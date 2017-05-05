LeBron James to Raptors fan Drake after game: ‘Margaritas on me’

And if you think that seems cocky from LeBron, why shouldn’t he be. He is playing some of the best basketball of his life, and his team is one game away from sweeping through the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
That said, I thought LeBron said he was a red wine guy.
Without Kyle Lowry Raptors fade in fourth, Cavaliers pull away for 115-94 win, 3-0 series lead
For three quarters Friday night, Toronto was playing their best ball of the playoffs and hanging with the Cavaliers.
DeMar DeRozan was aggressive and getting buckets, Norman Powell was playing solid defense on LeBron James and forcing him into tough shots, Jonas Valanciunas was using his size to score, and as a team the Raptors were attacking the Cavaliers in smarter ways. It was a two-point game entering the fourth, even with Kyle Lowry sidelined.
Then Cleveland found another gear — specifically, LeBron found another gear, but as a team the Cavs shot 11-of-14 and 4-of-5 from three in the fourth.
“We got stops and Kyle (Korver) got hot,” was how LeBron explained the fourth quarter.
The Raptors started the fourth 1-of-12 from the field. For the quarter they were 0-4 from three, for the game they were 2-of-18 from deep. That was their fatal flaw.
The result was was Cleveland pulling away for a 115-94 victory.
The Cavaliers are now up 3-0 in the series and can close it out Sunday. They are 7-0 in these playoffs, 10-0 in the postseason dating back to the Finals last season.
“I liked our fight. I loved the way our guys competed,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “There was no back down. That stretch, right at the beginning of the fourth quarter, is what got us.”
DeRozan tried to carry the Raptors, he had 37 points for the game on 12-of-23 shooting. He did a fantastic job throughout the game of drawing out the trap and being more patient on offense. But he had just one in the fourth as he wore down.
“(DeRozan) having to play 40 minutes, go one-on-one, I thought he just got tired,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said of DeRozan.
“Production from our bench, (it) has to come in and give us a boost, and for whatever reason they couldn’t get started,” Casey said. “We had to give DeMar and Jonas some kind of blow.”
Cleveland got bench production — it was the LeBron plus the bench unit that helped Cleveland pull away at the start of the fourth. Kyle Korver had his best playoff game for Cleveland with 14 points shooting 4-of-6 from three, plus even getting a block. However, it was LeBron who dominated the start of the fourth, and this shot later in the quarter may have been the dagger.
The problem for the Raptors is that even when playing their best ball of the series for three quarters, they were basically even with the Cavs. Toronto needs to be at its peak for 48 minutes to have a chance, the Cavaliers only need to find a higher gear for a quarter or so.
Cory Joseph started in place of Lowry and was 2-of-12 shooting overall and 0-of-6 on uncontested looks (via NBA.com). Powell was 6-of-19 shooting and 1-of-9 on uncontested looks. The Raptors moved the ball well at times only to miss the shot.
Several teams reached out to the New York Knicks to talk about possible trades for Kristaps Porzingis in the days after he skipped his exit meeting with Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, league sources told ESPN.
It is unclear if the discussions led to any substantial trade parameters.
I’d be shocked if it did. It would take a Godfather offer to keep Phil Jackson from laughing and hanging up the phone. In theory, everyone in the NBA is tradable, but in practice there are a handful of guys where the price tag would be too high. Porzingis is one of them.
Now, what kind of talent Phil Jackson and the Knicks can attract this summer to put around Porzingis is another question entirely.
Serge Ibaka will allow none of Iman Shumpert’s layup attempt, spikes it (VIDEO)
The Toronto Raptors have been 7.5 points per 100 possessions better with Kyle Lowry on the court during the playoffs this season.
Which means if Toronto is going to dig out of its 0-2 hole vs. Cleveland in its second-round series it could use Lowry. But they are at least starting Game 3 without him.
Lowry sprained his ankle in Game 2 and he is available for coach Dwane Casey in Game 3, but he will come off the bench. Cory Joseph got the start. It’s unclear how much Lowry will play and how effective he would be on the court.
Casey also returned to starting Jonas Valanciunas at center against the Cavaliers, hoping his team is more physical in Game 3.