true contender among them. If anything, teams on the rise in the East are trying to make their peak a couple of years from now when, in theory, LeBron James and the Cavaliers have started to fade. Right now, Cleveland is a juggernaut in the East.

• LeBron has been the best player in the playoffs, and most concerning to Golden State should be his 46.8 percent three-point shooting in the postseason. Golden State’s go-to strategy against LeBron is to go under the pick and dare him to beat them with his jumper, because that’s less dangerous than him on the drive, but if LeBron is knocking down those shots a Finals rubber match just got a lot more interesting.

Trail Blazers unveil new logo (photo)

AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

The Trail Blazer’s pinwheel logo has become iconic, which is remarkable considering it has changed multiple times over the years – different colors, different angles.

Portland released its latest update with an annotations:

1. 10 lines represent the game of basketball: two teams of five players, coming together at center court in competition. The movement and symmetry of the lines reflect the mechanics and fluidity of the game.

2. Each of the lines follow the same trail to the center of the pinwheel and are now connected as an added symbol of teamwork.

3. The updated pinwheel is reminiscent of our original 70’s logo that was constructed with evenly spaced lines and congruent edges.

4. The angle of the lines are now at exactly 45 degrees representing the 45th Parallel North that leads on a path to the Northwest region, our community and our hometown.

5. To honor the tradition of our 1990’s brand, we reversed the color scheme of the logo to feature our red on top.

6. We are introducing an updated font that is a modernized interpretation built from our rich history and reflecting the styles of the Northwest.

Turning the angles to 45 degrees to represent the 45th parallel is a cool detail. Flipping the colors to put red on top feels like change for the sake of change.

It’s just hard to generate much excitement over a logo that looks so similar to the previous version.

At least the Trail Blazers will probably sell some merchandise to fans who don’t want to look dated.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue fined J.R. Smith $100 for falling for DeMar DeRozan pump fake

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

The Cavaliers swept the Raptors, but one Cleveland player didn’t escape the series unscathed.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue fined J.R. Smith $100 for biting on a DeMar DeRozan pump fake in Game 4 Sunday, and collected in the locker room after the win.

As part of Lue’s challenge to Smith to guard DeRozan, the Raptors’ top scorer who looks to draw fouls, Smith owed his coach $100 every time he jumped for one of DeRozan’s pump fake.

Iman Shumpert said all players were subjected to fines for jumping on a fake by DeRozan or Kyle Lowry, who missed the final two games of the series with a sprained ankle. But Lue said Smith was the only one who jumped (and paid).

$100 isn’t necessarily a lot to Smith, who made $12.8 million this season. But if I ran the players’ union, I’d protest this on principle. Lue should find ways to motivate his players other than taking their money.

On another note: This is a reason Toronto’s offense keeps faltering in the playoffs. DeRozan’s and Lowry’s craftiness is tough to handle when facing a few teams each week, each with distinctive strengths and weaknesses, in the regular season. When seeing DeRozan and Lowry repeatedly in a row, their moves are easier to solve. I doubt the Lowry and DeRozan went four straight games without getting multiple bites on their pump fakes. That even Cleveland’s suspect defense did it only once is telling.

Rudy Gay opting out of Kings contract despite injury

AP Photo/Steve Yeater
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT

Rudy Gay wants to escape “basketball hell,” and a torn Achilles – after a little uncertainty – won’t stop him.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Veteran forward Rudy Gay plans to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Sacramento Kings to become a free agent, his agent Roger Montgomery confirmed to The Undefeated on Monday.

Gay was slated to earn $14,263,566 next season. He might not get that much in free agency, given the January injury that could sideline him a year. But the 30-year-old could seek a long-term contract from a team looking to lock him into a potentially reduced rate. Or he could sign a shorter deal and rehab his value. Or he could get a mega long-term deal. Gay is a talented scorer, and he’ll draw suitors – especially if he’s willing to be a stretch four.

The Kings might not know it, but this could be good for them, too. Gay no longer fits a team that should rebuild without DeMarcus Cousins. Sacramento has only one more year to tank before sending its unprotected 2019 first-rounder to the 76ers. A young core of Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere, Malachi Richardson, Georgios Papagiannis, Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Kings’ own first-rounder and a Pelicans’ first-rounder probably isn’t quite enough to mold into a legitimate winner. I’d want that high 2018 first-rounder too – which should be achievable considering how much development the players in place still need.

The path to another high pick gets even easier without Gay, and that should offset the short-term loss in production.

Draymond Green on Kelly Olynyk: ‘Dirty player. Man, I don’t respect guys like that’

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT

Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk, who set an infuriatingly high screen on Kelly Oubre and dislocated Kevin Love‘s elbow, said he’s not a dirty player.

Draymond Green disagrees.

Green on the Dray Day podcast:

Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player. You do little stuff dirty, and then you want to take a charge on something? Come on, man. Oubre ain’t hit him that hard. Nor should he have been suspended. Y’all already kicked him out of the game. So essentially he’s getting a game-and-a-half suspension for that?

Olynyk caught him in the face, in the neck, with a couple elbows. And that’s what I don’t understand. You let people get away with stuff and then finally when somebody reacts you penalize that guy. But you’re not going to penalize him for continuing to elbow this guy in the face? I don’t get that.

He’s dirty. Dirty player. Man, I don’t respect guys like that. I know he’s not like the greatest basketball player of all-time so maybe you feel like you’ve got to do that. But – just dirty. I don’t respect that, man. He dirty.

There’s a big difference between knowing all the tricks because knowing all the tricks ain’t doing stuff to hurt people. Like, come on, you really yanked this dude’s shoulder out of place. I don’t roll with that. He just — dude’s dirty. Veteran tricks is grabbing an arm so a guy can’t get there to block the shot or passing the ball and cutting somebody off so they can’t get there to contest, just stuff like that. But you ain’t doing nothing to hurt nobody. This dude be out there trying to hurt people. I don’t rock with bruh like that.

I don’t know whether Olynyk is dirty or reckless, but at a certain point, what’s the difference? He doesn’t take the proper care to ensure he’s not injuring his opponents.

But Green isn’t sparking a deep discussion of whether Olynyk is dirty. The Warriors star is just generating a bunch of pot-calling-the-kettle-black retorts.