Huge 26-0 run in third quarter helps Bradley Beal, John Wall demolish Celtics in Game 4

The Washington Wizards are who we thought they were.

John Wall and Bradley Beal had themselves a night in D.C., scoring a combined 56 points as the Wizards took Game 4 at home over the Boston Celtics, 121-102.

Of particular note was Wall’s performance, as athletic and physically-dominating as we’ve seen this postseason — and that includes those by LeBron James.

Wall scored 40 points in a losing effort in Game 2 thanks to Isaiah Thomas‘ monster 53-point outing, but this time Wall didn’t need to go bananas. The Wizards point guard was just 8-of-25 from the floor, but countered with 12 assists, five steals, three rebounds, and a block. Wall also got to the line nine times, while Thomas didn’t even sniff the charity stripe.

The first half was competitive, and the teams went into the third quarter tied at 48-48. But a huge surge from Washington put the game out of reach for the Celtics. Washington went on a 26-0 run, going 10-of-13 from the floor and forcing eight turnovers as they created an insurmountable lead.

Beal was an excellent part of the Wizards’ success, going 11-of-16 from the floor including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Washington’s star shooting guard finished with a game-high 29 points.

For Boston, it was a traumatic experience as they couldn’t seem to coax the Wizards into missing their shots. The big third quarter run was a defensive black mark for the Celtics, a team that finished near the middle in defensive rating this season.

Isaiah Thomas had a team-high 19 points, but again failed to reach the free-throw line, a staple of his game. Outside of scoring, no Celtic had double-digit statistics in any category, and Thomas and Al Horford finished -30 and -36, respectively.

When it came down to it, if you have been watching Wall this season you expected to see a game like this in the playoffs eventually. Doubly so against Boston’s guards, and definitely at home in the Verizon Center.

Wizards' John Wall after squaring series with Celtics: "We feel like we're in control. We have the momentum. We feel like we can win there." pic.twitter.com/bm4SgI1GHT — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 8, 2017

The series heads back to Boston tied 2-2 for Game 5 on Wednesday.