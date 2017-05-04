Tyronn Lue: Coaching Cavaliers NBA’s hardest job

Tyronn Lue – who has held precisely one NBA head-coaching job – says his head-coaching job is the hardest in the NBA.
Lue, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
“It’s the hardest job, by far,” Lue said on ESPN’s NBA Lockdown podcast, which came out this week. “It’s the hardest job. But I’ve been through a lot of tough things in my life anyway, and I just try not to listen to the outside noise — to the media and what they have to say. As long as I have the support of [Cavs general manager] David Griffin, [principal owner] Dan Gilbert, my players, the city of Cleveland, the state of Ohio, as long as I have that support, that’s all that matters.”
I’d call coaching LeBron James more distinctive than difficult.
Is coaching LeBron harder than working for Vivek Ranadive? Is it harder than coaching the head-strong, but less talented, Bulls? Is it harder than coaching a 76ers devoid of talent ready to win?
Some elements are undoubtedly difficult. The pressure and attention are incredible, and LeBron isn’t inclined to trust coaches quickly.
But he’s also a great player and teammate with generational skills he happily applies in a team concept.
Coaching LeBron isn’t for everybody. It clearly wasn’t for David Blatt.
Lue has handled the challenges with aplomb. But he has also reaped the rewards, a championship and a new contract.
If this were the 2014 Spurs and Tony Parker went down, they would be in serious trouble.
In 2017? With Patty Mills the Spurs starters are not going to miss much of a step if any, the bench rotations become the questions. San Antonio can still win this series.
Kurt Helin and Dane Carbaugh of NBCSports.com get into all of that plus, discuss if the Wizards could make a comeback against Boston. And can we just put Cleveland and Golden State through to the next round?
It looks like a new person will be at the top of the front office food chain with the Atlanta Hawks’ front office.
Mike Budenholzer will step down as team president, but he will remain as coach — and both he and GM Wes Wilcox will have a significant voice in player personnel decisions.
After rumors that Wilcox was stepping down leaked earlier this week, the Hawks said that an evaluation was still ongoing and no decisions had been made. It sounds like ones have now and Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports broke the story.
This makes sense. I generally think it’s tough to have a coach with player/personnel power just because the perspectives can be difficult to juggle. Coaches want to win now, GMs/presidents need to think long-term and more strategically.
The real prism to view this move through: Does Atlanta re-sign Paul Millsap this summer a max contract?
At the trade deadline it seemed as if Budenholzer was ready to turn the page, looking to trade Millsap and start a rebuild and the first step in that was trading Kyle Korver (to Cleveland). Then Atlanta ownership is rumored to have stepped in and stopped a Millsap move, so he stayed and the Hawks got to the playoffs (but were eliminated in the first round).
All those picks the Hawks have make rebuilding an easier process.a
If the Hawks re-sign Millsap to a five-year max (what it will cost), they likely stay a good but not great team that finishes the season the 3-6 seed most years and maybe gets to the second round of the playoffs. That would be the team for the foreseeable future. That may work for Hawks ownership — the teams has connected with the Atlanta community, particularly a younger crowd living in the city, and are selling tickets at a pace the organization hasn’t seen in a long time. Ownership may be okay with the status quo.
Or not. We will see this summer. But the ultimate call will fall to some new person who sits in the president’s chair.
Markieff Morris severely injured his ankle in Game 1 of the Wizards’ second-round series against the Celtics.
In Game 2, he excelled. Morris had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals in a block. Washington outscored Boston by 10 with him on the court and got outscored by 20 otherwise.
That drastic turnaround has sparked a conspiracy theory: Markieff’s twin brother – Marcus Morris, who plays for the Pistons – assumed Markieff’s identity in Game 2.
Marcus:
It is a funny story, but it’s absurd. There is no way they would ever –
Markieff, via Paul Coro of The Arizona Republic (hat tip: Rodger Sherman of The Ringer):
We did it before in AAU ball. … It (the jersey switch) was on the bench. It happened real quick. He had hurt his ankle but I had fouled out. I gave them a little limp back in, like I was hurt and kept playing.
#Staywoke
Tony Parker is done for the playoffs with an unfortunate rupture of the quadriceps tendon in his left leg. This is not good for the career of the aging point guard, and in the short term it means he’ll be watching the rest of the playoffs in a suit on the bench.
But don’t count out the Spurs.
Patty Mills has been better this season than Tony Parker, and in some ways he’s a better fit next to Kawhi Leonard when the MVP candidate is running the pick-and-roll — Mills is a better spot up shooter and a better defender. The Spurs starters do not take a step back without Parker.
However, the bench…
That’s what I get into in this latest PBT Extra. The bottom line is the Spurs still have a real chance in this series, a good one at that.