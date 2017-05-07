porzingis
Kristaps Porzingis says Clippers tweet a result of hacking

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis tweeted out something odd this weekend. Porzingis left the entire NBA social sphere scratching their heads when he sent out:

LA Clippers 🙂🙂🙂

Was it meant to be a direct message to someone KP was talking to? Was it supposed to be a joke? Was it real insight into where Porzingis or teammate Carmelo Anthony might land this summer?

According to Porzingis, it was none of the above. Instead, they’re going with the old “he was hacked” routine.

Roll it:

Hey, sure. That’s what hackers usually do. They grab your account, tweet out a carefully-worded, ominous message that outsiders can directly correlate to the situation in New York. Makes sense.

Or does it?

Meanwhile, Porzingis himself sent out a screenshot of his recent emoji screen that looks like he doesn’t even use the smiley from the tweet:

That doesn’t really prove much, given you could easily change your recently used emojis right before screenshotting them. You can also use a laptop or other devices to send emojis on Twitter, and we don’t know whether the tweet came from a phone or not. And finally, I should point out that many NBA players have multiple phones, as well as social media managers handling aspects of their account.

I’m still not convinced, is what I’m saying. Guess we will just have to wait and see.

Mike D’Antoni, Erik Spoelstra win joint Coach of the Year award from NBCA

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

We are still waiting on the official NBA Coach of the Year announcement, but in the meantime the NBA Coaches Association has made their decision.

The NBCA’s inaugural choice for the Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year will be shared by Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni and Miami Heat skipper Erik Spoelstra. The NBCA’s award is voted on solely by coaches, so it’s a strong endorsement to get the nod for both D’Antoni and Spoelstra.

The news was announced by multiple outlets on Sunday morning.

Via Twitter:

D’Antoni took a Houston Rockets team that needed to restructure their offense in a year following the exit of Dwight Howard. He’s somehow revolutionized the old system he used in the Phoenix Suns, making James Harden one of the league’s top assist men while the rest of the team shoots lights our from 3-point range.

Spoelstra helmed a team that saw multiple injuries in 2016-17, including a season-ending shoulder issue for Justise Winslow. He had to re-work the offense of his team, and Spoelstra found new ways to incorporate James Johnson. By the end of the season, the Heat were vying for the final playoff spot despite an 11-30 start to the year.

Both coaches are deserving, and their feats are genuinely incredible.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr underwent spinal cord leak procedure

Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had a spinal cord leak procedure on his back and remains out indefinitely.

Owner Joe Lacob updated Kerr’s condition during an interview with Bloomberg Radio.

Kerr did not travel to Salt Lake City for the Warriors’ 102-01 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night that gave Golden State a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference second-round series. He saw a specialist at Duke University on Friday.

Kerr had back surgery about two years ago and has been dealing with complications. Assistant Mike Brown took over as acting coach for Game 3 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are 7-0 in the playoffs and have the longest winning streak in a single postseason in franchise history.

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

What else have you got to do on a lazy Sunday morning?

Spend 13 minutes or so enjoying the best assists from last season in the NBA. There’s plenty of James Harden, Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard and other stars, but also a few from unexpected sources. And ones you saw back in January but forgot.

It’s a great way to prep for a triple-header of games Sunday.

Rockets need more than James Harden show vs. Spurs

Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

HOUSTON (AP) — As Houston Rockets guard James Harden barreled through the San Antonio defense on Friday night en route to 30 second-half points, what gradually became clear was the Spurs’ willingness to let Harden thrive as long as his teammates did not.

Plenty of the postgame dialogue celebrated the Spurs’ height advantage and how they parlayed it into a 103-92 victory over Houston in Game 3 of this Western Conference semifinal series. The adjustment that proved more decisive was San Antonio ceding scoring opportunities to Harden while muting the Rockets’ other perimeter threats.

Harden scored 56.6 percent of Houston’s second-half points, doing so with an impressive 75.0 effective field goal percentage. But Harden recorded two assists following the intermission and had just one teammate reach double figures in scoring after halftime. Center Clint Capela had 10 of his 12 points after the break.

Houston aims to square the series at 2-2 in Game 4 on Sunday night at Toyota Center.

After averaging a league-leading 11.2 assists during the regular season and 12 in Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, Harden produced five assists in Game 3. Houston fell to 1-5 in the six games that Harden recorded six or fewer assists this season.

“It’s a battle I’ve been trying to figure out all year long, to find a happy medium between scoring the basketball and facilitating,” said Harden, who finished with 43 points. “I think I just go with basketball instincts. If I have a shot be aggressive and shoot it. If not, get off the ball and have someone else make a play.”

The Rockets exploited foes based on decisions Harden makes with the ball, and when he is able to score and facilitate, their offense is often overwhelming. Harden recorded 20 points and 14 assists in the series opener, needing just 13 shots to orchestrate an offense that produced a 39-point lead and a 126-99 win.

Houston finished 19-10 when Harden produced 30-plus points and 10-plus assists during the regular season. Preventing him from striking that balance, even while running the risk of Harden exploding, renders the Rockets’ offense less frightful. Excluding Harden, Houston went 0 for 8 on second-half 3-pointers.

“It’s a challenge,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “They’ve got great shooters, good athletes, good scheme, and just as anyone else would do we’re just trying to do our best to get out to those shooters. James does a great job making you think about what you have to do to him, how much you can help off other people. It’s enough to drive you crazy but you just do your best. That’s why people score.”

The Spurs will again be without point guard Tony Parker in Game 4 after he was lost for the season with a quadriceps injury in Game 2. Rookie Dejounte Murray will again start with Patty Mills coming in off the bench.

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge exploded for 26 points in Game 2 after totaling just 19 over the first two games. Star small forward Kawhi Leonard had another strong game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

What proved crucial for San Antonio was that while Harden scored at will in the second half, so too did the Spurs. After mustering only 43 points prior to the intermission, San Antonio scored 60 in the second half with a 63.9 effective field goal percentage.

While there was no correlation between Harden finding his offensive rhythm and the Rockets’ defensive collapse, their shortcoming on that end of the court left them acknowledging one more thing that needs to change Sunday night.

“They played harder than we did in the second half. We can’t allow that, especially at home,” Rockets forward Trevor Ariza said. “We’ve got to do a better job of matching their physicality and playing harder.”