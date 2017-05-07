Twitter

Iman Shumpert gets a technical foul for kicking DeMar DeRozan … there (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Move over, Draymond Green. There’s another NBA player that wants to bite your style.

Well mostly when it comes to kicking dudes in the plums.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert found himself in trouble on Sunday after officials ruled he had produced an unnatural extension of his leg.

That’s code for “He kicked DeMar DeRozan in the crotch” if you’re playing along at home.

Ouch.

DeRozan was obviously feeling the effects from the kick but continued to play in the game. Shumpert was assessed a technical foul.

LeBron James scores 35 points, Cavaliers sweep Raptors

Associated PressMay 7, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

TORONTO — LeBron James scored 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a four-game sweep of Toronto, beating the Raptors 109-102 on Sunday to give James his seventh consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kyle Korver scored 18 points to help the Cavaliers become the first team to win eight straight playoff games the year following a title, and the first team to win eight straight in consecutive postseasons.

Channing Frye had 10 points, and Cleveland finished 16 for 41 from 3-point range.

They finished off the Raptors about an hour before Game 4 between the Celtics and Wizards tipped off in Washington.

That series won’t end until Wednesday night at the earliest, and could run until Monday night, meaning the Cavaliers will have plenty of time to rest before the Eastern Conference Finals.

James added nine rebounds and six assists. Irving had nine assists.

Serge Ibaka scored 23 points, and DeMar DeRozan had 22 for Toronto. The Raptors took their first fourth-quarter lead of the series but couldn’t avoid their fourth straight loss.

Making his second start in place of injured point guard Kyle Lowry, Cory Joseph had 20 points and 12 assists for Toronto, which lost in six games against Cleveland last year in the Conference Finals. P.J Tucker had 14 points and 12 assists in his first career playoff start.

Lowry sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of Game 2, and aggravated the injury while trying to warm up for Friday’s Game 3. He was not active Sunday.

A 3 by Toronto’s Fred Van Vleet cut it to 87-86 at 9:51 of the fourth, but James answered with a 3. Toronto kept it close, and took a 93-93 lead when Ibaka converted a three-point play with 6:38 left.

Irving responded with a 3 and, following a missed shot by DeRozan, added a pair of free throws to put Cleveland up 97-92 at 5:54. After a basket by Cory Joseph, Irving added two more free throws and a layup, scoring all of Cleveland’s points in an 11-2 run that gave the Cavs a 103-95 edge with 4:00 remaining.

Cleveland missed nine of its first 12 field-goal attempts, including four straight 3-point shots, and trailed 26-15 with 2:38 left in the first, but Toronto couldn’t hold its lead. James converted a three-point play with 15 seconds left in the first to tie it at 28-all after one.

Following a replay review, Cleveland’s Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the second after he kneed DeRozan in the ground area while rising for a jump shot, an incident that left DeRozan lying on the court in pain.

The Cavaliers started a 17-7 run while DeRozan was on the bench, opening a 51-41 lead with 3:46 left in the second. Korver scored 16 points in the second, making four 3-pointers, as Cleveland led 61-49 at halftime.

James scored 10 points in the third but the Raptors got nine from DeRozan and seven from Ibaka to close the gap. Toronto trailed 85-80 heading to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland has swept its opponent all nine times it has taken a 3-0 series lead. … Korver’s career high for points in a quarter is 17. … James was the only Cleveland player to shoot a free throw in the first half. He went 3 for 3 from the line.

Raptors: Toronto shot 10 for 29 from 3-point range. … The Raptors used a different starting lineup in all four games. … DeRozan’s eight assists were a career playoff-high.

Kevin Durant after Flagrant 1 on Rudy Gobert: “That’s why they call our league soft” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Kevin Durant usually seems like a level-headed guy, but Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert just sort of got to him on Saturday night.

During the Golden State Warriors’ Game 3 win over the Jazz, 102-91, Gobert and Durant went nose-to-nose after a bit of a shoving match.

The play happened with 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter, with Durant and Gobert going at it down low as they battled for position. Gobert could be seen coming across Durant’s left side, giving the Warriors star a forearm in the ribs that moved him off his toes.

Durant didn’t like that very much, and as Gobert faced the coming play it was Durant who gave the Jazz center a big shove in the back with a forearm of his own.

For his efforts, Durant was assessed a Flagrant 1 and a technical foul.

Game 4 is on Monday in Utah. Golden State will be looking to complete the 4-0 sweep.

Kristaps Porzingis says Clippers tweet a result of hacking

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

New York Knicks center Kristaps Porzingis tweeted out something odd this weekend. Porzingis left the entire NBA social sphere scratching their heads when he sent out:

LA Clippers 🙂🙂🙂

Was it meant to be a direct message to someone KP was talking to? Was it supposed to be a joke? Was it real insight into where Porzingis or teammate Carmelo Anthony might land this summer?

According to Porzingis, it was none of the above. Instead, they’re going with the old “he was hacked” routine.

Hey, sure. That’s what hackers usually do. They grab your account, tweet out a carefully-worded, ominous message that outsiders can directly correlate to the situation in New York. Makes sense.

Or does it?

Meanwhile, Porzingis himself sent out a screenshot of his recent emoji screen that looks like he doesn’t even use the smiley from the tweet:

That doesn’t really prove much, given you could easily change your recently used emojis right before screenshotting them. You can also use a laptop or other devices to send emojis on Twitter, and we don’t know whether the tweet came from a phone or not. And finally, I should point out that many NBA players have multiple phones, as well as social media managers handling aspects of their account.

I’m still not convinced, is what I’m saying. Guess we will just have to wait and see.

Mike D’Antoni, Erik Spoelstra win joint Coach of the Year award from NBCA

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

We are still waiting on the official NBA Coach of the Year announcement, but in the meantime the NBA Coaches Association has made their decision.

The NBCA’s inaugural choice for the Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year will be shared by Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni and Miami Heat skipper Erik Spoelstra. The NBCA’s award is voted on solely by coaches, so it’s a strong endorsement to get the nod for both D’Antoni and Spoelstra.

The news was announced by multiple outlets on Sunday morning.

D’Antoni took a Houston Rockets team that needed to restructure their offense in a year following the exit of Dwight Howard. He’s somehow revolutionized the old system he used in the Phoenix Suns, making James Harden one of the league’s top assist men while the rest of the team shoots lights our from 3-point range.

Spoelstra helmed a team that saw multiple injuries in 2016-17, including a season-ending shoulder issue for Justise Winslow. He had to re-work the offense of his team, and Spoelstra found new ways to incorporate James Johnson. By the end of the season, the Heat were vying for the final playoff spot despite an 11-30 start to the year.

Both coaches are deserving, and their feats are genuinely incredible.