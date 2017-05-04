John Wall, Wizards slam Celtics during heated Game 3 win, 116-89 (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 4, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

A 39-point first quarter set the tone for the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics, the Wizards took advantage from the very tip on their home floor and took home the victory, 116-89.

Along the way, the rivalry between Washington and Boston deepened significantly.

The first half was marred by a ridiculous sequence between Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kelly Olynyk. Oubre had been knocked down on a hard screen earlier in the first half, and 9:11 left in the second quarter Olynyk laid him out with a second one that included a high elbow.

Oubre did not enjoy that, and wound up rushing at Olynyk at full speed, trucking the Celtics forward to the ground. After review, Oubre was ejected and Olynyk was given an offensive foul.

That was just the first ejection.

Despite little help from their bench, the Wizards starters far outplayed their opposition in the second half. John Wall scored 24 points to go along with eight assists and three steals. Marcin Gortat looked reinvigorated, scoring 13 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

The Celtics, meanwhile, couldn’t get it going offensively. Isaiah Thomas had just 13 points on eight shots, and no Boston player recorded a double-digit statistic outside of scoring.

Washington had double the amount of points the Celtics scored in the paint, and handily won the rebounding battle as Boston shot just 35 percent from the field.

It didn’t help the Celtics that the end of the game was testy, with both Brandon Jennings and Terry Rozier getting ejected after getting in each others faces and earning two quick technical fouls.

Both Scott Brooks and Brad Stevens earned technical fouls in the fourth quarter as well, as things boiled over for a decimated Celtics team.

Washington was picked by many to be the winner of this series, and unearthly performances by Isaiah Thomas might have put a damper on that after the first two games. But the Wizards came out and showed who they were — even with a thin bench — on their home court.

Game 4 isn’t until Sunday in Washington D.C., so we’ll have to wait and see what these coaches cook up as they try to adjust to each other and apply some ice to their swelling bruises.

This Bradley Beal flop is a thing of beauty (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 5, 2017, 12:01 AM EDT

The Washington Wizards dropped Game 3 to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. John Wall was spectacular, and the Wizards gave themselves new life on their home floor.

While there was more bad blood between these teams, including a flagrant 2 for Kelly Oubre and an ejection, there was also a bit of comedy.

Washington star Bradley Beal provided one of the best flops I’ve ever seen while trying to draw a foul on Boston’s Al Horford.

Really, it’s a thing of beauty:

The NBA: Where amazing happens.

DeMar DeRozan: “Find somebody who can stop LeBron … I’ll give you 100 dollars” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 4, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT

LeBron James has been phenomenal in the second round. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has played heavy minutes, scored tons of points, and shot well from 3-point range. It’s been a little ridiculous.

The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have had a hard time against the Cavaliers. DeMar DeRozan scored just five points in Game 2 and the Cavaliers torched them from beyond the arc.

With their main weapons targeted on defense and LeBron clicking on offense, it’s sort of hard to see the Raptors surviving this one.

DeRozan himself pointed out that it’s near impossible to stop LeBron. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Raptors star said, “You find somebody who can stop LeBron in these moments, and I’ll give you 100 dollars.”

DeRozan was trying to make a point about having to stop the Cavaliers stars and bench players outside of LeBron, but I’m still not convinced the Cleveland star is the guy you want to let have his way. That said, I’ll agree with DeRozan that you can’t beat the Cavaliers is Channing Frye is dropping 18 points on you while going 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

Toronto is in trouble, down 2-0, as they head back to Canada for Game 3 on Friday.

Klay Thompson just sort of zoned out while talking about the Jazz (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 4, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Klay Thompson was either concentrating very hard, or not concentrating at all. I’ll let you be the judge of that.

As the Golden State Warriors guard was speaking to reporters on Thursday, Thompson appeared to … fade away?

I can only assume Thompson was trying to discuss Golden State’s second round series against the Utah Jazz. It’s hard to tell.

Via Twitter:

To be fair, I feel like answering questions about a team you’re probably going to smoke anyway is hard to concentrate on.

Game 2 is at Oracle on Thursday night.

Kelly Oubre earns flagrant 2, ejection after dropping Kelly Olynyk to the floor (VIDEO)

8 Comments
By Dane CarbaughMay 4, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Given the bad blood between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, it sort of felt inevitable that something might boil over between them during these playoffs. They finally did on Thursday night, as Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected after a flagrant 2 foul against Boston’s Kelly Olynyk.

The play came in the second quarter on a pick by Olynyk. The Boston big man gave a shove to the neck area of Oubre, which put the Wizards wing on the ground.

Oubre had already been hit hard on a screen during the game, and was clearly frustrated after the second one. He bounced up and rushed Olynyk, shoving him to the ground.

Via Twitter:

After discussion and review, officials awarded Oubre a flagrant 2, earning him an automatic ejection. Olynyk was given an offensive foul for his screen.

Given the nature of the play, it seems likely that Oubre could earn a suspension in addition to his fine.