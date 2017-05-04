AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Report: Jazz gave Quin Snyder five-year contract extension last offseason

By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

The Jazz extended Quin Snyder’s contract last spring, but in typical Jazz fashion, they didn’t reveal any details.

Well…

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports:

After two straight losing seasons, the Jazz didn’t hedge on Snyder a year ago – they fully invested. His contract extension was for five years, league sources said.

Snyder’s original contract was believed to have a team option for 2017-18. It’s unclear when the extension kicks in or whether it’s fully guaranteed. No matter the exact conditions, it appears Snyder has rare security.

And that is deserved.

Snyder has developed Utah’s young talent (Rudy Gobert, Gordon Hayward, Rodney Hood, Derrick Favors) then integrated veterans (George Hill, Joe Johnson, Boris Diaw) as the Jazz made their playoff push this year. He’s just little more than one playoff series into his career, but Snyder adeptly attacked every mismatch against the Clippers in the Jazz’s first-round victory.

Can he continue his success against the Warriors, who lead the second-round series, 1-0? That’s a tall order.

But Utah has a bright future, thanks in part to Snyder. He has earned the right to guide the next step.

Kelly Oubre earns flagrant 2, ejection after dropping Kelly Olynyk to the floor (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 4, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Given the bad blood between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, it sort of felt inevitable that something might boil over between them during these playoffs. They finally did on Thursday night, as Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected after a flagrant 2 foul against Boston’s Kelly Olynyk.

The play came in the second quarter on a pick by Olynyk. The Boston big man gave a shove to the neck area of Oubre, which put the Wizards wing on the ground.

Oubre had already been hit hard on a screen during the game, and was clearly frustrated after the second one. He bounced up and rushed Olynyk, shoving him to the ground.

Via Twitter:

After discussion and review, officials awarded Oubre a flagrant 2, earning him an automatic ejection. Olynyk was given an offensive foul for his screen.

Given the nature of the play, it seems likely that Oubre could earn a suspension in addition to his fine.

Big Baller Brand introduces Lonzo Ball shoe, the ZO2, which sells for $495. Shaq unimpressed.

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Yes, you read that headline right.

If there’s really no such thing as bad publicity, then LaVar Ball is a marketing genius. A year ago his son was a highly sought after high school senior known only to recruitniks, today we are all talking about Lonzo Ball’s signature shoes and where he lands in the draft.

Yes, signature shoe — at a price point of $495. Yes, more than the most expensive Jordans. For an undrafted rookie some scouts think will be a slightly above average starting point guard in the NBA (to be fair, others are much higher). So you can imagine how Twitter reacted, since it already enjoys mocking LaVar and his “marketing” efforts.

Here are the shoes.

This is my personal favorite new part of the brand.

I’m not enough of a sneakerhead to say if these look a lot like recent Kobe’s, but I do know Ball can wear these in games. Also, teams are not shying away from drafting Ball because of his father, they see that as a distraction they can deal with.

Bart Simpson once said of emo music “making teenagers depressed is like shooting fish in a barrel,” I feel the same way about mocking LaVar Ball. He’s getting his own shoe made for his son, which is something, even if he is doing so in the most tone-deaf possible of ways. But I don’t even need to mock him, there was plenty of criticism online, with Shaq at the front of the class.

PBT Podcast: What does Tony Parker injury mean for Spurs, plus playoff talk with Dane Carbaugh

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

If this were the 2014 Spurs and Tony Parker went down, they would be in serious trouble.

In 2017? With Patty Mills the Spurs starters are not going to miss much of a step if any, the bench rotations become the questions. San Antonio can still win this series.

Kurt Helin and Dane Carbaugh of NBCSports.com get into all of that plus, discuss if the Wizards could make a comeback against Boston. And can we just put Cleveland and Golden State through to the next round?

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

Tyronn Lue: Coaching Cavaliers NBA’s hardest job

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

Tyronn Lue – who has held precisely one NBA head-coaching job – says his head-coaching job is the hardest in the NBA.

Lue, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“It’s the hardest job, by far,” Lue said on ESPN’s NBA Lockdown podcast, which came out this week. “It’s the hardest job. But I’ve been through a lot of tough things in my life anyway, and I just try not to listen to the outside noise — to the media and what they have to say. As long as I have the support of [Cavs general manager] David Griffin, [principal owner] Dan Gilbert, my players, the city of Cleveland, the state of Ohio, as long as I have that support, that’s all that matters.”

I’d call coaching LeBron James more distinctive than difficult.

Is coaching LeBron harder than working for Vivek Ranadive? Is it harder than coaching the head-strong, but less talented, Bulls? Is it harder than coaching a 76ers devoid of talent ready to win?

Some elements are undoubtedly difficult. The pressure and attention are incredible, and LeBron isn’t inclined to trust coaches quickly.

But he’s also a great player and teammate with generational skills he happily applies in a team concept.

Coaching LeBron isn’t for everybody. It clearly wasn’t for David Blatt.

Lue has handled the challenges with aplomb. But he has also reaped the rewards, a championship and a new contract.