Kevin Durant after Flagrant 1 on Rudy Gobert: “That’s why they call our league soft” (VIDEO)

Kevin Durant usually seems like a level-headed guy, but Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert just sort of got to him on Saturday night.
During the Golden State Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Jazz, 102-91, Gobert and Durant went nose-to-nose after a bit of a shoving match.
The play happened with 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter, with Durant and Gobert going at it down low as they battled for position. Gobert could be seen coming across Durant’s left side, giving the Warriors star a forearm in the ribs that moved him off his toes.
Durant didn’t like that very much, and as Gobert faced the coming play it was Durant who gave the Jazz center a big shove in the back with a forearm of his own.
For his efforts, Durant was assessed a Flagrant 1 and a technical foul.
Game 4 is on Monday in Utah. Golden State will be looking to complete the 4-0 sweep.
New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis tweeted out something odd this weekend. Porzingis left the entire NBA social sphere scratching their heads when he sent out:
LA Clippers 🙂🙂🙂
Was it meant to be a direct message to someone KP was talking to? Was it supposed to be a joke? Was it real insight into where Porzingis or teammate Carmelo Anthony might land this summer?
According to Porzingis, it was none of the above. Instead, they’re going with the old “he was hacked” routine.
Roll it:
Hey, sure. That’s what hackers usually do. They grab your account, tweet out a carefully-worded, ominous message that outsiders can directly correlate to the situation in New York. Makes sense.
Or does it?
Meanwhile, Porzingis himself sent out a screenshot of his recent emoji screen that looks like he doesn’t even use the smiley from the tweet:
That doesn’t really prove much, given you could easily change your recently used emojis right before screenshotting them. You can also use a laptop or other devices to send emojis on Twitter, and we don’t know whether the tweet came from a phone or not. And finally, I should point out that many NBA players have multiple phones, as well as social media managers handling aspects of their account.
I’m still not convinced, is what I’m saying. Guess we will just have to wait and see.
We are still waiting on the official NBA Coach of the Year announcement, but in the meantime the NBA Coaches Association has made their decision.
The NBCA’s inaugural choice for the Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year will be shared by Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni and Miami Heat skipper Erik Spoelstra. The NBCA’s award is voted on solely by coaches, so it’s a strong endorsement to get the nod for both D’Antoni and Spoelstra.
The news was announced by multiple outlets on Sunday morning.
Via Twitter:
D’Antoni took a Houston Rockets team that needed to restructure their offense in a year following the exit of Dwight Howard. He’s somehow revolutionized the old system he used in the Phoenix Suns, making James Harden one of the league’s top assist men while the rest of the team shoots lights our from 3-point range.
Spoelstra helmed a team that saw multiple injuries in 2016-17, including a season-ending shoulder issue for Justise Winslow. He had to re-work the offense of his team, and Spoelstra found new ways to incorporate James Johnson. By the end of the season, the Heat were vying for the final playoff spot despite an 11-30 start to the year.
Both coaches are deserving, and their feats are genuinely incredible.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had a spinal cord leak procedure on his back and remains out indefinitely.
Owner Joe Lacob updated Kerr’s condition during an interview with Bloomberg Radio.
Kerr did not travel to Salt Lake City for the Warriors’ 102-01 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night that gave Golden State a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference second-round series. He saw a specialist at Duke University on Friday.
Kerr had back surgery about two years ago and has been dealing with complications. Assistant Mike Brown took over as acting coach for Game 3 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Warriors are 7-0 in the playoffs and have the longest winning streak in a single postseason in franchise history.
What else have you got to do on a lazy Sunday morning?
Spend 13 minutes or so enjoying the best assists from last season in the NBA. There’s plenty of James Harden, Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard and other stars, but also a few from unexpected sources. And ones you saw back in January but forgot.
It’s a great way to prep for a triple-header of games Sunday.