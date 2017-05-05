Atlanta makes it official: Mike Budenholzer, Wes Wilcox to take step back in front office

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

Whatever direction the Atlanta Hawks go, there will be a new person at the helm of the ship.

Friday the Hawks made official what had been reported the day before: Mike Budenholzer stepped down as team president (but will stay on as coach), Wes Wilcox will no longer be the general manager, but both will remain in the organization and front office. Now a new head of basketball operations will be found.

“As we have said from the beginning, we are committed to building the Atlanta Hawks into a championship-caliber team, and after the end of our season, it was clear to all of us that our basketball operations leadership needed this reorganization,” Principal Owner Tony Ressler said. “With Bud moving his focus exclusively to his position as head coach, we are freeing him up to do what he does best as one of the most respected coaches in the NBA. As owners, we value Wes’ dedication, intellect and capabilities, however we believe that our leadership would be best served by recruiting a new general manager to bring our team to the level of play that we expect.”

Wilcox will become a “special advisor to ownership.” Atlanta will hire an executive search firm to help select a new general manager.

This makes sense. I generally think it’s tough to have a coach with player/personnel power just because the perspectives can be difficult to juggle. Coaches want to win now, GMs/presidents need to think long-term and more strategically.

The big question: What does this mean for Atlanta’s plans to re-sign Paul Millsap to a max contract this summer?

 

Budenholzer seemed ready to trade Millsap at the deadline and start a rebuild, but pulled back from that (reportedly at the request of ownership). If the Hawks re-sign Millsap to a five-year max contract, they likely remain a good but not contending team for the next four or so years (projecting beyond that is nearly impossible). Atlanta ownership may abe good with that — the team has connected with the community, particularly a younger crowd living in the city, and are selling tickets at a pace the organization hasn’t seen in a long time. The team is profitable.

We will see what the plans are going forward based on who gets hired and what he says coming in the door about the future.

Steve Kerr getting specialized treatment on back, reportedly “very unlikely” he returns vs. Jazz

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

Steve Kerr is getting the quality of medical treatment usually reserved by Congress to give itself.

He was seeing specialists at Stanford University’s medical center, now he is on the other coast getting treatment at the Duke University facilities. Just don’t expect him back in the next few games, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is seeing a specialist at Duke University Medical Center on Friday and receiving treatment aimed at alleviating the symptoms that have forced him to take a temporary leave of absence from the team, sources told ESPN. He remains out indefinitely and sources indicated it’s become “very unlikely” he would return during the Warriors second round series against the Jazz.

Let’s be honest, the Warriors don’t need him this round. With all due respect to the up-and-coming Jazz — who played better in Game 2 but still fell short — the Warriors can win this round on talent and style.

But Jerry West has worried publicly that not having Kerr to push the right buttons later in the playoffs could be a problem for Golden State. Granted, West’s default mode is to worry about every little thing, and Mike Brown is a veteran coach, but his point is valid — at some point, the Warriors will face real adversity and Kerr’s ability to have the pulse of his team and say the right thing/make the right adjustment will be missed.

It also may not matter. This team is that good and that comfortable in its system.

Ankle injury has Kyle Lowry as game time decision for Game 3 Friday night

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

Raptors Coach Dwane Casey was quick to remind every one after his team fell into an 0-2 hole to the Cavaliers, both by blowout, that this has happened before. Last year in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Raptors got rolled in Games 1 and 2 only to bounce back at home and win Games 3 and 4 to even the series.

That’s not happening without Kyle Lowry.

And the All-Star point guard says he is a game-time decision due to a sprained ankle. Here are the quotes, via Blake Murphy of the Toronto Sun.

If you’ve played some hoop and ever did one of those inward rolls, those hurt a lot and seem to heal more slowly.

I’d be surprised if Lowry doesn’t go in Game 3, but how well he moves and how much he can give Toronto is up for debate. They need him, as the Cavaliers have done a good job taking away what DeMar DeRozan wants to do (5 points in Game 2).

If Lowry can’t have a big game, this playoff series against Cleveland is not going to be like the last one for Toronto.

Draymond Green blocks Rudy Gobert dunk on one end, drains three on other (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT

Draymond Green showed why he is the Warriors most valuable player on Thursday night.

He’s not their best player — they do have Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant — but his value to the Warriors is immeasurably. He provides elite defense on one end, and when he is hitting his threes on the other — as he did Thursday hitting his first four and getting five overall on his way to 21 points — the Warriors offense is almost unstoppable.

He showed it all on this one play, blocking Rudy Gobert on one end then nailing the three on the other.

Later in the game, Green went down when his knee “locked up” (to use his words), but he got treatment and returned to the game. He said he will be good to go for Game 3 in Utah Saturday.

FIBA will now allow basketball players to wear hijabs, turbans and yarmulkes

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Basketball enthusiasts around the world said a decision to allow players to wear religious headgear in competition will encourage more people to play the sport because it gives participants the right to practice their faith and focus on playing ball.

The unanimous vote Thursday by international basketball’s governing body, known as FIBA, allows female players to wear hijabs and male players to wear turbans and yarmulkes following a ban initially imposed for safety reasons 20 years ago. In 2014, FIBA allowed a two-year testing phase for head coverings.

“I think we came out in a good place, at the right place,” said USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley, who is on the FIBA executive committee. “I think it’s a good step for FIBA to put this issue kind of behind it and go from there.”

Iranian national basketball team player Shadi Abdolvand said basketball will change in Iran because younger players will be encouraged to “pursue their goals.”

“The end of this month there is a Western Asian tournament and we were looking forward to hearing the news that we can take part,” she said. The team’s dream is to compete with the world’s top players and “see if we can get much better than what we are now,” she said.

The effort to push the governing body to change its regulations dates back several years. Other sports, including soccer, had already relaxed such regulations.

Athlete Ally – an organization dedicated to end homophobia and transphobia in sports and to educate athletic communities to stand up against discrimination – joined with Shirzanan, a media and advocacy organization for Muslim female athletes, to send a letter to FIBA on Jan. 25, urging leaders to “immediately lift the ban on religious headgear.” The letter was signed by many WNBA players, including rookie of the year Breanna Stewart.

That letter came a few years after American-Muslim basketball player Indira Kajlo helped campaign to have FIBA loosen its restrictions on headgear. She started an online petition that drew around 70,000 signatures. She also worked with members of the Sikh community in India, as well as hearing from women in Turkey, Sweden and the UK who expressed their support.

Kajlo, who has played professionally in Ireland and Bosnia, said she had to choose between her faith and the sport she loved when she decided to wear the hijab a few years ago.

“It’s a horrible feeling. There’s nothing in the world like having to choose between your faith and something you love,” she said.

FIBA’s decision comes a month after Nike released its first sport hijab for Muslim women.

One of the designers of the Nike Pro Hijab, Emirati weightlifter Amna al-Haddad, said in an online post after its release in March that without pressure from Muslim female athletes to train, exercise and compete in hijab, Nike would not have created the sport hijab. She said allowing more women to compete in modest attire “will encourage a new generation of athletes to pursue sports professionally.”

Muslim female athletes have long fought to have the right to play the sport of their choice in modest attire and in hijab.

For the 2012 London Olympics, the International Olympic Committee and the International Judo Federation agreed to allow Saudi judo player Wojdan Shahrkhani to compete while wearing a headscarf. She made history that year as one of the first Saudi women to ever compete in the Olympics.

American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first athlete to wear a hijab while competing for the United States in the Rio Olympics, earning a bronze medal as part of Team USA.

“When other Arab women see a Muslim playing professionally, that encourages them to play as well. There’s no reason for them not to play now, nothing is stopping them,” said Salim al-Mutawa’a, the head of the United Arab Emirates’ Basketball Association.

Still, women’s access to sports remains limited in some Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, where physical education is still not on the curriculum in public schools for girls. Ultraconservatives have pushed back against efforts by women to play sports, saying it blurs gender lines and is immodest.

Lina Almaeena helped found one of Saudi Arabia’s first private sports clubs for women, called Jeddah United. The women’s basketball team has participated in tournaments abroad. She says FIBA’s decision reconfirms that the Olympic charter “is real and does enable everyone to participate regardless of their background.”

“For the women who stopped playing sports because of the ban, it is a huge deal,” Almaeena said.

 