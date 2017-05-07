This is a thing? Quickly deleted Kristaps Porzingis Tweet about Clippers creates stir

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Today, on “As Madison Square Garden Turns…”

After Kristaps Porzingis blew off the Knicks exit interview to send a message to management about his frustration with the direction (or, lack thereof), he took off to Latvia. We’ve heard nothing from him.

Until this Tweet came out Saturday (then was quickly deleted):

Of course, this led to a lot of “what did he mean” stories around the Knicks.

There are a couple of options here.

First, and most logically, someone hacked (or grabbed his phone) and just tweeted this as a joke.

However, if you are in the tinfoil hat conspiracy theory club — which seems to be the in needed to getting a job in the Knicks organization — you can try to read into this. Since there is 0.0% chance the Knicks would trade Porzingis to the Clippers, is he suggesting Carmelo Anthony could be bound to join Doc Rivers and the crew in Los Angeles? Rivers has said he wants to re-sign Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, which would make a trade for Anthony unlikely unless the Knicks will take pennies on the dollar. And the two sides have talked in the past, but not recently.

Which brings us back to this was a joke. Nothing to see here, move along.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2017, 12:40 AM EDT

Utah checked a lot of boxes from their pregame scouting report. The tempo was slowed. Gordon Hayward was making plays and finished with 29 points. Rudy Gobert had a huge game with 21 points, 15 boards, and a couple blocks. The Jazz defended the arc well and the Warriors shot 9-of-30 from deep (30 percent). Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 7-of-29 shooting.

And it wasn’t enough.

Because the Warriors have Kevin Durant. This is why they went after him. On a night Curry and Thompson were cold, in one of the most hostile environments he had seen all season, Durant owned Utah on the pick-and-roll all game. That kept the Warriors in it most of the night allowed him to take over late in the fourth, finishing with 38 points.

Golden State went on a 17-5 run midway through the fourth and pulled away for a 102-91 win and now lead Utah 3-0. Game 4 is Monday in Utah.

The Warriors got a lot of quality offense having Gobert’s man set a screen for Durant with the ball, because the Utah defense calls for Gobert to play back off the ball.

“If whoever Gobert is guarding sets a solid screen, KD’s going to come off wide open,” Warriors coach Mike Brown said. “KD can shoot from 25 feet, 17 feet, or get to the rim it doesn’t matter. So that puts Gobert in a perdicerment, we’ve got a seven footer who is coming at him downhill.”

Gobert actually did a good job when Durant drove, he was just 4-of-10 shooting in the paint. However, his jumper was falling and Durant was 7-of-8 from the midrange and 4-of-8 from three.

Durant and Gobert event got into it a little after a play, one where Gobert pushed Durant out of the way going for a board and Durant came back with a shove. That got Durant a Flagrant 1.

In spite of Durant’s heroics, this was another game where the Jazz defense was good, but they couldn’t generate enough offense against the Warriors defense. Utah shot just 39 percent as a team, and if you take Hayward and Gobert out of the equation the rest of the Jazz shot 31.4 percent.

Still, that felt like it would be enough for a while.

After a slow start by both teams — Warriors started 4-of-10 and the Jazz 2-of-8 — the Warriors pulled away for a double-digit lead. Then the Jazz played their best quarter of the series. Utah took its first lead for the first time in the series 48-47 when Rodney Hood buried a wide-open corner three with 1:01 left in the second quarter. It didn’t last long, but they regained the lead before the half on a couple of Gobert free throws and led 50-49.

At the start of the second half Hayward knocked down a three, the Jazz got some stops and makes, but could never pull away. Mostly because Durant — Curry/Thompson/Draymond Green had combined for just 21 points on 30 shots through three quarters.

Still, the Warriors led by two. It was a bad omen. JaVale McGee gave the Warriors good minutes in the fourth as well, the 17-5 run came led by Durant, and it was all over.

This is exactly why the Warriors brought in Durant.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors were not just up 2-0, they had led this series for 1:58:58 seconds in a row. Almost 119 minutes, a complete two-and-a-half games.

But Utah got a phenomenal first half performance from Rudy Gobert on both ends — his passing was impressive — and that put the Jazz on the run to end the first half.

Then it happened: With 1:01 left in the first half Rodney Hood drained this wide-open corner three and the Jazz had the lead.

It only lasted a few seconds before Kevin Durant hit a shot to put the Warriors back in front (he had 22 in the first half), but later Gobert hit a couple free throws to give the Jazz a 50-49 lead at the half.

The question is can Utah sustain that for another 24 minutes.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Washington’s Kelly Oubre has been suspended for Game 4 of a feisty playoff series against Boston, the result of him racing halfway across the court to shove Kelly Olynyk to the ground.

Why? Oubre had been dropped by a hard screen on the play with what looked like a shot above the neck — Olynyk was given a foul on the play — and Oubre said he had been “hit multiple times by the same person” and he just reacted.

Olynyk has set hard screens, been physical in a chippy series, and worked to get under the skin of a few Wizards. That’s led to a lot of “Olynyk is a dirty player” talk. Remember, Olynyk was the guy who dislocated Kevin Love‘s arm in the playoffs a couple seasons ago.

Olynyk was asked about his dirty play Saturday, via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com.

“I don’t think I’m a dirty player. My teammates don’t think I’m a dirty player. It’s basketball. It happens. You have to set a screen, you box out, you have to do a lot of things. It’s not something you focus on. You just go out there and play the next game.”

Olynyk has to be physical for the Celtics, especially when he’s not hitting shots, which has been the case much of this series, particularly Game 3. He did not play well. But he’s out there because of his style of play.

Olynyk is the kind of player fans love if he’s on your team and despise if he’s on the opposition, joining a long line of pests. He’s dirty until he’s your guy, then you love him. He skirts the line, but Olynyk knows where it is — Oubre crossed it and that got him suspended.

 

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 6, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Pritchard spent the last six seasons speaking his mind privately.

He shared his crazy ideas with Larry Bird, occasionally agreed to disagree with the boss, and might have even tried to persuade Bird to be more aggressive with player moves. Now, the Indiana Pacers are about to see if Pritchard can live up to his word.

“I think you have to be bold in this position,” Pritchard said earlier this week after being given the team’s president of basketball operations job. “I like interchanging pieces, I like moving around in the draft, I want to be aggressive, I want to make deals.”

Pritchard’s attitude may be just what the Pacers need as they enter a transformational offseason.

He has played this game before, though his wheeling-and-dealing ways cost him the general manager’s position in Portland after a little more than three seasons. But the man who was hired to replace Bird acknowledges he’s not the same guy who was fired on draft night in 2010.

Pritchard credits Bird with teaching him about the importance of continuity. After returning to his home state in 2011, Pritchard said he understood that great minds don’t always have to think alike – until a final decision is made and then everyone must present a unified front. He developed an affinity for Bird’s ability to speak plainly, bluntly and meaningfully, and he’s even changing his mind about the thought of Lance Stephenson playing point guard.

But Pritchard still intends to be aggressive with trades, in free agency and with a budget that even made Bird reconsider his plan to step down as the team’s lead decision maker.

“After seeing next year’s budget, I almost want to stay,” Bird joked on Monday. “I think he’s the right guy.”

While the Pacers have a pretty good notion of what they have in Pritchard, it’s the Indiana native who is waiting to see what cards he’s dealt.

Former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague, forwards C.J. Miles and Lavoy Allen, and backup guard Aaron Brooks can all become free agents. Four-time All-Star Paul George has one year left on his contract and could become trade bait if he refuses to commit to playing in Indiana next season. Pritchard said he expects to keep George well beyond 2017-18 and will do almost anything to make it possible.

That will require Pritchard to put a better supporting cast around George, who has made no secret of his desire to bring the Pacers their first NBA title.

Pritchard, born in Bloomington, Indiana, grew up in suburban Indianapolis, and understands.

“This team has been to the playoffs 22 of the last 29 years and we want to be successful,” Pritchard said. “The message (from George) was that he wants to win. We want to win. So we’re on the same page.”

The conventional wisdom last summer, after the Pacers acquired Teague and forward Thaddeus Young in trades, was that they might be on the cusp of returning to the Eastern Conference finals. Instead, they needed to win their last five regular-season games just to make the playoffs, and were swept by defending champion Cleveland in four games.

So Pritchard will begin the revamp from inside the organization.

He’s encouraging promising center Myles Turner to come back bigger and stronger. Pritchard wants Stephenson to get healthy so he can energize the Pacers in a way others cannot. Of course, Pritchard wants to re-sign Teague and George, and he wants the Pacers to get back to some of their more traditional traits.

“Look, we have to be a tougher team,” Pritchard said. “We won at home last year, but when you look at what it takes to win on the road, you have to be physical and you have to play tough. So toughness is what I want to add to the team. We used to be known as a lunch pail team, and we have to get that back.”

And now it’s Pritchard who must finish the job.

“As the No. 2 guy, you make all sorts of recommendations and some are crazy, and then you move into this role,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s OK being the No. 2 guy, too. But Larry and I have had a lot of conversations and he just said `It’s time for you.”‘

 