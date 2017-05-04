Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Spurs: Tony Parker out rest of playoffs

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

The back-and-forth Spurs-Rockets series has taken another, albeit expected, twist.

San Antonio point guard Tony Parker is finished for the playoffs.

Spurs release:

Spurs guard Tony Parker underwent an MRI examination this morning in San Antonio. The exam revealed that Parker has suffered a ruptured left quadriceps tendon. The injury occurred at the 8:52 mark of the fourth quarter of last night’s Spurs-Rockets game. Parker will miss the remainder of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. A timeline for his return will be determined at a later date.

San Antonio must now rely on Patty Mills, Manu Ginobili and maybe Dejounte Murray at point guard.

The Spurs like to use Mills and Ginobili together. Ginobili’s playmaking complements Mills, who’s more of a scoring guard. But staggering those two will be a necessity unless Gregg Popovich is ready to trust Murray, a raw rookie.

On the bright side, San Antonio has fared well when playing Mills without a secondary playmaker – especially with Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, exceptional individual scorers, on the floor. It’ll just get tougher when the Spurs, sans Parker, can’t be as selective about when to use those lineups.

Al Horford on Markieff Morris: ‘I’m not going to give him the time of day’

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Markieff Morris keeps tormenting members of the 2015-16 Hawks who want nothing to do with him.

The Wizards forward egged on Paul Millsap during a first-round series against Atlanta until Millsap engaged. Now, Morris is turning his attention to Al Horford.

Horford slid under a Morris jumper, and Morris injured his ankle on the play in Game 1 of Celtics-Wizards. Morris said he’d ask Horford at Game 2 whether the play was dirty. I don’t know whether Morris posed his question, but he tossed Horford into the stands.

Jay King of MassLive:

When asked about the pregame chat, Horford replied, “I’m not going to give him any more play. That’s it.”

Horford took a similar stance when asked about the hard foul.

“Again,” he said, “I’m not going to give him the time of day.”

If Horford can maintain that stance, more power to him. But Morris will keep trying to get under his skin.

Spurs-Rockets featured largest Game 1-to-Game 2 turnaround in decades

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

The Rockets ran all over the Spurs in Game 1, winning by 27. James Harden picked apart San Antonio in transition and the pick-and-roll. The Spurs’ bigs couldn’t keep up, as Houston generated easy looks at the basket and open 3-pointers.

It was total domination.

“We haven’t won anything so far,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said the following day.

San Antonio proved him prophetic last night, winning Game 2 by 25 to even the series. Everything we thought we understood one game into this series flew out the window.

The 52-point swing was the largest from Game 1 to Game 2 in 22 years and fourth-largest ever.

The Magic beat the Celtics by 47 in Game 1 of the 1995 first round then lost to Boston by seven in Game 2. That 54-point swing was the last time fortunes changed so dramatically from Game 1 to Game 2.

In the 1956 division semifinals, the St. Louis Hawks beat the Minneapolis Lakers by one in Game 1 then lost by 58 in Game 2. The 1973 conference finals featured the Celtics beating the Knicks by 26 Game 1 and then losing to Boston by 33 in Game 2. Those 59-point swings are tied for the largest ever between Game 1 and Game 2.

Here’s every series with a 40-point swing between Game 1 and Game 2:

image

As you can see, several of those swings include a massive blowout and a reasonably close outcome. In Spurs-Rockets, each team earned a big win.

This is just the eighth time in NBA history, including last year’s NBA Finals, a team won a playoff game by 25 then lost the next game in the series by 25:

2017 second round: SAS 1, HOU 1 Game 1: HOU 126, SAS 99 Game 2: SAS 121, HOU 96
2016 NBA Finals: CLE 4, GSW 3 Game 2: GSW 110, CLE 77 Game 3: CLE 120, GSW 90
2016 conference finals: GSW 4, OKC 3 Game 2: GSW 118, OKC 91 Game 3: OKC 133, GSW 105
2008 first round: CLE 4, WAS 2 Game 2: CLE 116, WAS 86 Game 3: WAS 108, CLE 72
1982 conference finals: PHI 4, BOS 3 Game 4: PHI 119, BOS 94 Game 5: BOS 114, PHI 85
1980 conference semifinals: LAL 4, PHO 1 Game 4: PHO 127, LAL 101 Game 5: LAL 126, PHO 101
1973 conference finals: NYK 4, BOS 3 Game 1: BOS 134, NYK 108 Game 2: NYK 129, BOS 96
1972 conference finals: LAL 4, MIL 2 Game 4: MIL 114, LAL 88 Game 5: LAL 115, MIL 90

Where do San Antonio and Houston go from here? The Rockets, if they didn’t know it already, learned they can’t rest on their laurels. The Spurs can’t feel secure in their turnaround, not after Tony Parker‘s injury.

After two decisive victories, this series is anything but decided.

Rumor: Lakers “enamored” with Lonzo Ball

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2017, 9:55 AM EDT

The Lakers first need to hope they even have a pick in this NBA Draft — Los Angeles has a 15.6 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick, but also a 53.1 percent chance of losing their pick all-together (they have the third best odds in the lottery, but if anyone jumps them and their pick falls to fourth or worse it reverts to the Sixers, the final remnant of the Steve Nash trade).

If the Lakers have a top three pick, they need to take the best player available — they have a nice young core but are nowhere near a talent level on the roster where they can afford to take a lesser player based on fit (frankly, the best teams don’t do that anyway).

That said, the Lakers’ new management is rumored to want star power and that may lead them to Lonzo Ball, reports Chad Ford of ESPN.

The Lakers appear to be enamored with Ball, a local product who could add star power to a team desperately in search of it. But they’ll likely have to land in the top two to get him.

This is exactly what Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, wants. Lonzo, a Los Angeles area native, has said he wants to be a Laker. So the feeling is mutual.

Ford says most teams have Washington point guard Markelle Fultz at the top of their board, followed by Ball, then Josh Jackson of Kansas third. What I have heard is nearly every team has Fultz first, but Jackson is right there with Ball for some teams (because Jackson is a better defender).

If the draft order stays the way it is now, with Boston (via Brooklyn) going first, then Phoenix, the two point guards do likely come off the board — Boston needs to think beyond the next few years with Isaiah Thomas (who will eventually fade), and the same with the Suns and Eric Bledsoe (the Suns would draft a PG then trade Bledsoe for more young players or picks). If the Lakers ended up with Jackson their fans should be thrilled — he’s the best defender near the top of the board and the Lakers had the worst defense in the NBA last season. A good perimeter defender would be a huge need.

But this is Magic Johnson and the Lakers, and that means star power wins out. And in Los Angeles, that is Ball. If they can get him.