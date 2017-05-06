Raptors’ Kyle Lowry calls himself “doubtful” for Game 4

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

Kyle Lowry sprained his ankle in Game 2 — and it was an inward sprain, the more rare kind that hits the inside of the ankle and seems to heal slower than the usual outward roll. Lowry was officially available for Game 3, but he didn’t touch the court and DeMar DeRozan tried to carry the load, but the Raptors came apart in the fourth and lost.

Down 0-3 against a dominant LeBron James led Cavaliers team, will Lowry be back for Game 4 Sunday? Not likely. According to Lowry himself (via the fantastic Eric Koreen of The Athletic).

Without Lowry, it’s hard to be optimistic about the Raptors chances of avoiding the sweep. DeRozan put up 37 points in Game 3 and did his best job offensively of stringing out the traps and double teams Cleveland threw at him to open up shots for teammates. But even if he has another monster game will he have enough help to get the job done?

Against a Cleveland team playing better and better every game, particularly LeBron being at the peak of his form, it’s just hard to picture.

Kelly Oubre suspended for Game 4 after shoving Kelly Olynyk to ground

11 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

It was obvious this was coming.

Boston’s Kelly Olynyk has played hard, set illegal screens, and has even taken some cheap shots on Kelly Oubre and other Wizards all series long, but if you get up and sprint halfway across the court to shove a guy to the ground, you are going to get suspended in the NBA. That’s not really up for debate. And that’s what Oubre did in the second quarter of Game 3.

So the suspension is happening. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the news.

The league has since confirmed it, saying the suspension was for “making forceful and unwarranted contact with Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk.” There was no fine for Olynyk for the screen he set that was the final straw for Oubre.

This is a blow to the Wizards bench, which has already been thin and inconsistent this series. Oubre gave the Wizards a long defender who could switch onto Isaiah Thomas and give the little guard trouble (as much as anyone is able to once he gets going). Expect more Tomas Satoransky and/or Sheldon McClellan off the bench, but the leash will be short for them and coach Scott Brooks may be forced to lean more heavily on his starters.

This has been a physical, chippy series between Boston and Washington teams that simply do not like each other — and that is good. Some real bad blood makes the playoffs far more entertaining to watch, and the last game had eight technicals and three ejections. That said, players cannot lose their cool — Oubre lost his head for a second and he will hurt his team in Game 4 by his absence. Players try to get under each other’s skin, Oubre lost when he let Olynyk in.

PBT Extra: Jimmy Butler question still hangs over Chicago Bulls offseason

4 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

John Paxson and Gar Forman will be back heading up the front office. Fred Hoiberg will be back as coach. Rajon Rondo almost certainly will be back at the point guard spot.

But will Jimmy Butler return next season in Chicago? Or will the Bulls move him?

That answer isn’t clear and hangs over the Bulls as they enter the offseason. The answer to that question is tied to the main one in Chicago: What kind of team are they trying to build, anyway? And if Dwyane Wade returns is certainly tied to the Butler question.

I get into all of it in this PBT Extra. Just don’t expect a lot of definitive answers, because I’m not sure if GarPax has them.

Can Jazz slow down Warriors’ juggernaut in Game 3?

Getty Images
2 Comments
Associated PressMay 6, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP)– So far, the Golden State Warriors have lived up to expectations that they would be a postseason juggernaut.

The two-time defending Western Conference champions have not yet tasted defeat in the NBA playoffs. They also have not faced much of a challenge offensively or defensively in their first six games.

Golden State took a 2-0 lead over the Utah Jazz in their Western Conference semifinal series after leading wire-to-wire yet again in a 115-104 victory on Thursday night. Utah will try to get itself back into the series in Game 3 on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

The Warriors have displayed a knack for pouncing on Utah early and quickly digging a hole too deep for the Jazz to climb out of.

Utah endured slow first-quarter starts in Game 1 and Game 2. A second straight slow start on Thursday crippled efforts by the Jazz to rally. They fell behind 33-15 at the end of the first quarter and managed to cut the deficit to six in the fourth quarter before running out of gas.

The Warriors never lost the lead, but Utah forced them to sweat for a while late in the game.

“It wasn’t easy,” Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown said. “We felt it. We know we can play better. We broke down in a lot of areas where we should have been better. But in the same breath too, we did some nice things. We had 33 assists. We held them to five offensive rebounds. And at the end of the day we got the (win).”

Even while falling short, the Jazz feel they learned a formula for solving the first quarter jinx in Game 3.

Utah came out strong after halftime. The Jazz attacked the rim more frequently instead of settling for contested jumpers on each possession. They forced turnovers and turned a potential blowout into a tighter affair.

“After we got blitzed there in the first quarter — once we settled in — we kind of figured it out a little bit,” forward Gordon Hayward said. “We figured out how to get into the paint and get some shots for ourselves and some better looks. Our spacing was a lot better. We’re going to have to try to take that and move forward with it.”

Hayward played the biggest role in bringing Utah back. He scored 33 points on 11-of-21 shooting after going 4 of 15 from the field in the series opener.

His contributions provided added value with starting point guard George Hill sidelined because of a sore toe. Hill is still day-to-day heading into Saturday.

“You’re not going to have big windows,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “You got to take advantage of them. I thought he was more aggressive as the game went on, taking his shot and making quick decisions.”

Golden State has excelled at playing efficient offense in both games against Utah. The Warriors dished out 33 assists on 42 field goals on Thursday after notching 32 assists on 40 baskets in the series opener. They have shot 49.1 percent from the field through two games.

Four different players are averaging in double figures for the Warriors in the series. Stephen Curry is leading the way with 22.5 points per game.

Defensively, Golden State has forced 14.5 turnovers per game and is averaging 22 points off of turnovers.

The only time the Warriors looked vulnerable on Thursday was when they got away from the formula that works well for them. Lapses on a few possessions on both ends of the court caused some tense moments, something Golden State wants to shore up heading into Game 3.

“We kind of lost our focus there a little bit,” forward Draymond Green said. “We turned the ball over, had defensive breakdowns. Just didn’t stay locked in. We got to do a better job of that, especially on the road. If you’re able to get a lead, you got to try to put the game away.”

Green tweaked his left knee in Game 2 and left for a short time before returning in the fourth quarter. He is listed as probable for Saturday.

Utah was 29-12 at home during the regular season but lost two of its three home games in the first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard dunks on Clint Capella, James Harden returns favor on Pau Gasol

2 Comments
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

The Spurs offense has clicked the last two games with Kawhi Leonard running the pick-and-roll more.

The Rockets’ offense has stalled, but not because of James Harden, who had 43 points Friday night and was making plays.

Those two starts had basically back-to-back massive dunks in Game 3. First Leonard got a pick from Pau Gasol and got past Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson slid alongside more concerned about a kick-out to Gasol and the corner than Leonard, and when Clint Capella came over late he was simply in the poster.

Then James Harden drove the lane and saw Gasol sitting in the paint defending the rim — as he has done effectively for a couple of games now — and just went at him and dunked over the Spaniard.

The Spurs went on to win the game and take a 2-1 series lead as Leonard got help (26 from LaMarcus Aldridge, for example) while Harden’s help didn’t show up for the second straight game. Harden hasn’t been able to do enough on his own to win games without that support, which feels a little ironic considering Rockets’ fans’ arguments for Harden over Russell Westbrook in the MVP race.