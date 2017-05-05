Report: When Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit interview, teams called Knicks with trade offers

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT

NBA general managers are part vulture — if they sense weakness in a team they circle, looking to pick the carcass clean.

So when Kristaps Porzingis skipped his exit interview with the Knicks, the vultures circled.

Via Ian Begley of ESPN.

Several teams reached out to the New York Knicks to talk about possible trades for Kristaps Porzingis in the days after he skipped his exit meeting with Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, league sources told ESPN.

It is unclear if the discussions led to any substantial trade parameters.

I’d be shocked if it did. It would take a Godfather offer to keep Phil Jackson from laughing and hanging up the phone. In theory, everyone in the NBA is tradable, but in practice there are a handful of guys where the price tag would be too high. Porzingis is one of them.

Now, what kind of talent Phil Jackson and the Knicks can attract this summer to put around Porzingis is another question entirely.

Without Kyle Lowry Raptors fade in fourth, Cavaliers pull away for 115-94 win, 3-0 series lead

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 10:49 PM EDT

For three quarters Friday night, Toronto was playing their best ball of the playoffs and hanging with the Cavaliers.

DeMar DeRozan was aggressive and getting buckets, Norman Powell was playing solid defense on LeBron James and forcing him into tough shots, Jonas Valanciunas was using his size to score, and as a team the Raptors were attacking the Cavaliers in smarter ways. It was a two-point game entering the fourth, even with Kyle Lowry sidelined.

Then Cleveland found another gear — specifically, LeBron found another gear, but as a team the Cavs shot 11-of-14 and 4-of-5 from three.

At the same time the Raptors started the fourth 1-of-12 from the field. For the quarter they were 0-4 from three, for the game they were 2-of-18 from deep.

The result was was Cleveland pulling away for a 115-94 victory.

The Cavliers are now up 3-0 in the series and can close it out Sunday. They are 7-0 in these playoffs, 10-0 in the postseason dating back to the Finals last season.

“I liked our fight. I loved the way our guys competed,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “There was no back down. That stretch, right at the begining of the fourth quarter, is what got us.”

DeRozan tried to carry the Raptors, he had 37 points for the game on 12-of-23 shooting. He did a fastastic job through out the game of drawing out the trap and being more patient on offense. But he had just one in the fourth as he wore down.

“(DeRozan) having to play 40 minutes, go one-on-one, I thought he just got tired,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said of DeRozan.

“Production from our bench, (it) has to come in and give us a boost, and for whatever reason they couldn’t get started,” Casey said. “We had to give DeMar and Jonas some kind of blow.”

Cleveland got bench production — it was the LeBron plus the bench unit that helped Cleveland pull away at the start of the fourth. Kyle Korver had his best playoff game for Cleveland with 14 points shooting 4-of-6 from three, plus even making

The problem for the Raptors is that even when playing their best ball of the series for three quarters, they were basically even with the Cavs. Toronto needs to be at its peak for 48 minutes to have a chance, the Cavaliers only need to find a higher gear for a quarter or so.

Cory Joseph started in place of Lowry and was 2-of-12 shooting overall and 0-of-6 on uncontested looks (via NBA.com). Powell was 6-of-19 shooting and 1-of-9 on uncontested looks. The Raptors moved the ball well at times only to miss the shot.

Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving each had 16 points for the Cavs,

Serge Ibaka will allow none of Iman Shumpert’s layup attempt, spikes it (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

Toronto — without Kyle Lowry, who is technically available but not playing — has hung with Cleveland through the first half of Game 3. It’s been tight, unlike the first couple of games this series.

One key difference? Much better defense from the Raptors, highlighted by this block by Serge Ibaka on Iman Shumpert.

The other difference? DeMar DeRozan showed up to play.

Raptors’ Kyle Lowry available off bench, Cory Joseph starts for Raptors in Game 3

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

The Toronto Raptors have been 7.5 points per 100 possessions better with Kyle Lowry on the court during the playoffs this season.

Which means if Toronto is going to dig out of its 0-2 hole vs. Cleveland in its second-round series it could use Lowry. But they are at least starting Game 3 without him.

Lowry sprained his ankle in Game 2 and he is available for coach Dwane Casey in Game 3, but he will come off the bench. Cory Joseph got the start. It’s unclear how much Lowry will play and how effective he would be on the court.

Casey also returned to starting Jonas Valanciunas at center against the Cavaliers, hoping his team is more physical in Game 3.

Raptors didn’t like LeBron spinning ball in hand before taking three, should do something to stop it

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

There have been plenty of signs through two games that LeBron James and the Cavaliers are toying with the Raptors. There was the off-the-backboard alley-oop minutes into game one. There was LeBron with the beer. There was the fact the Cavaliers crushed the Raptors the first two games.

What had the Raptors’ ire after Game 2 was LeBron spinning the ball in his hand in front of Serge Ibaka, before hitting a three right over him. The Raptors saw it as disrespectful.

LeBron told ESPN it was simply a tactic.

“It’s bait,” James told ESPN at Cavs shootaround ahead of Friday’s Game 3. “If [Ibaka] would have reached in, I would have put it on the floor.

“It was a mental thing. Everything I do is mental.”

This is really simple: Raptors, if you don’t like LeBron taunting you, do something about it. Get physical. Make a game close. Anything like that would work. Raptors coach Dwane Casey said pregame he wants his team to get physical, we will see if they do.

If you let LeBron do what he wants, this is what you get.