Draymond Green blocks Rudy Gobert dunk on one end, drains three on other (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT

Draymond Green showed why he is the Warriors most valuable player on Thursday night.

He’s not their best player — they do have Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant — but his value to the Warriors is immeasurably. He provides elite defense on one end, and when he is hitting his threes on the other — as he did Thursday hitting his first four and getting five overall on his way to 21 points — the Warriors offense is almost unstoppable.

He showed it all on this one play, blocking Rudy Gobert on one end then nailing the three on the other.

Later in the game, Green went down when his knee “locked up” (to use his words), but he got treatment and returned to the game. He said he will be good to go for Game 3 in Utah Saturday.

Ankle injury has Kyle Lowry as game time decision for Game 3 Friday night

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

Raptors Coach Dwane Casey was quick to remind every one after his team fell into an 0-2 hole to the Cavaliers, both by blowout, that this has happened before. Last year in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Raptors got rolled in Games 1 and 2 only to bounce back at home and win Games 3 and 4 to even the series.

That’s not happening without Kyle Lowry.

And the All-Star point guard says he is a game-time decision due to a sprained ankle. Here are the quotes, via Blake Murphy of the Toronto Sun.

If you’ve played some hoop and ever did one of those inward rolls, those hurt a lot and seem to heal more slowly.

I’d be surprised if Lowry doesn’t go in Game 3, but how well he moves and how much he can give Toronto is up for debate. They need him, as the Cavaliers have done a good job taking away what DeMar DeRozan wants to do (5 points in Game 2).

If Lowry can’t have a big game, this playoff series against Cleveland is not going to be like the last one for Toronto.

FIBA will now allow basketball players to wear hijabs, turbans and yarmulkes

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Basketball enthusiasts around the world said a decision to allow players to wear religious headgear in competition will encourage more people to play the sport because it gives participants the right to practice their faith and focus on playing ball.

The unanimous vote Thursday by international basketball’s governing body, known as FIBA, allows female players to wear hijabs and male players to wear turbans and yarmulkes following a ban initially imposed for safety reasons 20 years ago. In 2014, FIBA allowed a two-year testing phase for head coverings.

“I think we came out in a good place, at the right place,” said USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley, who is on the FIBA executive committee. “I think it’s a good step for FIBA to put this issue kind of behind it and go from there.”

Iranian national basketball team player Shadi Abdolvand said basketball will change in Iran because younger players will be encouraged to “pursue their goals.”

“The end of this month there is a Western Asian tournament and we were looking forward to hearing the news that we can take part,” she said. The team’s dream is to compete with the world’s top players and “see if we can get much better than what we are now,” she said.

The effort to push the governing body to change its regulations dates back several years. Other sports, including soccer, had already relaxed such regulations.

Athlete Ally – an organization dedicated to end homophobia and transphobia in sports and to educate athletic communities to stand up against discrimination – joined with Shirzanan, a media and advocacy organization for Muslim female athletes, to send a letter to FIBA on Jan. 25, urging leaders to “immediately lift the ban on religious headgear.” The letter was signed by many WNBA players, including rookie of the year Breanna Stewart.

That letter came a few years after American-Muslim basketball player Indira Kajlo helped campaign to have FIBA loosen its restrictions on headgear. She started an online petition that drew around 70,000 signatures. She also worked with members of the Sikh community in India, as well as hearing from women in Turkey, Sweden and the UK who expressed their support.

Kajlo, who has played professionally in Ireland and Bosnia, said she had to choose between her faith and the sport she loved when she decided to wear the hijab a few years ago.

“It’s a horrible feeling. There’s nothing in the world like having to choose between your faith and something you love,” she said.

FIBA’s decision comes a month after Nike released its first sport hijab for Muslim women.

One of the designers of the Nike Pro Hijab, Emirati weightlifter Amna al-Haddad, said in an online post after its release in March that without pressure from Muslim female athletes to train, exercise and compete in hijab, Nike would not have created the sport hijab. She said allowing more women to compete in modest attire “will encourage a new generation of athletes to pursue sports professionally.”

Muslim female athletes have long fought to have the right to play the sport of their choice in modest attire and in hijab.

For the 2012 London Olympics, the International Olympic Committee and the International Judo Federation agreed to allow Saudi judo player Wojdan Shahrkhani to compete while wearing a headscarf. She made history that year as one of the first Saudi women to ever compete in the Olympics.

American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first athlete to wear a hijab while competing for the United States in the Rio Olympics, earning a bronze medal as part of Team USA.

“When other Arab women see a Muslim playing professionally, that encourages them to play as well. There’s no reason for them not to play now, nothing is stopping them,” said Salim al-Mutawa’a, the head of the United Arab Emirates’ Basketball Association.

Still, women’s access to sports remains limited in some Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, where physical education is still not on the curriculum in public schools for girls. Ultraconservatives have pushed back against efforts by women to play sports, saying it blurs gender lines and is immodest.

Lina Almaeena helped found one of Saudi Arabia’s first private sports clubs for women, called Jeddah United. The women’s basketball team has participated in tournaments abroad. She says FIBA’s decision reconfirms that the Olympic charter “is real and does enable everyone to participate regardless of their background.”

“For the women who stopped playing sports because of the ban, it is a huge deal,” Almaeena said.

 

17 NBA teams to participate in debut season of gaming league

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Activision
Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — How about Cleveland against Golden State again – this time for the video game championship?

The Cavaliers and Warriors are among 17 teams who will participate in the NBA 2K eSports league that will debut in 2018.

Along with the Cavs and Warriors, who won the last two NBA titles, eight other teams that made the postseason were chosen Thursday to compete in the first eSports league operated by one of the four major pro sports leagues in the U.S.

Plans for the league, in which gamers will compete while representing actual NBA teams, were announced in February by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software. Each NBA franchise will select five gamers to represent its team.

The full list of participants:

  • Boston Celtics
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Dallas Mavericks
  • Detroit Pistons
  • Golden State Warriors
  • Indiana Pacers
  • Memphis Grizzlies
  • Miami Heat
  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • New York Knicks
  • Orlando Magic
  • Philadelphia 76ers
  • Portland Trail Blazers
  • Sacramento Kings
  • Toronto Raptors
  • Utah Jazz
  • Washington Wizards

Commissioner Adam Silver has said that eventually all 30 teams will participate.

Milwaukee Bucks eager to keep Tony Snell, await Greg Monroe decision

AP
Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (AP) After a late-season run to make the playoffs and an encouraging first-round series, the Milwaukee Bucks have every right to be hopeful. They also have a lot of questions as the offseason looms.

Center Greg Monroe has a $17.8 million player option for 2017-18 and forward Tony Snell is a restricted free agent.

General manager John Hammond said Thursday the Bucks plan to have Snell on the roster next season. Milwaukee can match any offer sheet signed by Snell, who averaged 8.5 points per game, shot 40.6 percent on 3-point attempts and provided Milwaukee with a strong wing defender.

“He’s an outstanding guy and a guy we want to have as part of our team moving forward,” Hammond said. “He’s about the right things. I think Tony wants to be here. We’re hoping to bring him back. We’re planning on him being with us next season.”

Monroe has until the night of the NBA Draft on June 22 to make his decision. If he opts out, the Bucks will be left with a big void off the bench.

Thon Maker started Milwaukee’s final 31 regular-season games and all six playoff contests at center, but Monroe scored 11.7 points with 6.6 rebounds over 22.5 minutes per game off the bench.

“You try to have a professional approach and have complete respect for the player,” Hammond said. “You don’t put him in a compromising position that would be unfair for him to answer. At this time, it is a time to let Greg settle in and let him make the decision he feels is best for him.”

Jabari Parker, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee for the second time in three years Feb. 8, was working out at the Cousins Center on Thursday. Hammond said Parker’s progress has been “amazing” and the medical staff is aiming for next year’s All-Star break as a potential return.

Parker is available for a contract extension this offseason, a decision that became more complicated with the second torn ACL.

“As far as his future in Milwaukee, we think it is long term,” Hammond said. “That’s the goal. That always has been the goal. We have discussions, maybe they come from different directions right now as far as what we can do with him. We want Jabari here and he wants to be here.”

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball