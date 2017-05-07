Getty Images

Rockets need more than James Harden show vs. Spurs

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) — As Houston Rockets guard James Harden barreled through the San Antonio defense on Friday night en route to 30 second-half points, what gradually became clear was the Spurs’ willingness to let Harden thrive as long as his teammates did not.

Plenty of the postgame dialogue celebrated the Spurs’ height advantage and how they parlayed it into a 103-92 victory over Houston in Game 3 of this Western Conference semifinal series. The adjustment that proved more decisive was San Antonio ceding scoring opportunities to Harden while muting the Rockets’ other perimeter threats.

Harden scored 56.6 percent of Houston’s second-half points, doing so with an impressive 75.0 effective field goal percentage. But Harden recorded two assists following the intermission and had just one teammate reach double figures in scoring after halftime. Center Clint Capela had 10 of his 12 points after the break.

Houston aims to square the series at 2-2 in Game 4 on Sunday night at Toyota Center.

After averaging a league-leading 11.2 assists during the regular season and 12 in Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, Harden produced five assists in Game 3. Houston fell to 1-5 in the six games that Harden recorded six or fewer assists this season.

“It’s a battle I’ve been trying to figure out all year long, to find a happy medium between scoring the basketball and facilitating,” said Harden, who finished with 43 points. “I think I just go with basketball instincts. If I have a shot be aggressive and shoot it. If not, get off the ball and have someone else make a play.”

The Rockets exploited foes based on decisions Harden makes with the ball, and when he is able to score and facilitate, their offense is often overwhelming. Harden recorded 20 points and 14 assists in the series opener, needing just 13 shots to orchestrate an offense that produced a 39-point lead and a 126-99 win.

Houston finished 19-10 when Harden produced 30-plus points and 10-plus assists during the regular season. Preventing him from striking that balance, even while running the risk of Harden exploding, renders the Rockets’ offense less frightful. Excluding Harden, Houston went 0 for 8 on second-half 3-pointers.

“It’s a challenge,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “They’ve got great shooters, good athletes, good scheme, and just as anyone else would do we’re just trying to do our best to get out to those shooters. James does a great job making you think about what you have to do to him, how much you can help off other people. It’s enough to drive you crazy but you just do your best. That’s why people score.”

The Spurs will again be without point guard Tony Parker in Game 4 after he was lost for the season with a quadriceps injury in Game 2. Rookie Dejounte Murray will again start with Patty Mills coming in off the bench.

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge exploded for 26 points in Game 2 after totaling just 19 over the first two games. Star small forward Kawhi Leonard had another strong game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

What proved crucial for San Antonio was that while Harden scored at will in the second half, so too did the Spurs. After mustering only 43 points prior to the intermission, San Antonio scored 60 in the second half with a 63.9 effective field goal percentage.

While there was no correlation between Harden finding his offensive rhythm and the Rockets’ defensive collapse, their shortcoming on that end of the court left them acknowledging one more thing that needs to change Sunday night.

“They played harder than we did in the second half. We can’t allow that, especially at home,” Rockets forward Trevor Ariza said. “We’ve got to do a better job of matching their physicality and playing harder.”

This is a thing? Quickly deleted Kristaps Porzingis Tweet about Clippers creates stir

3 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Today, on “As Madison Square Garden Turns…”

After Kristaps Porzingis blew off the Knicks exit interview to send a message to management about his frustration with the direction (or, lack thereof), he took off to Latvia. We’ve heard nothing from him.

Until this Tweet came out Saturday (then was quickly deleted):

Of course, this led to a lot of “what did he mean” stories around the Knicks.

There are a couple of options here.

First, and most logically, someone hacked (or grabbed his phone) and just tweeted this as a joke.

However, if you are in the tinfoil hat conspiracy theory club — which seems to be the in needed to getting a job in the Knicks organization — you can try to read into this. Since there is 0.0% chance the Knicks would trade Porzingis to the Clippers, is he suggesting Carmelo Anthony could be bound to join Doc Rivers and the crew in Los Angeles? Rivers has said he wants to re-sign Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, which would make a trade for Anthony unlikely unless the Knicks will take pennies on the dollar. And the two sides have talked in the past, but not recently.

Which brings us back to this was a joke. Nothing to see here, move along.

This is why Warriors wanted Kevin Durant, he takes over to get Warriors win, 3-0 series lead

Getty Images
19 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2017, 12:40 AM EDT

Utah checked a lot of boxes from their pregame scouting report. The tempo was slowed. Gordon Hayward was making plays and finished with 29 points. Rudy Gobert had a huge game with 21 points, 15 boards, and a couple blocks. The Jazz defended the arc well and the Warriors shot 9-of-30 from deep (30 percent). Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 7-of-29 shooting.

And it wasn’t enough.

Because the Warriors have Kevin Durant. This is why they went after him. On a night Curry and Thompson were cold, in one of the most hostile environments he had seen all season, Durant owned Utah on the pick-and-roll all game. That kept the Warriors in it most of the night allowed him to take over late in the fourth, finishing with 38 points.

Golden State went on a 17-5 run midway through the fourth and pulled away for a 102-91 win and now lead Utah 3-0. Game 4 is Monday in Utah.

The Warriors got a lot of quality offense having Gobert’s man set a screen for Durant with the ball, because the Utah defense calls for Gobert to play back off the ball.

“If whoever Gobert is guarding sets a solid screen, KD’s going to come off wide open,” Warriors coach Mike Brown said. “KD can shoot from 25 feet, 17 feet, or get to the rim it doesn’t matter. So that puts Gobert in a perdicerment, we’ve got a seven footer who is coming at him downhill.”

Gobert actually did a good job when Durant drove, he was just 4-of-10 shooting in the paint. However, his jumper was falling and Durant was 7-of-8 from the midrange and 4-of-8 from three.

Durant and Gobert event got into it a little after a play, one where Gobert pushed Durant out of the way going for a board and Durant came back with a shove. That got Durant a Flagrant 1.

In spite of Durant’s heroics, this was another game where the Jazz defense was good, but they couldn’t generate enough offense against the Warriors defense. Utah shot just 39 percent as a team, and if you take Hayward and Gobert out of the equation the rest of the Jazz shot 31.4 percent.

Still, that felt like it would be enough for a while.

After a slow start by both teams — Warriors started 4-of-10 and the Jazz 2-of-8 — the Warriors pulled away for a double-digit lead. Then the Jazz played their best quarter of the series. Utah took its first lead for the first time in the series 48-47 when Rodney Hood buried a wide-open corner three with 1:01 left in the second quarter. It didn’t last long, but they regained the lead before the half on a couple of Gobert free throws and led 50-49.

At the start of the second half Hayward knocked down a three, the Jazz got some stops and makes, but could never pull away. Mostly because Durant — Curry/Thompson/Draymond Green had combined for just 21 points on 30 shots through three quarters.

Still, the Warriors led by two. It was a bad omen. JaVale McGee gave the Warriors good minutes in the fourth as well, the 17-5 run came led by Durant, and it was all over.

This is exactly why the Warriors brought in Durant.

Rodney Hood three gives Jazz lead for first time — in entire series

Associated Press
11 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

The Golden State Warriors were not just up 2-0, they had led this series for 1:58:58 seconds in a row. Almost 119 minutes, a complete two-and-a-half games.

But Utah got a phenomenal first half performance from Rudy Gobert on both ends — his passing was impressive — and that put the Jazz on the run to end the first half.

Then it happened: With 1:01 left in the first half Rodney Hood drained this wide-open corner three and the Jazz had the lead.

It only lasted a few seconds before Kevin Durant hit a shot to put the Warriors back in front (he had 22 in the first half), but later Gobert hit a couple free throws to give the Jazz a 50-49 lead at the half.

The question is can Utah sustain that for another 24 minutes.

Celtics’ Kelly Olynyk: “I don’t think I’m a dirty player”

Getty Images
15 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Washington’s Kelly Oubre has been suspended for Game 4 of a feisty playoff series against Boston, the result of him racing halfway across the court to shove Kelly Olynyk to the ground.

Why? Oubre had been dropped by a hard screen on the play with what looked like a shot above the neck — Olynyk was given a foul on the play — and Oubre said he had been “hit multiple times by the same person” and he just reacted.

Olynyk has set hard screens, been physical in a chippy series, and worked to get under the skin of a few Wizards. That’s led to a lot of “Olynyk is a dirty player” talk. Remember, Olynyk was the guy who dislocated Kevin Love‘s arm in the playoffs a couple seasons ago.

Olynyk was asked about his dirty play Saturday, via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSNNE.com.

“I don’t think I’m a dirty player. My teammates don’t think I’m a dirty player. It’s basketball. It happens. You have to set a screen, you box out, you have to do a lot of things. It’s not something you focus on. You just go out there and play the next game.”

Olynyk has to be physical for the Celtics, especially when he’s not hitting shots, which has been the case much of this series, particularly Game 3. He did not play well. But he’s out there because of his style of play.

Olynyk is the kind of player fans love if he’s on your team and despise if he’s on the opposition, joining a long line of pests. He’s dirty until he’s your guy, then you love him. He skirts the line, but Olynyk knows where it is — Oubre crossed it and that got him suspended.

 