Draymond Green on Cavaliers in East: “When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball”

Draymond Green is talking a lot lately.

On the day he made pot-calling-the-kettle-black comments about Boston’s Kelly Olynyk being a “dirty” player, Green decided to take shots at every team save the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference when asked about Cleveland’s romp through the East.

Via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“I thought teams would compete a little harder,” Green said after shootaround on Monday. “I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you’re only watching one side of the good basketball. That’s kind of weak. “I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it’s going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don’t know what that something is.”

Some quick thoughts here.

• Green is right, nobody was terribly impressed by Indiana in the first round, then again nobody was impressed by Portland either.

• In the second round, the Cavaliers played better defense, exploited mismatches, and dismissed the 51-win Raptors with ease. The Warriors are up 3-0 heading into Monday night’s game with the 51-win Utah Jazz. While I would argue the Jazz are better built for the postseason than the Raptors, it’s not like the Warriors have had a difficult path through the playoffs.

• It’s not the Cavaliers’ fault that the rest of the East does not have a true contender among them. If anything, teams on the rise in the East are trying to make their peak a couple of years from now when, in theory, LeBron James and the Cavaliers have started to fade. Right now, Cleveland is a juggernaut in the East.

• LeBron has been the best player in the playoffs, and most concerning to Golden State should be his 46.8 percent three-point shooting in the postseason. Golden State’s go-to strategy against LeBron is to go under the pick and dare him to beat them with his jumper, because that’s less dangerous than him on the drive, but if LeBron is knocking down those shots a Finals rubber match just got a lot more interesting.