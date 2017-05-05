Getty Images

Warriors get off to fast start, Green and Durant lead team to wire-to-wire win (again)

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 2:20 AM EDT

In 96 minutes of basketball this series, the Utah Jazz have yet to hold the lead for even one second.

For the second straight game the Warriors started out hot, and while the Jazz played better — pushing the Warriors at points — it was still too much Kevin Durant (25 points) and Draymond Green (21) in the end that had the Warriors holding on for a 115-104 win.

Golden State now has a 2-0 series lead, with Game 3 in Utah on Saturday.

Golden State again was in control from the start, getting out to a 33-13 early lead, and while the Jazz made runs, the Warriors always answered right back with one of their own. The Warriors shot better from three in this game, 14-of-31, and had a more balanced attack — joining Durant and Green in double figures were Stephen Curry with 23, Klay Thompson with 14 and Andre Iguodala with 10. When the Warriors big four drop 83 points on 53 shots, it’s going to be a rough night for any opponent.

If you’re a Jazz fan, there are reasons for optimism.

For one, after that 33-13 start, the Jazz stayed even with — and for stretches outplayed — the Warriors.

“I think we’ve got to start the game better. Hopefully, we can do that at home,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Also, the Jazz got Gordon Hayward going to the tune of 33 points on 11-of-21 shooting — Utah is going to need his offense to have any chance in this series.

“I think he got more aggressive, his reads were better,” Snyder said of Hayward. “Sometimes you’re not going to be open for very long, and if you wait to be more open you don’t get that opportunity — especially against a Draymond Green, or an Iguodala, or Klay Thompson, guys that are such good defenders.”

The Jazz also forced 17 turnovers. That and Shelvin Mack pushing the ball — he started at the point with George Hill out with an injured big toe — helped get the Jazz some easy buckets. It would have helped if the Jazz had shot better than 14-of-26 in the restricted are, but Utah was doing more things right in Game 2, things they can build on at home in Game 3.

“That was a tough game for us,” Warriors interim coach Mike Brown said. “What it shows us is that Utah has some confidence and they’re going to be even more confident playing at home in front of their crowd.”

Expect a better Jazz team at home. Whether that can mean wins is another question — maybe they should get a lead in a game before we start going down that road.

Brandon Jennings, Terry Rozier ejected after picking up 2 quick techs (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 5, 2017, 1:00 AM EDT

It wasn’t enough that Washington Wizards wing Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected after committing a flagrant foul on Boston’s Kelly Olynyk on Thursday night. No, the bad blood between the Celtics and the Wizards had to continue into the second half, when a flurry of technical fouls and two ejections marked the closing of Game 3 at the Verizon Center.

It started when Washington’s Brandon Jennings and Boston’s Terry Rozier began giving each other hard shoves. During a series of plays late in the game, Rozier and Jennings fouled each other.

They then jawed at each other on plays following that, picking up technicals each time.

Both were ejected thanks to their second technical foul of the night, which did not please Brad Stevens or Scott Brooks. Both coaches wound up getting technicals themselves before the fourth quarter came to a close.

Oubre is sure to miss time for his role in hitting Olynyk, but don’t expect to miss any Jennings/Rozier goodness in Game 4 in Washington on Sunday.

This Bradley Beal flop is a thing of beauty (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 5, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

The Washington Wizards took Game 3 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night and got the win. John Wall was spectacular, and the Wizards gave themselves new life on their home floor.

While there was more bad blood between these teams, including a flagrant 2 for Kelly Oubre and an ejection, there was also a bit of comedy.

Washington star Bradley Beal provided one of the best flops I’ve ever seen while trying to draw a foul on Boston’s Al Horford.

Really, it’s a thing of beauty:

The NBA: Where amazing happens.

DeMar DeRozan: “Find somebody who can stop LeBron … I’ll give you 100 dollars” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 4, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

LeBron James has been phenomenal in the second round. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has played heavy minutes, scored tons of points, and shot well from 3-point range. It’s been a little ridiculous.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have had a hard time against the Cavaliers. DeMar DeRozan scored just five points in Game 2 and the Cavaliers torched them from beyond the arc.

With their main weapons targeted on defense and LeBron clicking on offense, it’s sort of hard to see the Raptors surviving this one.

DeRozan himself pointed out that it’s near impossible to stop LeBron. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Raptors star said, “You find somebody who can stop LeBron in these moments, and I’ll give you 100 dollars.”

DeRozan was trying to make a point about having to stop the Cavaliers stars and bench players outside of LeBron, but I’m still not convinced the Cleveland star is the guy you want to let have his way. That said, I’ll agree with DeRozan that you can’t beat the Cavaliers is Channing Frye is dropping 18 points on you while going 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

Toronto is in trouble, down 2-0, as they head back to Canada for Game 3 on Friday.

John Wall, Wizards slam Celtics during heated Game 3 win, 116-89 (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 4, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

A 39-point first quarter set the tone for the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics, the Wizards took advantage from the very tip on their home floor and took home the victory, 116-89.

Along the way, the rivalry between Washington and Boston deepened significantly.

The first half was marred by a ridiculous sequence between Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kelly Olynyk. Oubre had been knocked down on a hard screen earlier in the first half, and 9:11 left in the second quarter Olynyk laid him out with a second one that included a high elbow.

Oubre did not enjoy that, and wound up rushing at Olynyk at full speed, trucking the Celtics forward to the ground. After review, Oubre was ejected and Olynyk was given an offensive foul.

That was just the first ejection.

Despite little help from their bench, the Wizards starters far outplayed their opposition in the second half. John Wall scored 24 points to go along with eight assists and three steals. Marcin Gortat looked reinvigorated, scoring 13 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

The Celtics, meanwhile, couldn’t get it going offensively. Isaiah Thomas had just 13 points on eight shots, and no Boston player recorded a double-digit statistic outside of scoring.

Washington had double the amount of points the Celtics scored in the paint, and handily won the rebounding battle as Boston shot just 35 percent from the field.

It didn’t help the Celtics that the end of the game was testy, with both Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier getting ejected after getting in each others faces and earning two quick technical fouls.

Both Scott Brooks and Brad Stevens earned technical fouls in the fourth quarter as well, as things boiled over for a decimated Celtics team.

Washington was picked by many to be the winner of this series, and unearthly performances by Isaiah Thomas might have put a damper on that after the first two games. But the Wizards came out and showed who they were — even with a thin bench — on their home court.

Game 4 isn’t until Sunday in Washington D.C., so we’ll have to wait and see what these coaches cook up as they try to adjust to each other and apply some ice to their swelling bruises.