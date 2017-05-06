Kawhi Leonard dunks on Clint Capella, James Harden returns favor on Pau Gasol

The Spurs offense has clicked the last two games with Kawhi Leonard running the pick-and-roll more.
The Rockets’ offense has stalled, but not because of James Harden, who had 43 points Friday night and was making plays.
Those two starts had basically back-to-back massive dunks in Game 3. First Leonard got a pick from Pau Gasol and got past Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson slid alongside more concerned about a kick-out to Gasol and the corner than Leonard, and when Clint Capella came over late he was simply in the poster.
Then James Harden drove the lane and saw Gasol sitting in the paint defending the rim — as he has done effectively for a couple of games now — and just went at him and dunked over the Spaniard.
Going home to Houston, with Tony Parker out for the series, there was pressure and expectations on the Rockets to take control of their series against the Spurs on Friday night.
Instead, it was the Spurs who seemed in control.
The game was slower than the Rockets need (100 possessions total, it was 105 in Game 1), they shot 12-of-39 from three (30.8 percent), the role players that killed the Spurs in Game 1 were again quiet, and Houston has yet to find a good adjustment for dealing with Pau Gasol hanging back in the paint on defense. The Rockets scored just 92 points, a season low.
Meanwhile, the Spurs did Spurs-like things. They were patient on offense, and that led to LaMarcus Aldridge getting 26 points, matching Kawhi Leonard’s number. Defensively, Leonard and the scheme made life hard on James Harden, but more importantly, the Spurs stayed home on shooters and made it difficult for him to get others involved. Then, of course, the Spurs executed brilliantly down the stretch.
The result was a 103-92 win by the Spurs in Houston, giving the Spurs a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is Sunday in Houston.
“I don’t know what they’ve done any different, they haven’t done anything different,” Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni said after the game. “They beat us three times in the regular season that way…
“Nothing they did should have bothered us, we just didn’t play good.”
James Harden put up 43 points, but he needs help getting buckets. If the Rockets are going to bounce back and even the series Sunday, they need their shooters to step up — Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, and Nene combined to shoot 6-of-36. As a team, non-Harden Rockets shot 18-of-60.
On top of all that, the Rockets started to lose their composure and just bark at officials. Both Harden and Patrick Beverley picked up technicals for complaining about calls.
The Spurs have been able to get away with Gasol and Aldridge on the floor, two bigs against Houston, and you wonder if D’Antoni will double down on his strategy and go smaller with Ryan Anderson at the five for stretches. That’s not to say Clint Capella has played poorly, he had 12 points and 16 rebounds, but the Rockets need to shake something up.
And they need to respond to pressure.
Game 5 becomes almost must-win for Houston — go down 3-1 and this series is over. Houston has to get back to playing fast and free, and they’ve just got to knock down their threes.
LeBron James to Raptors fan Drake after game: ‘Margaritas on me’
And if you think that seems cocky from LeBron, why shouldn’t he be. He is playing some of the best basketball of his life, and his team is one game away from sweeping through the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
That said, I thought LeBron said he was a red wine guy.
Without Kyle Lowry Raptors fade in fourth, Cavaliers pull away for 115-94 win, 3-0 series lead
For three quarters Friday night, Toronto was playing their best ball of the playoffs and hanging with the Cavaliers.
DeMar DeRozan was aggressive and getting buckets, Norman Powell was playing solid defense on LeBron James and forcing him into tough shots, Jonas Valanciunas was using his size to score, and as a team the Raptors were attacking the Cavaliers in smarter ways. It was a two-point game entering the fourth, even with Kyle Lowry sidelined.
Then Cleveland found another gear — specifically, LeBron found another gear, but as a team the Cavs shot 11-of-14 and 4-of-5 from three in the fourth.
“We got stops and Kyle (Korver) got hot,” was how LeBron explained the fourth quarter.
The Raptors started the fourth 1-of-12 from the field. For the quarter they were 0-4 from three, for the game they were 2-of-18 from deep. That was their fatal flaw.
The result was was Cleveland pulling away for a 115-94 victory.
The Cavaliers are now up 3-0 in the series and can close it out Sunday. They are 7-0 in these playoffs, 10-0 in the postseason dating back to the Finals last season.
“I liked our fight. I loved the way our guys competed,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “There was no back down. That stretch, right at the beginning of the fourth quarter, is what got us.”
DeRozan tried to carry the Raptors, he had 37 points for the game on 12-of-23 shooting. He did a fantastic job throughout the game of drawing out the trap and being more patient on offense. But he had just one in the fourth as he wore down.
“(DeRozan) having to play 40 minutes, go one-on-one, I thought he just got tired,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said of DeRozan.
“Production from our bench, (it) has to come in and give us a boost, and for whatever reason they couldn’t get started,” Casey said. “We had to give DeMar and Jonas some kind of blow.”
Cleveland got bench production — it was the LeBron plus the bench unit that helped Cleveland pull away at the start of the fourth. Kyle Korver had his best playoff game for Cleveland with 14 points shooting 4-of-6 from three, plus even getting a block. However, it was LeBron who dominated the start of the fourth, and this shot later in the quarter may have been the dagger.
The problem for the Raptors is that even when playing their best ball of the series for three quarters, they were basically even with the Cavs. Toronto needs to be at its peak for 48 minutes to have a chance, the Cavaliers only need to find a higher gear for a quarter or so.
Cory Joseph started in place of Lowry and was 2-of-12 shooting overall and 0-of-6 on uncontested looks (via NBA.com). Powell was 6-of-19 shooting and 1-of-9 on uncontested looks. The Raptors moved the ball well at times only to miss the shot.
Several teams reached out to the New York Knicks to talk about possible trades for Kristaps Porzingis in the days after he skipped his exit meeting with Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, league sources told ESPN.
It is unclear if the discussions led to any substantial trade parameters.
I’d be shocked if it did. It would take a Godfather offer to keep Phil Jackson from laughing and hanging up the phone. In theory, everyone in the NBA is tradable, but in practice there are a handful of guys where the price tag would be too high. Porzingis is one of them.
Now, what kind of talent Phil Jackson and the Knicks can attract this summer to put around Porzingis is another question entirely.